Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 Full Year Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the three and twelve-months ended December 31, 2022.

2022 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $11.6 million of capital to shareholders through cash dividends and the repurchase of 229,420 shares at an average price of $26.67 per share
  • Net income was $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $3.00 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP(1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $18.3 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $2.98 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP(1) ROAE and ROATE, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was 13.15% and 15.12%, respectively, compared to 12.65% and 14.27%, respectively
  • Twelve-month pre-tax income benefited from $1.2 million of net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $1.1 million in the 2021 full year
  • Net interest margin improved by 30 basis points to 4.08%, compared to 3.78%
  • Total loans were $1.35 billion, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
  • Total loans increased organically by $91.4 million, or 9.6% from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness and the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger
  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.52%, compared to 0.49%
  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.07% of total loans, compared to 1.46%

“Middlefield experienced another excellent year of core earnings driven by a 4.08% net interest margin, a 9.6% increase in organic loans, and robust asset quality. These results reflect the execution of our strategic plan, the dedication of our skilled team members, and the value we provide our local communities. In addition, we completed the Liberty Bancshares merger during the 2022 fourth quarter, which increased our scale and exposure in the Central and Northwest Ohio regions. We are delighted to bring our common philosophies to customers within these markets. Over the next several months, we will focus on integrating Liberty into Middlefield’s organization,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our performance during 2022 was encouraging as we overcame the Federal Reserve’s rapid increase in interest rates, growing competition for deposits and increased economic uncertainty. While we expect these trends to continue throughout 2023, we are well-positioned to navigate a more challenging landscape due to our strong capital position, excellent asset quality and favorable net interest margin. Most importantly, our solid financial position allows us to support our local communities during an increasingly complex operating environment while continuing to focus on creating value and returning capital to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, was $50.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 4.2%, compared to $48.1 million last year. The net interest margin for the 2022 twelve-month period was 4.08%, compared to 3.78% for the same period the previous year. Net interest income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $14.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. The 17.7% increase in net interest income for the 2022 fourth quarter from the same period in 2021 was primarily a result of higher interest income. The net interest margin for the 2022 fourth quarter was 4.23%, compared to 3.81% for the same period of 2021.

For the 2022 twelve-month period, noninterest income was $6.7 million, compared to $7.2 million, a decrease of $460,000 or 6.4%, for the same period last year. Noninterest income for 2022 benefitted from $951,000 of gross rental income related to leasing other real estate owned, mostly offset by $686,000 of related gross rental expense. Noninterest income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $2.4 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

For the 2022 twelve-month period, noninterest expense increased $6.1 million, or 19.0%, to $38.0 million, compared to $31.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2022 fourth quarter increased 57.6% to $12.3 million from $7.8 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. The Company incurred $1.4 million of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger during the 2022 fourth quarter and $2.4 million during the 2022 twelve-month period. In addition, the Company incurred a net loss on other real estate owned of $1.7 million during the 2022 fourth quarter mostly due to the write-down of an other real estate asset.

Net income for the 2022 twelve-month period was $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Non-GAAP(1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $18.3 million, or $3.03 per diluted share for the 2022 twelve-month period, compared to $18.5 million, or $2.98 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Non-GAAP(1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $5.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022, increased to approximately $1.69 billion from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The $356.6 million, or 26.8%, year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Net loans at December 31, 2022, increased 38.4% to $1.34 billion, compared to $967.3 million at December 31, 2021. On an organic basis, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness and the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, total loans at December 31, 2022, increased 9.6%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $211.8 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $33.4 million of forgiveness payments for the 2022 full year. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2022, was $0.7 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022, were $1.40 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021. The 20.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. On an organic basis, total deposits at December 31, 2022, decreased 7.8% compared to December 31, 2021. The investment portfolio was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared with $170.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “While we expect an increase in the cost of funds to pressure net interest margin in future quarters, we entered this period with the highest net interest margin since 2000. Asset quality remains strong across our portfolio, as nonperforming loans to total loans were just 0.52% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2021.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “With a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.5%, $53.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $165.0 million in investment securities at December 31, 2022, we believe we have ample liquidity and capital levels to support our long-term growth strategies, dividend payment, and share repurchase program. Since January 2019, we have repurchased 898,901 shares, representing 13.9% of the outstanding shares prior to our repurchase program. This includes 229,420 shares repurchased during 2022 at an average of $26.67 per share.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At December 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $197.7 million compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2021. The 36.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022, was $23.98 compared to $24.68 at December 31, 2021.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $158.3 million for December 31, 2022, compared to $128.9 million at December 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) at December 31, 2022, was $19.19, compared to $21.88 at December 31, 2021.

