Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 Full Year Financial Results

2022 Financial Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Returned $11.6 million of capital to shareholders through cash dividends and the repurchase of 229,420 shares at an average price of $26.67 per share

Net income was $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $3.00 per diluted share

Non-GAAP (1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $18.3 million, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $2.98 per diluted share

ROAE and ROATE, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was 13.15% and 15.12%, respectively, compared to 12.65% and 14.27%, respectively Twelve-month pre-tax income benefited from $1.2 million of net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $1.1 million in the 2021 full year

Net interest margin improved by 30 basis points to 4.08%, compared to 3.78%

Total loans were $1.35 billion, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021

Total loans increased organically by $91.4 million, or 9.6% from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness and the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger

Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.52%, compared to 0.49%

Allowance for loan losses was 1.07% of total loans, compared to 1.46%

“Middlefield experienced another excellent year of core earnings driven by a 4.08% net interest margin, a 9.6% increase in organic loans, and robust asset quality. These results reflect the execution of our strategic plan, the dedication of our skilled team members, and the value we provide our local communities. In addition, we completed the Liberty Bancshares merger during the 2022 fourth quarter, which increased our scale and exposure in the Central and Northwest Ohio regions. We are delighted to bring our common philosophies to customers within these markets. Over the next several months, we will focus on integrating Liberty into Middlefield’s organization,” stated James R. Heslop, II, Chief Executive Officer.

“Our performance during 2022 was encouraging as we overcame the Federal Reserve’s rapid increase in interest rates, growing competition for deposits and increased economic uncertainty. While we expect these trends to continue throughout 2023, we are well-positioned to navigate a more challenging landscape due to our strong capital position, excellent asset quality and favorable net interest margin. Most importantly, our solid financial position allows us to support our local communities during an increasingly complex operating environment while continuing to focus on creating value and returning capital to our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement

Net interest income for the twelve-months ended December 31, 2022, was $50.2 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 4.2%, compared to $48.1 million last year. The net interest margin for the 2022 twelve-month period was 4.08%, compared to 3.78% for the same period the previous year. Net interest income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $14.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. The 17.7% increase in net interest income for the 2022 fourth quarter from the same period in 2021 was primarily a result of higher interest income. The net interest margin for the 2022 fourth quarter was 4.23%, compared to 3.81% for the same period of 2021.

For the 2022 twelve-month period, noninterest income was $6.7 million, compared to $7.2 million, a decrease of $460,000 or 6.4%, for the same period last year. Noninterest income for 2022 benefitted from $951,000 of gross rental income related to leasing other real estate owned, mostly offset by $686,000 of related gross rental expense. Noninterest income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $2.4 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

For the 2022 twelve-month period, noninterest expense increased $6.1 million, or 19.0%, to $38.0 million, compared to $31.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2022 fourth quarter increased 57.6% to $12.3 million from $7.8 million for the 2021 fourth quarter. The Company incurred $1.4 million of additional operating expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger during the 2022 fourth quarter and $2.4 million during the 2022 twelve-month period. In addition, the Company incurred a net loss on other real estate owned of $1.7 million during the 2022 fourth quarter mostly due to the write-down of an other real estate asset.

Net income for the 2022 twelve-month period was $15.7 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Non-GAAP(1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $18.3 million, or $3.03 per diluted share for the 2022 twelve-month period, compared to $18.5 million, or $2.98 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Net income for the 2022 fourth quarter was $3.5 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the same period last year. Non-GAAP(1) net income, adjusted for certain one-time items and expenses associated with the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, was $5.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at December 31, 2022, increased to approximately $1.69 billion from $1.33 billion at December 31, 2021. The $356.6 million, or 26.8%, year-over-year increase in total assets was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. Net loans at December 31, 2022, increased 38.4% to $1.34 billion, compared to $967.3 million at December 31, 2021. On an organic basis, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness and the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, total loans at December 31, 2022, increased 9.6%, compared to December 31, 2021.

Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $211.8 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $33.4 million of forgiveness payments for the 2022 full year. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2022, was $0.7 million.

