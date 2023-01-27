Submit Release
Ninepoint’s Energy Fund Awarded FundGrade A+ Award

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”) is pleased to announce its Ninepoint Energy Fund (the “Fund”) has received a FundGrade A+ Award at Fundata’s 2022 Evening of Excellence event recently held in Toronto. The FundGrade A+ award has been accepted and embraced by the financial services industry as an objective, independent mark of distinction for those funds and fund managers who receive the award. This award acknowledges Canadian investment funds that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year.

  CIFSC
Category		 Fund Count FundGrade
Start Date		 FundGrade
Calculation Date
Ninepoint Energy Fund Energy Equity 33 1/31/2013 12/31/2022

Fund Objective

The Ninepoint Energy Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are involved directly or indirectly in the exploration, development, production and distribution of oil, gas, coal, or uranium and other related activities in the energy and resource sector.

Performance for the Class F units of the Ninepoint Energy Fund for the period ended December 31, 2022, is as follows: 50.62% (1 year), 49.69% (3 year), 19.22% (5 year), 7.74% (10 year), and 7.55% (Since Inception: April 15, 2004).

For more information about the Fund, please visit https://www.ninepoint.com/funds/ninepoint-energy-fund/.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+® Award

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the “best of the best” among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from “A” to “E” receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund’s average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8.2 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or for inquiries regarding the offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Inquiries:

Joanne Kearney
Smithcom Ltd.
416.804.5949
joanne.kearney@smithcom.ca 

Sales Inquiries:

Neil Ross
Ninepoint Partners
416.945.6227
nross@ninepoint.com 