For the 2022 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.4% to $0.81 totaling $5.5 million, compared to $0.69 per share or $4.2 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2022 included a $0.10 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.71%, compared to 10.92% at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $6.1 million in its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

No provision for loan losses was recorded for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to a net loan loss recovery of $200,000 for the 2021 fourth quarter. There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 full year period versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $94,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $308,000 for the same quarter last year. For the 2022 full year, net recoveries were $96,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022, were $12.8 million, compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, were $7.0 million, compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022, stood at $14.4 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.69 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank operates 22 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1)NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) changes in the securities markets; or (8) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks $ 51,404   $ 119,777   $ 60,114   $ 78,804   $ 97,172
Federal funds sold   2,405     8,800     19,039     29,474     22,322
Cash and cash equivalents   53,809     128,577     79,153     108,278     119,494
Equity securities, at fair value   915     972     779     851     818
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   164,967     162,064     171,958     175,216     170,199
Loans held for sale   -     -     -     9     1,051
Loans:                            
Commercial real estate:                            
Owner occupied   191,748     120,912     120,771     113,590     111,470
Non-owner occupied   380,580     285,419     288,334     293,745     283,618
Multifamily   58,251     38,063     29,152     29,385     31,189
Residential real estate   296,308     247,612     246,453     244,747     240,089
Commercial and industrial   195,602     146,987     137,398     131,683     148,812
Home equity lines of credit   128,065     114,344     111,730     106,300     104,355
Construction and other   94,199     33,748     35,988     50,152     54,148
Consumer installment   8,119     8,110     8,171     8,118     8,010
Total loans   1,352,872     995,195     977,997     977,720     981,691
Less allowance for loan and lease losses   14,438     14,532     14,550     14,492     14,342
Net loans   1,338,434     980,663     963,447     963,228     967,349
Premises and equipment, net   21,961     16,215     17,030     17,142     17,272
Goodwill   31,735     15,071     15,071     15,071     15,071
Core deposit intangibles   7,701     1,171     1,249     1,326     1,403
Bank-owned life insurance   33,811     17,382     17,274     17,166     17,060
Other real estate owned   5,821     6,792     6,792     6,992     6,992
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   28,528     22,104     20,624     18,019     14,297
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,687,682   $ 1,351,011   $ 1,293,377   $ 1,323,298   $ 1,331,006
                             
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
LIABILITIES                            
Deposits:                            
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 503,907   $ 383,675   $ 379,872   $ 361,251   $ 334,171
Interest-bearing demand   164,677     160,112     154,788     162,010     196,308
Money market   187,498     162,052     185,494     187,807     177,281
Savings   307,917     247,466     252,179     264,784     260,125
Time   238,020     177,182     174,833     191,320     198,725
Total deposits   1,402,019     1,130,487     1,147,166     1,167,172     1,166,610
                             