Total deposits at December 31, 2022, were $1.40 billion, compared to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2021. The 20.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. On an organic basis, total deposits at December 31, 2022, decreased 7.8% compared to December 31, 2021. The investment portfolio was $165.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared with $170.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “While we expect an increase in the cost of funds to pressure net interest margin in future quarters, we entered this period with the highest net interest margin since 2000. Asset quality remains strong across our portfolio, as nonperforming loans to total loans were just 0.52% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.49% at December 31, 2021.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “With a net loan-to-deposit ratio of 95.5%, $53.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $165.0 million in investment securities at December 31, 2022, we believe we have ample liquidity and capital levels to support our long-term growth strategies, dividend payment, and share repurchase program. Since January 2019, we have repurchased 898,901 shares, representing 13.9% of the outstanding shares prior to our repurchase program. This includes 229,420 shares repurchased during 2022 at an average of $26.67 per share.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

At December 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $197.7 million compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2021. The 36.0% year-over-year increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger, partially offset by an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022, was $23.98 compared to $24.68 at December 31, 2021.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $158.3 million for December 31, 2022, compared to $128.9 million at December 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) at December 31, 2022, was $19.19, compared to $21.88 at December 31, 2021.

For the 2022 full year, cash dividends declared per share increased 17.4% to $0.81 totaling $5.5 million, compared to $0.69 per share or $4.2 million for the same period last year. Dividends in 2022 included a $0.10 per share one-time dividend payment declared in the fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 11.71%, compared to 10.92% at December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase in the Company’s equity-to-assets leverage ratio occurred even as Middlefield invested $6.1 million in its share repurchase program.

Asset Quality

No provision for loan losses was recorded for the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to a net loan loss recovery of $200,000 for the 2021 fourth quarter. There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 full year period versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $94,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to net recoveries of $308,000 for the same quarter last year. For the 2022 full year, net recoveries were $96,000, or 0.01% of average loans, compared to net recoveries of $183,000, or 0.02% of average loans for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022, were $12.8 million, compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2022, were $7.0 million, compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2021 primarily due to the Liberty Bancshares, Inc. merger. The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2022, stood at $14.4 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to $14.3 million, or 1.46% of total loans at December 31, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.69 billion at December 31, 2022. The Bank operates 22 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Ada, Beachwood, Bellefontaine, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Kenton, Mantua, Marysville, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

(1)NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Balance Sheets (period end) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 51,404 $ 119,777 $ 60,114 $ 78,804 $ 97,172 Federal funds sold 2,405 8,800 19,039 29,474 22,322 Cash and cash equivalents 53,809 128,577 79,153 108,278 119,494 Equity securities, at fair value 915 972 779 851 818 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 164,967 162,064 171,958 175,216 170,199 Loans held for sale - - - 9 1,051 Loans: Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 191,748 120,912 120,771 113,590 111,470 Non-owner occupied 380,580 285,419 288,334 293,745 283,618 Multifamily 58,251 38,063 29,152 29,385 31,189 Residential real estate 296,308 247,612 246,453 244,747 240,089 Commercial and industrial 195,602 146,987 137,398 131,683 148,812 Home equity lines of credit 128,065 114,344 111,730 106,300 104,355 Construction and other 94,199 33,748 35,988 50,152 54,148 Consumer installment 8,119 8,110 8,171 8,118 8,010 Total loans 1,352,872 995,195 977,997 977,720 981,691 Less allowance for loan and lease losses 14,438 14,532 14,550 14,492 14,342 Net loans 1,338,434 980,663 963,447 963,228 967,349 Premises and equipment, net 21,961 16,215 17,030 17,142 17,272 Goodwill 31,735 15,071 15,071 15,071 15,071 Core deposit intangibles 7,701 1,171 1,249 1,326 1,403 Bank-owned life insurance 33,811 17,382 17,274 17,166 17,060 Other real estate owned 5,821 6,792 6,792 6,992 6,992 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 28,528 22,104 20,624 18,019 14,297 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377 $ 1,323,298 $ 1,331,006 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 503,907 $ 383,675 $ 379,872 $ 361,251 $ 334,171 Interest-bearing demand 164,677 160,112 154,788 162,010 196,308 Money market 187,498 162,052 185,494 187,807 177,281 Savings 307,917 247,466 252,179 264,784 260,125 Time 238,020 177,182 174,833 191,320 198,725 Total deposits 1,402,019 1,130,487 1,147,166 1,167,172 1,166,610 Short-term borrowings 65,000 80,000 - - - Other borrowings 12,059 12,107 12,910 12,975 12,901 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 10,913 5,562 5,081 5,507 6,160 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,489,991 1,228,156 1,165,157 1,185,654 1,185,671 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 9,916,466 shares issued, 8,245,235 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 161,029 87,640 87,562 87,562 87,131 Retained earnings 94,154 93,166 89,900 86,804 83,971 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (22,144) (25,080) (17,591) (6,674) 3,462 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,671,231 shares as of December 31, 2022 (35,348) (32,871) (31,651) (30,048) (29,229) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 197,691 122,855 128,220 137,644 145,335 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,687,682 $ 1,351,011 $ 1,293,377 $ 1,323,298 $ 1,331,006

