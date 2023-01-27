Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,356 in the last 365 days.

Bicentennial of U.S.-Argentina Official Relations

Today marks 200 years of diplomatic relations and friendship between the governments and people of Argentina and the United States.  On this occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude for the warm and productive partnership that our two countries have shared over the past two centuries.  Our formal links began in 1823 when President James Monroe named Caesar Rodney of Delaware as Minister Plenipotentiary to the United Provinces of the Rio de la Plata.  Since then, our shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, labor rights, and human rights have helped our two nations overcome the many domestic, regional, and global challenges that we have confronted.

As we mark this important milestone together, I wish to highlight that our close bilateral relationship is based on deeply held shared values.  In addition to our strong commitment to democracy and human rights, the United States and Argentina seek to promote fair and equitable economic prosperity for our people, save our planet from the effects of climate change, ensure security from criminals and aggressors, and advance human achievement through science and education.  It is also fitting to note the strong people-to-people bonds on which our familial, scholastic, cultural, and business ties are so firmly based.

On behalf of the American people, I express our wish for even deeper and more expansive cooperation between Argentina and the United States in the years ahead.  With admiration for all of Argentina’s political, economic, and cultural contributions to the world, we look forward to enjoying the fruits of friendship between our nations into the future.

You just read:

Bicentennial of U.S.-Argentina Official Relations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.