Bicentennial of U.S.-Chile Official Relations

I extend my warmest wishes to the people of Chile as we celebrate the 200-year anniversary of our relationship. In 1823, President James Monroe named Heman Allen the first U.S. Minister Plenipotentiary and Envoy Extraordinary to Chile. Since then, our bonds have evolved and expanded through changing and sometimes challenging times. The strong partnership we share today is a testament to everything we have achieved and overcome together.

During the last 200 years, the collaboration between our countries and our citizens across government, academia, civil society, and the private sector contributed significantly to creating to a more secure, sustainable, democratic, and prosperous world. I value Chile’s commitment to our shared goals of promoting democracy and the rule of law, safeguarding and protecting human rights, advancing social inclusion and equity, addressing climate change and ocean conservation, encouraging technological innovation, and ensuring global security. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the U.S.-Chile Free Trade Agreement, which continues to increase prosperity for the people of both our countries.

As we enter the third century of our friendship, the United States looks forward to building on our mutual admiration to implement our shared vision for a more inclusive and equitable hemisphere. I am confident that through our steadfast relationship, we will continue to advance our shared priorities for a more inclusive world with opportunities for all.