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Statements of Income 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 14,368 $ 11,892 $ 11,268 $ 10,985 $ 11,586 $ 48,513 $ 47,896 Interest-earning deposits in other institutions 240 134 74 24 30 472 90 Federal funds sold 119 51 46 3 1 219 3 Investment securities: Taxable interest 477 449 442 443 438 1,811 1,679 Tax-exempt interest 986 982 955 784 732 3,707 2,565 Dividends on stock 68 59 33 24 23 184 102 Total interest and dividend income 16,258 13,567 12,818 12,263 12,810 54,906 52,335 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,771 812 709 726 783 4,018 3,913 Short-term borrowings 263 44 - - - 307 - Other borrowings 142 112 81 69 67 404 282 Total interest expense 2,176 968 790 795 850 4,729 4,195 NET INTEREST INCOME 14,082 12,599 12,028 11,468 11,960 50,177 48,140 Provision for loan losses - - - - (200) - 700 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,082 12,599 12,028 11,468 12,160 50,177 47,440 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 976 1,004 956 914 906 3,850 3,425 (Losses) gains on equity securities (77) (57) (72) 33 (14) (173) 209 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 137 108 108 106 106 459 546 (Losses) gains on sale of loans (4) 7 18 3 118 24 1,240 Revenue from investment services 147 233 153 141 198 674 727 Other income 1,235 251 220 206 221 1,912 1,059 Total noninterest income 2,414 1,546 1,383 1,403 1,535 6,746 7,206 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 4,886 4,491 3,785 4,386 4,088 17,548 17,151 Occupancy expense 487 458 583 505 542 2,033 2,048 Equipment expense 252 233 274 315 358 1,074 1,361 Data processing costs 1,050 985 822 844 851 3,701 3,298 Ohio state franchise tax 279 293 292 293 285 1,157 1,144 Federal deposit insurance expense 105 84 90 50 50 329 494 Professional fees 382 280 383 455 435 1,500 1,313 Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned 1,692 1 206 8 (66) 1,907 11 Advertising expense 308 268 229 228 221 1,033 885 Software amortization expense 28 27 40 48 119 143 361 Core deposit intangible amortization 140 78 77 77 80 372 321 Merger-related costs 1,413 390 579 - - 2,382 - Other expense 1,321 1,298 1,175 1,057 868 4,851 3,561 Total noninterest expense 12,343 8,886 8,535 8,266 7,831 38,030 31,948 Income before income taxes 4,153 5,259 4,876 4,605 5,864 18,893 22,698 Income taxes 651 1,010 787 772 1,027 3,220 4,065 NET INCOME $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 15,673 $ 18,633 PTPP (1) $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 4,605 $ 5,664 $ 18,893 $ 23,398 (1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.





MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Per common share data Net income per common share - basic $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.81 $ 2.60 $ 3.01 Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.73 $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.81 $ 2.59 $ 3.00 Dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.21 $ 0.81 $ 0.69 Book value per share (period end) $ 23.98 $ 21.30 $ 22.07 $ 23.43 $ 24.68 $ 23.98 $ 24.68 Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 $ 20.64 $ 21.88 $ 19.19 $ 21.88 Dividends declared $ 2,514 $ 983 $ 993 $ 1,000 $ 1,242 $ 5,490 $ 4,240 Dividend yield 4.34% 2.49% 2.71% 2.78% 3.37% 2.96% 2.79% Dividend payout ratio 71.79% 23.13% 24.28% 26.09% 25.68% 35.03% 22.76% Average shares outstanding - basic 6,593,616 5,792,773 5,851,422 5,879,025 5,951,838 6,027,091 6,186,666 Average shares outstanding - diluted 6,610,907 5,805,799 5,860,098 5,889,836 5,975,333 6,044,382 6,211,076 Period ending shares outstanding 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 5,873,565 5,888,737 8,245,235 5,888,737 Selected ratios Return on average assets 0.97% 1.32% 1.25% 1.17% 1.41% 1.17% 1.36% Return on average equity 9.35% 12.94% 12.30% 10.75% 13.17% 11.25% 12.74% Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4) 11.13% 14.79% 14.02% 12.13% 14.85% 12.95% 14.38% Efficiency (1) 72.75% 61.07% 61.83% 62.54% 56.56% 64.96% 56.38% Equity to assets at period end 11.71% 9.09% 9.91% 10.40% 10.92% 11.71% 10.92% Noninterest expense to average assets 0.86% 0.69% 0.65% 0.62% 0.58% 2.84% 2.33% (1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below (3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding (4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, Yields 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (2) 5.11% 4.78% 4.66% 4.53% 4.61% 4.79% 4.56% Investment securities (2) 3.83% 3.90% 3.76% 3.41% 3.30% 3.73% 3.45% Interest-earning deposits with other banks 3.42% 2.06% 0.77% 0.23% 0.20% 1.31% 0.20% Total interest-earning assets 4.88% 4.55% 4.28% 4.06% 4.07% 4.45% 4.11% Deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits 0.83% 0.22% 0.15% 0.14% 0.12% 0.34% 0.13% Money market deposits 1.00% 0.46% 0.49% 0.47% 0.47% 0.61% 0.47% Savings deposits 0.49% 0.19% 0.06% 0.06% 0.06% 0.20% 0.06% Certificates of deposit 1.30% 0.96% 0.83% 0.87% 0.90% 1.00% 1.13% Total interest-bearing deposits 0.87% 0.43% 0.36% 0.37% 0.36% 0.51% 0.44% Non-Deposit Funding: Borrowings 4.25% 2.94% 2.51% 2.16% 2.09% 3.35% 2.10% Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.02% 0.50% 0.39% 0.39% 0.37% 0.59% 0.47% Cost of deposits 0.57% 0.29% 0.24% 0.25% 0.26% 0.34% 0.32% Cost of funds 0.68% 0.34% 0.27% 0.27% 0.27% 0.40% 0.34% Net interest margin (1) 4.23% 4.23% 4.02% 3.80% 3.81% 4.08% 3.78% (1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Asset quality data 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) Nonperforming loans (1) $ 7,013 $ 3,692 $ 4,670 $ 4,728 $ 4,859 Other real estate owned 5,821 6,792 6,792 6,992 6,992 Nonperforming assets $ 12,834 $ 10,484 $ 11,462 $ 11,720 $ 11,851 Allowance for loan losses $ 14,438 $ 14,532 $ 14,550 $ 14,492 $ 14,342 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 1.07% 1.46% 1.49% 1.48% 1.46% Net charge-offs (recoveries): Quarter-to-date $ 94 $ 18 $ (58) $ (150) $ (308) Year-to-date (96) (190) (208) (150) (183) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans, annualized: Quarter-to-date 0.03% 0.01% -0.02% -0.06% -0.12% Year-to-date -0.01% -0.02% -0.04% -0.06% -0.02% Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.52% 0.37% 0.48% 0.48% 0.49% Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans 205.87% 393.61% 311.56% 306.51% 295.16% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.76% 0.78% 0.89% 0.89% 0.89% (1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.





Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity For the Period Ended (Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Stockholders' Equity $ 197,691 $ 122,855 $ 128,220 $ 137,644 $ 145,335 Less Goodwill and other intangibles 39,436 16,242 16,320 16,397 16,474 Tangible Common Equity $ 158,255 $ 106,613 $ 111,900 $ 121,247 $ 128,861 Shares outstanding 8,245,235 5,767,803 5,810,351 5,873,565 5,888,737 Tangible book value per share $ 19.19 $ 18.48 $ 19.26 $ 20.64 $ 21.88





Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Stockholders' Equity $ 148,616 $ 130,263 $ 133,377 $ 144,630 $ 145,716 $ 139,270 $ 146,237 Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles 23,731 16,280 16,357 16,435 16,513 18,200 16,634 Average Tangible Common Equity $ 124,885 $ 113,983 $ 117,020 $ 128,195 $ 129,203 $ 121,070 $ 129,603 Net income $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 15,673 $ 18,633 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 11.13% 14.79% 14.02% 12.13% 14.85% 12.95% 14.38%





Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 15,673 $ 18,633 Add Income Taxes 651 1,010 787 772 1,027 3,220 4,065 Add Provision for loan losses - - - - (200) - 700 PTPP $ 4,153 $ 5,259 $ 4,876 $ 4,605 $ 5,664 $ 18,893 $ 23,398





