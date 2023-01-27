Jazz Unplugged Features World's Best Jazz Series Live
Jazz Unplugged is launching a Jazz Series featuring a wide range of NATIONAL artists bringing various jazz styles.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks Entertainment - Jazz Unplugged is launching a Jazz Series featuring a wide range of NATIONAL artists bringing various jazz styles including traditional jazz, smooth jazz, funk, and fusion. The series will take place in Pasco county in collaboration with Center for The Arts at Wesley Chapel, Pasco Hernando College Industrial Performing Arts Center. We will use their facility to host some of the best jazz musicians in the world as part of this series. Local jazz fans will have the chance to UNPLUG and hear the music of these great artists LIVE.
Our plans include collaboration with The Center for The Arts at Wesley Chapel, and Pasco Hernando College Industrial Performing Arts Center in achieving its stated goal: To connect to the community through events such as family series, popular and classical music, dance, and theatrical performances, striving to reach audiences of all ages.
Come join us on March 18, 2023, as we proudly kick off our series with Grammy nominee, Soul Train Music Award, and NAACP Image Award saxophonist Kim Waters!
Saxophonist, songwriter and producer Kim Waters hails from Baltimore, Maryland. He has 25 albums out since 1989 and has earned him two Grammy Award nominations. He frequently integrates funk, soul, and blues into his modern jazz and R&B sound. "Serenity," his most popular album, was published in 2004. "That Special Touch" was recently released last October 7, 2022. According to Waters, doing this album is different because he recorded it at his home in Alpharetta, GA, instead of going straight into a studio. Waters has collaborated with well-known musicians like Will Downing, Johnny Gill, Ledisi, George Duke, Bobby Lyle, and many others.
He has appeared on many movie soundtracks, including those for Love Jones and Soul Food. JazzTimes Magazine hailed him as "simply one of the world's best saxophonists," Upscale Magazine calls him the "Pied Piper of Smooth Jazz." Waters has also appeared on television shows like the Oprah Winfrey Show and Jazz Discovery on BET. He's garnered recognition from critics and fans, ranking among the top five best-selling instrumentalists in jazz.
Come to UNPLUG at our first of many events! Enjoy smooth jazz, soulful blues, and melodic R&B on March 18, 2023, at our partner location: 30651 Wells Rd Wesley Chapel, Fl 33545 - Center for The Arts at Wesley Chapel. Follow us on social media: Jazz Unplugged for upcoming events. Visit our website, www.jazzunplugged.com, to purchase your tickets and subscribe to our newsletter to stay in the know!
