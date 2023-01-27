Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) Training for Maine PBIS Schools

Maine PBIS is offering a 3 day Functional Behavior Assessment (FBA) Training for our Maine PBIS schools. A FBA is the process used to assess a specific behavior that is interfering with a student’s academic, social, emotional and behavioral goals. This team-based training will support your school staff in identifying why the behavior is happening through a variety of assessment tools and procedures leading to the development of a positive behavior support plan individualized to the student’s strengths and needs.

Team-based training, minimum of three team members per school

In-person training 8:30-3:00 pm (3/21, 4/4, 4/25)

The training is cumulative, participants will need to attend all three sessions – 18 contact hours are available to participants who attend all 3 sessions.

In-person at University of Southern Maine, Gorham Campus: 37 College Ave, 8 Bailey Hall – Room 301/301C in Gorham, ME

Register for the training on this form: https://forms.gle/LE89e6x1dGzkrcrQ7

Please contact Anne-Marie Adamson (anne-marie.adamson@maine.gov) with questions.