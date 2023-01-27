Submit Release
Janie Cole Named Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance

Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), today announces the appointment of Janie Cole as Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. This appointment is effective January 28, 2023.

Cole has served as Interim Commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance since August 2021. Prior to that, she was a Deputy Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, which dissolved to form the Bureau for Family Assistance and the Bureau for Social Services.

GMS01289 (1).jpg

“Janie brings experience and compassion to her leadership role,” said Dr. Coben. “She has an incredible vision for helping West Virginia's children, families, and adults improve their quality of life.” 

Cole holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Child Development and Family Studies from West Virginia University. 

“I am deeply honored to continue serving West Virginians,” said Commissioner Cole. “We have a wonderful team at the Bureau for Family Assistance, and we will continue our efforts to help our fellow residents achieve their full potential.”

