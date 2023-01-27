North America AI in Computer Vision Market Growing at a CAGR of 45% during forecast period 2021-2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI in computer vision market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,761.21 million in 2019 to US$ 32,565.09 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 45.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The report titled “North America AI in Computer Vision Market 2021-2027” has recently been added by Business Market Insights to induce a stronger and more effective business outlook. It provides associate in-depth analysis of the various attributes of the industry, like trends, policies, and customers operational in several geographies. Research analysts use quantitative as well as qualitative analytical techniques to supply users, business owners, and industry professionals with accurate and actionable data. The North America AI in Computer Vision Market study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope, and application during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The Key Players during this market are:

• 1.6 Xilinx, Inc.

• Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

• Basler AG

• Cognex Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Intel Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Teledyne Technologies, Inc.



North America AI in Computer Vision Market Segmentation:

North America AI in Computer Vision Market - By Component

• Software

• Hardware

North America AI in Computer Vision Market - By End-User

• Sports and Entertainment

• Robotics and Machine Vision

• Security and Surveillance

• Government and Defense

• Others

North America AI in Computer Vision Market - By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Analysis of the Top Market Players:

Competition may be a major subject in any marketing research analysis. This is a report provided with the help of the competitive analysis provided the players can simply study key strategies adopted by leading players in the North America AI in Computer Vision market till 2027. Major and emerging players of the market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, product portfolio, revenue, sales growth, and other significant factors. This will help players to become familiar with the moves of their top competitors within the market.

Scope of North America AI in Computer Vision Market during 2021 to 2027:

North America AI in Computer Vision Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market research and vendor landscape in additionally to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

