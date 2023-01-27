Bicentennial of U.S.-Argentina Official Relations

Today marks 200 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between the governments and people of Argentina and the United States. On this occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm and productive partnership that our two countries have shared over the past two centuries. Our formal links began in 1823 when President James Monroe named Caesar Rodney of Delaware as Minister Plenipotentiary to the United Provinces of the Rio de la Plata. Since then, our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, labor rights, and human rights have helped our two nations overcome the many domestic, regional, and global challenges that we have confronted.

As we mark this important milestone together, I wish to highlight that our close bilateral relationship is based on deeply held shared values. In addition to our strong commitment to democracy and human rights, the United States and Argentina seek to promote fair and equitable economic prosperity for our people, save our planet from the effects of climate change, ensure security from criminals and aggressors, and advance human achievement through science and education. It is also fitting to note the strong people-to-people bonds on which our familial, scholastic, cultural, and business ties are so firmly based.

On behalf of the American people, I express our wish for even deeper and more expansive cooperation between Argentina and the United States in the years ahead. With admiration for all of Argentina’s political, economic, and cultural contributions to the world, we look forward to enjoying the fruits of friendship between our nations into the future.