Short-term borrowings   65,000     80,000     -     -     -
Other borrowings   12,059     12,107     12,910     12,975     12,901
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   10,913     5,562     5,081     5,507     6,160
TOTAL LIABILITIES   1,489,991     1,228,156     1,165,157     1,185,654     1,185,671
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,916,466                            
shares issued, 8,245,235 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022   161,029     87,640     87,562     87,562     87,131
Retained earnings   94,154     93,166     89,900     86,804     83,971
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (22,144)     (25,080)     (17,591)     (6,674)     3,462
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,671,231 shares as of December 31, 2022   (35,348)     (32,871)     (31,651)     (30,048)     (29,229)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   197,691     122,855     128,220     137,644     145,335
                             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,687,682   $ 1,351,011   $ 1,293,377   $ 1,323,298   $ 1,331,006

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
Statements of Income   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 14,368   $ 11,892   $ 11,268   $ 10,985   $ 11,586   $ 48,513   $ 47,896
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   240     134     74     24     30     472     90
Federal funds sold   119     51     46     3     1     219     3
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest   477     449     442     443     438     1,811     1,679
Tax-exempt interest   986     982     955     784     732     3,707     2,565
Dividends on stock   68     59     33     24     23     184     102
Total interest and dividend income   16,258     13,567     12,818     12,263     12,810     54,906     52,335
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits   1,771     812     709     726     783     4,018     3,913
Short-term borrowings   263     44     -     -     -     307     -
Other borrowings   142     112     81     69     67     404     282
Total interest expense   2,176     968     790     795     850     4,729     4,195
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   14,082     12,599     12,028     11,468     11,960     50,177     48,140
                                         
Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -     (200)     -     700
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
FOR LOAN LOSSES   14,082     12,599     12,028     11,468     12,160     50,177     47,440
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   976     1,004     956     914     906     3,850     3,425
(Losses) gains on equity securities   (77)     (57)     (72)     33     (14)     (173)     209
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   137     108     108     106     106     459     546
(Losses) gains on sale of loans   (4)     7     18     3     118     24     1,240
Revenue from investment services   147     233     153     141     198     674     727
Other income   1,235     251     220     206     221     1,912     1,059
Total noninterest income   2,414     1,546     1,383     1,403     1,535     6,746     7,206
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   4,886     4,491     3,785     4,386     4,088     17,548     17,151
Occupancy expense   487     458     583     505     542     2,033     2,048
Equipment expense   252     233     274     315     358     1,074     1,361
Data processing costs   1,050     985     822     844     851     3,701     3,298
Ohio state franchise tax   279     293     292     293     285     1,157     1,144
Federal deposit insurance expense   105     84     90     50     50     329     494
Professional fees   382     280     383     455     435     1,500     1,313
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned   1,692     1     206     8     (66)     1,907     11
Advertising expense   308     268     229     228     221     1,033     885
Software amortization expense   28     27     40     48     119     143     361
Core deposit intangible amortization   140     78     77     77     80     372     321
Merger-related costs   1,413     390     579     -     -     2,382     -
Other expense   1,321     1,298     1,175     1,057     868     4,851     3,561
Total noninterest expense   12,343     8,886     8,535     8,266     7,831     38,030     31,948
                                         
Income before income taxes   4,153     5,259     4,876     4,605     5,864     18,893     22,698
Income taxes   651     1,010     787     772     1,027     3,220     4,065
                                         