Reconciliation of Net Income, Less Merger and Certain Items For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 3,502 $ 4,249 $ 4,089 $ 3,833 $ 4,837 $ 15,673 $ 18,633 Acquisition related costs- after tax 1,116 308 457 - - 1,882 - Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned - after tax (1) 585 1 163 6 (52) 755 (134) Net Income- Adjusted $ 5,203 $ 4,558 $ 4,709 $ 3,839 $ 4,785 $ 18,310 $ 18,499 Diluted EPS excluding merger and one-time items $ 0.79 $ 0.79 $ 0.80 $ 0.65 $ 0.80 $ 3.03 $ 2.98 Return on average assets excluding merger and one-time items (annualized) 1.44% 1.41% 1.43% 1.17% 1.40% 1.37% 1.35% Return on average equity excluding merger and one-time items (annualized) 13.89% 13.88% 14.16% 10.77% 13.03% 13.15% 12.65% Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger and one-time items (annualized) 16.53% 15.86% 16.14% 12.15% 14.69% 15.12% 14.27% (1) This includes net rental income earned on other real estate owned.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Average Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,117,221 $ 14,368 5.11% $ 999,229 $ 11,586 4.61% Investment securities (3) 178,772 1,463 3.83% 164,254 1,170 3.30% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 49,569 427 3.42% 104,804 54 0.20% Total interest-earning assets 1,345,562 16,258 4.88% 1,268,287 12,810 4.07% Noninterest-earning assets 89,740 90,556 Total assets $ 1,435,302 $ 1,358,843 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 165,267 $ 344 0.83% $ 212,861 $ 66 0.12% Money market deposits 172,437 435 1.00% 180,201 214 0.47% Savings deposits 266,613 330 0.49% 257,344 39 0.06% Certificates of deposit 201,972 662 1.30% 204,904 464 0.90% Short-term borrowings 25,750 263 4.05% - - 0.00% Other borrowings 12,086 142 4.66% 12,934 67 2.06% Total interest-bearing liabilities 844,125 2,176 1.02% 868,244 850 0.39% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 428,155 337,900 Other liabilities 14,406 6,983 Stockholders' equity 148,616 145,716 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,435,302 $ 1,358,843 Net interest income $ 14,082 $ 11,960 Interest rate spread (1) 3.86% 3.68% Net interest margin (2) 4.23% 3.81% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 159.40% 146.07% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $210 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2022 2022 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,117,221 $ 14,368 5.11% $ 987,689 $ 11,892 4.78% Investment securities (3) 178,772 1,463 3.83% 172,316 1,431 3.90% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 49,569 427 3.42% 46,938 244 2.06% Total interest-earning assets 1,345,562 16,258 4.88% 1,206,943 13,567 4.55% Noninterest-earning assets 89,740 73,753 Total assets $ 1,435,302 $ 1,280,696 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 165,267 $ 344 0.83% $ 162,878 $ 91 0.22% Money market deposits 172,437 435 1.00% 155,095 180 0.46% Savings deposits 266,613 330 0.49% 249,898 119 0.19% Certificates of deposit 201,972 662 1.30% 174,091 422 0.96% Short-term borrowings 25,750 263 4.05% 8,554 44 2.04% Other borrowings 12,086 142 4.66% 12,530 112 3.55% Total interest-bearing liabilities 844,125 2,176 1.02% 763,046 968 0.50% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 428,155 382,351 Other liabilities 14,406 5,036 Stockholders' equity 148,616 130,263 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,435,302 $ 1,280,696 Net interest income $ 14,082 $ 12,599 Interest rate spread (1) 3.86% 4.05% Net interest margin (2) 4.23% 4.23% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 159.40% 158.17% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $278 and $277 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.





For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Cost Balance Interest Yield/Cost Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (3) $ 1,014,896 $ 48,513 4.79% $ 1,052,351 $ 47,896 4.56% Investment securities (3) 174,514 5,518 3.73% 142,705 4,244 3.45% Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4) 67,030 875 1.31% 97,417 195 0.20% Total interest-earning assets 1,256,440 54,906 4.45% 1,292,473 52,335 4.11% Noninterest-earning assets 84,484 78,802 Total assets $ 1,340,924 $ 1,371,275 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 164,569 $ 554 0.34% $ 212,063 $ 274 0.13% Money market deposits 174,377 1,055 0.61% 186,009 869 0.47% Savings deposits 259,225 527 0.20% 255,267 162 0.06% Certificates of deposit 188,617 1,882 1.00% 231,662 2,608 1.13% Short-term borrowings 8,576 307 3.58% 85 - 0.00% Other borrowings 12,626 404 3.20% 13,313 282 2.12% Total interest-bearing liabilities 807,990 4,729 0.59% 898,399 4,065 0.47% Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 386,296 320,104 Other liabilities 7,368 6,535 Stockholders' equity 139,270 146,237 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,340,924 $ 1,371,275 Net interest income $ 50,177 $ 48,270 Interest rate spread (1) 3.86% 3.64% Net interest margin (2) 4.08% 3.78% Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 155.50% 143.86% (1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $1,046 and $752, for 2022 and 2021, respectively. (4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.



