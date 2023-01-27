NextGen | GTA Partners with Large Entertainment Conglomerate
EINPresswire.com/ -- NextGen | GTA, a Kelly Telecom Company, recently announced partnering with a large entertainment company to assist one of their television and streaming entities in identifying Information Technology direct hire talent.
Known for its capability of filling high-level skill set opportunities within the wireless communication arena, NextGen | GTA is now connecting people with information technology skill sets in the Telcom space.
Their Executive VP & Chief Talent and Technology Officer, Jonathan Langley, said, “Our team has expanded our hiring solutions and can now help fill staffing requirements within the Technology sector within the Telecom Space.”
In this partnership with one of the largest entertainment conglomerates, NextGen | GTA will assist the company with identifying Technology direct hire talent for one of their television and streaming entities.
“With this partnership, we have expanded our capabilities,” says Jonathan Langley, “We have gone from supporting our clients as they build highly technical teams within the Telecommunications arena to demonstrating our capability of doing the same within the Entertainment Information Technology sector.”
With this move into the Entertainment sector, NextGen | GTA continues expanding its service offerings through its brands.
NextGen | GTA, one of the largest independently operated consulting firms in the United States, offers workforce and scope-based solutions for organizations in the Connectivity domain.
Through their business consulting solutions, NextGen | GTA offers staffing, Telecom scope of work-based services, and direct hire services, providing the right talent or solution for the job to the client’s needs.
About NextGen | GTA, a Kelly Telecom Company
Part of KELLY'S SETT (Science, Engineering, Technology, and Telecom) Business Unit, GTA (founded in 2006) and NextGen (founded in 2009) have Corporate offices in San Diego, CA, and Reston, VA, plus project offices located throughout the US.
NextGen | GTA considers itself a community that brings talented people together to provide telecom solutions for some of the best global organizations. Every member embraces their Core values of being United, Accountable, Fun, Bold, and Tenacious.
The NextGen | GTA team comprises highly-educated employees, with nearly 80% possessing bachelor's degrees and 25% holding advanced degrees. NextGen | GTA operates as one company – Kelly Telecom – under the Kelly umbrella while maintaining two separate go-to-market brands.
As the largest independent telecommunications services companies offering end-to-end (“E2E”) solutions and staffing & strategic consulting, NextGen | GTA supports ALL major telecom industry participants, including: carriers, OEMs, technology companies, commercial enterprises, and government agencies. NextGen | GTA has won numerous industry awards and is consistently recognized by its customers for outstanding quality and service , showing its commitment to upholding its values of building solid relationships with clients and a talented workforce.
Considered an industry leader, NextGen | GTA provides world-class solutions to our clients by always going above and beyond the client’s and talent’s expectations.
GTA Website: https://www.gtatelecom.com/
NextGen Website: https://www.nextgengr.com/
NextGen | GTA: A Kelly Telecom Company
+1 312-566-4377
ktmarketing@nextgengr.com