NET INCOME $ 3,502   $ 4,249   $ 4,089   $ 3,833   $ 4,837   $ 15,673   $ 18,633
                                         
PTPP (1) $ 4,153   $ 5,259   $ 4,876   $ 4,605   $ 5,664   $ 18,893   $ 23,398
                                         
(1)  The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     December 31,     December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.53   $ 0.73   $ 0.70   $ 0.65   $ 0.81   $ 2.60   $ 3.01
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.53   $ 0.73   $ 0.70   $ 0.65   $ 0.81   $ 2.59   $ 3.00
Dividends declared per share $ 0.30   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.17   $ 0.21   $ 0.81   $ 0.69
Book value per share (period end) $ 23.98   $ 21.30   $ 22.07   $ 23.43   $ 24.68   $ 23.98   $ 24.68
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.19   $ 18.48   $ 19.26   $ 20.64   $ 21.88   $ 19.19   $ 21.88
Dividends declared $ 2,514   $ 983   $ 993   $ 1,000   $ 1,242   $ 5,490   $ 4,240
Dividend yield   4.34%     2.49%     2.71%     2.78%     3.37%     2.96%     2.79%
Dividend payout ratio   71.79%     23.13%     24.28%     26.09%     25.68%     35.03%     22.76%
Average shares outstanding - basic   6,593,616     5,792,773     5,851,422     5,879,025     5,951,838     6,027,091     6,186,666
Average shares outstanding - diluted   6,610,907     5,805,799     5,860,098     5,889,836     5,975,333     6,044,382     6,211,076
Period ending shares outstanding   8,245,235     5,767,803     5,810,351     5,873,565     5,888,737     8,245,235     5,888,737
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets   0.97%     1.32%     1.25%     1.17%     1.41%     1.17%     1.36%
Return on average equity   9.35%     12.94%     12.30%     10.75%     13.17%     11.25%     12.74%
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   11.13%     14.79%     14.02%     12.13%     14.85%     12.95%     14.38%
Efficiency (1)   72.75%     61.07%     61.83%     62.54%     56.56%     64.96%     56.38%
Equity to assets at period end   11.71%     9.09%     9.91%     10.40%     10.92%     11.71%     10.92%
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.86%     0.69%     0.65%     0.62%     0.58%     2.84%     2.33%
                                         
(1)  The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income      
(2)  See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
(3)  Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
(4)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(unaudited)

    For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
Yields   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
Interest-earning assets:                                        
Loans receivable (2)   5.11%     4.78%     4.66%     4.53%     4.61%     4.79%     4.56%
Investment securities (2)   3.83%     3.90%     3.76%     3.41%     3.30%     3.73%     3.45%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks   3.42%     2.06%     0.77%     0.23%     0.20%     1.31%     0.20%
Total interest-earning assets   4.88%     4.55%     4.28%     4.06%     4.07%     4.45%     4.11%
Deposits:                                        
Interest-bearing demand deposits   0.83%     0.22%     0.15%     0.14%     0.12%     0.34%     0.13%
Money market deposits   1.00%     0.46%     0.49%     0.47%     0.47%     0.61%     0.47%
Savings deposits   0.49%     0.19%     0.06%     0.06%     0.06%     0.20%     0.06%
Certificates of deposit   1.30%     0.96%     0.83%     0.87%     0.90%     1.00%     1.13%
Total interest-bearing deposits   0.87%     0.43%     0.36%     0.37%     0.36%     0.51%     0.44%
Non-Deposit Funding:                                        
Borrowings   4.25%     2.94%     2.51%     2.16%     2.09%     3.35%     2.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.02%     0.50%     0.39%     0.39%     0.37%     0.59%     0.47%
Cost of deposits   0.57%     0.29%     0.24%     0.25%     0.26%     0.34%     0.32%
Cost of funds   0.68%     0.34%     0.27%     0.27%     0.27%     0.40%     0.34%
Net interest margin (1)   4.23%     4.23%     4.02%     3.80%     3.81%     4.08%     3.78%
                                         
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.


    For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31, 
Asset quality data   2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                            
Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,013   $ 3,692   $ 4,670   $ 4,728   $ 4,859
Other real estate owned   5,821     6,792     6,792     6,992     6,992
Nonperforming assets $ 12,834   $ 10,484   $ 11,462   $ 11,720   $ 11,851
                             
Allowance for loan losses $ 14,438   $ 14,532   $ 14,550   $ 14,492   $ 14,342
Allowance for loan losses/total loans   1.07%     1.46%     1.49%     1.48%     1.46%
Net charge-offs (recoveries):                            
Quarter-to-date $ 94   $ 18   $ (58)   $ (150)   $ (308)
Year-to-date   (96)     (190)     (208)     (150)     (183)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized:                            
Quarter-to-date   0.03%     0.01%     -0.02%     -0.06%     -0.12%
Year-to-date   -0.01%     -0.02%     -0.04%     -0.06%     -0.02%
                             
Nonperforming loans/total loans   0.52%     0.37%     0.48%     0.48%     0.49%
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans   205.87%     393.61%     311.56%     306.51%     295.16%
Nonperforming assets/total assets   0.76%     0.78%     0.89%     0.89%     0.89%
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.      


Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
  For the Period Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)   December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31, 
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021
                             
Stockholders' Equity $ 197,691   $ 122,855   $ 128,220   $ 137,644   $ 145,335
Less Goodwill and other intangibles   39,436     16,242     16,320     16,397     16,474
Tangible Common Equity $ 158,255   $ 106,613   $ 111,900   $ 121,247   $ 128,861
                             
Shares outstanding   8,245,235     5,767,803     5,810,351     5,873,565     5,888,737
Tangible book value per share $ 19.19   $ 18.48   $ 19.26   $ 20.64   $ 21.88


Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                         
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
                                         
Average Stockholders' Equity $ 148,616   $ 130,263   $ 133,377   $ 144,630   $ 145,716   $ 139,270   $ 146,237
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles   23,731     16,280     16,357     16,435     16,513     18,200     16,634
Average Tangible Common Equity $ 124,885   $ 113,983   $ 117,020   $ 128,195   $ 129,203   $ 121,070   $ 129,603
                                         
Net income $ 3,502   $ 4,249   $ 4,089   $ 3,833   $ 4,837   $ 15,673   $ 18,633
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)   11.13%     14.79%     14.02%     12.13%     14.85%     12.95%     14.38%
                                         


Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Twelve Months Ended
                                         
    December 31,      September 30,     June 30,     March 31,      December 31,      December 31,      December 31, 
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021     2022     2021
                                         
Net income $ 3,502   $ 4,249   $ 4,089   $ 3,833   $ 4,837   $ 15,673   $ 18,633
Add Income Taxes   651     1,010     787     772     1,027     3,220     4,065
Add Provision for loan losses   -     -     -     -     (200)     -     700
PTPP $ 4,153   $ 5,259   $ 4,876   $ 4,605   $ 5,664   $ 18,893   $ 23,398
                                         


Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items 
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
                             
    December 31,    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2022   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
                             
Net Income $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 15,673 $ 18,633
Acquisition related costs- after tax   1,116   308   457   -   -   1,882   -
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned - after tax (1) 585   1   163   6   (52)   755   (134)
Net Income- Adjusted $ 5,203 $ 4,558 $ 4,709 $ 3,839 $ 4,785 $ 18,310 $ 18,499
                             
Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 3.03 $ 2.98
Return on average assets excluding merger and one-time items (annualized)   1.44%   1.41%   1.43%   1.17%   1.40%   1.37%   1.35%
Return on average equity excluding merger and one-time items (annualized)   13.89%   13.88%   14.16%   10.77%   13.03%   13.15%   12.65%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger and one-time items (annualized)   16.53%   15.86%   16.14%   12.15%   14.69%   15.12%   14.27%
                             
(1)   This includes net rental income earned on other real estate owned.
                             

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,      December 31, 
  2022     2021
  Average           Average     Average           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                
Loans receivable (3) $ 1,117,221     $ 14,368     5.11%     $ 999,229     $ 11,586     4.61%
Investment securities (3) 178,772     1,463     3.83%     164,254     1,170     3.30%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 49,569     427     3.42%     104,804     54     0.20%
Total interest-earning assets 1,345,562     16,258     4.88%     1,268,287     12,810     4.07%
Noninterest-earning assets 89,740                 90,556            
Total assets $ 1,435,302                 $ 1,358,843            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 165,267     $ 344     0.83%     $ 212,861     $ 66     0.12%
Money market deposits 172,437     435     1.00%     180,201     214     0.47%
Savings deposits 266,613     330     0.49%     257,344     39     0.06%
Certificates of deposit 201,972     662     1.30%     204,904     464     0.90%
Short-term borrowings 25,750     263     4.05%     -     -     0.00%
Other borrowings 12,086     142     4.66%     12,934     67     2.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 844,125     2,176     1.02%     868,244     850     0.39%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 428,155                 337,900            
Other liabilities 14,406                 6,983            
Stockholders' equity 148,616                 145,716            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,435,302                 $ 1,358,843            
Net interest income       $ 14,082                 $ 11,960      
Interest rate spread (1)             3.86%                 3.68%
Net interest margin (2)             4.23%                 3.81%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                
average interest-bearing liabilities             159.40%                 146.07%
                                 
