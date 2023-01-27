United States Reading Glasses Market Size, Share, Report, Growth, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
United States Reading Glasses Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.40% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘United States Reading Glasses Market Size, Share, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the United States reading glasses market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, age groups, distribution channels, and major regions.
United States Reading Glasses Market Size, Share, Price Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.40%
A significant portion of population in the United States is adopting over-the-counter reading glasses, owing to the increasing awareness pertaining to presbyopia as well as myopia. Reading glasses prevent migraine, reduce eye strain, and makes the process of reading comfortable and easy.
Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in usage of modern technological devices such as laptops and tablets, is expected to escalate the demand for reading glasses. In addition, the increasing number of corporate workers, spending great portions of the day in front of computer screens, is likely to further improve the United States reading glasses market dynamics. The increasing number of younger people facing challenges with reading vision, primarily myopia, including college and school students, is accelerating the sale of reading glasses.
United States Reading Glasses Industry Definition and Major Segments
Reading glasses are a type of glasses typically worn by those have difficulty in seeing nearby objects in great detail, most often by those who are near-sighted or myopic. These glasses improve the near vision of a person while reading textual images in a book or a computer screen. Near sightedness is common with age, eye strain, and extensive usage of screens, which is leading to an expansion of the United States reading glasses market.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
Prescription
OTC
On the basis of age group, the market has been classified into:
Less than 18 years
18-64 years
65 years and above
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
Ophthalmology Clinics
Optical Stores
Online Stores
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
New England
Mideast
Great Lakes
Plains
Southeast
Southwest
Rocky Mountain
Far West
United States Reading Glasses Market Trends
The key trends in the global United States reading glasses market include the increasing prevalence of presbyopia and myopia, induced by lifestyle-related issues and lack of proper eye care by working persons. In addition, the expansion of the eye care infrastructure across the United States, coupled with robust development of ophthalmology clinics and eye hospitals, is another crucial trend fuelling the recommendation of reading glasses. Meanwhile, the increasing geriatric population in the country and associated eye-related issues, is likely to aid the market in the coming years.
The increasing expansion of the e-commerce industry is a major United States reading glasses market driving trend which is bolstering the product innovations. Online domains with availability of diverse designs of reading glasses are fuelling the popularity of glasses with attractive colours and packaging. Over the forecast period, the advancements in eye care facilities are likely to lead to a development of more compact and comfortable reading glasses.
Key Market Players
The major players in the United States reading glasses market report are Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Eyebobs, ThinOptics, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Vera Bradley Designs, Inc., ICU Eyewear, Inc., Hi-Tech Optical, Inc., Warby Parker Inc., Zenni Optical, Inc., and Shark Eyes, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