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $210 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,      September 30,
  2022     2022
  Average           Average     Average           Average
  Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest      Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                
  Loans receivable (3) $           1,117,221     $                14,368     5.11%     $              987,689     $                11,892     4.78%
  Investment securities (3)                178,772                        1,463     3.83%                    172,316     1,431     3.90%
  Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)                  49,569                           427     3.42%                      46,938     244     2.06%
Total interest-earning assets             1,345,562                      16,258     4.88%                 1,206,943                      13,567     4.55%
Noninterest-earning assets                  89,740                                  73,753            
Total assets $           1,435,302                 $           1,280,696            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
  Interest-bearing demand deposits $              165,267     $                     344     0.83%     $              162,878     $                       91     0.22%
  Money market deposits                172,437                           435     1.00%                    155,095                           180     0.46%
  Savings deposits                266,613                           330     0.49%                    249,898                           119     0.19%
  Certificates of deposit                201,972                           662     1.30%                    174,091                           422     0.96%
  Short-term borrowings                  25,750                           263     4.05%                        8,554                             44     2.04%
  Other borrowings                  12,086                           142     4.66%                      12,530                           112     3.55%
Total interest-bearing liabilities                844,125                        2,176     1.02%                    763,046                           968     0.50%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits                428,155                                382,351            
  Other liabilities                  14,406                                    5,036            
Stockholders' equity                148,616                                130,263            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $           1,435,302                 $           1,280,696            
Net interest income       $                14,082                 $                12,599      
Interest rate spread (1)             3.86%                 4.05%
Net interest margin (2)             4.23%                 4.23%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                
  average interest-bearing liabilities             159.40%                 158.17%
                                 
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $277 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.  


  For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,      December 31, 
  2022     2021
  Average           Average     Average           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                
Loans receivable (3) $ 1,014,896     $ 48,513     4.79%     $ 1,052,351     $ 47,896     4.56%
Investment securities (3) 174,514     5,518     3.73%     142,705     4,244     3.45%
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 67,030     875     1.31%     97,417     195     0.20%
Total interest-earning assets 1,256,440     54,906     4.45%     1,292,473     52,335     4.11%
Noninterest-earning assets 84,484                 78,802            
Total assets $ 1,340,924                 $ 1,371,275            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 164,569     $ 554     0.34%     $ 212,063     $ 274     0.13%
Money market deposits 174,377     1,055     0.61%     186,009     869     0.47%
Savings deposits 259,225     527     0.20%     255,267     162     0.06%
Certificates of deposit 188,617     1,882     1.00%     231,662     2,608     1.13%
Short-term borrowings 8,576     307     3.58%     85     -     0.00%
Other borrowings 12,626     404     3.20%     13,313     282     2.12%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 807,990     4,729     0.59%     898,399     4,065     0.47%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 386,296                 320,104            
Other liabilities 7,368                 6,535            
Stockholders' equity 139,270                 146,237            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,340,924                 $ 1,371,275            
Net interest income       $ 50,177                 $ 48,270      
Interest rate spread (1)             3.86%                 3.64%
Net interest margin (2)             4.08%                 3.78%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                
average interest-bearing liabilities             155.50%                 143.86%
                                 
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,046 and $752, for 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
James R. Heslop, II
Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3219
JHeslop@middlefieldbank.com 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


Primary Logo

