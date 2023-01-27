LambdaTest launches its community advocacy program LambdaTest Spartans

LambdaTest will enable Spartans with opportunities to network with other changemakers, co-work on product innovation, and also provide a platform to share their thoughts with the world

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched its community advocacy program LambdaTest Spartans. The platform will celebrate the changemakers and enable them in their pursuit to create a positive impact on the testing and QA landscape through its various initiatives.

LambdaTest Spartans will get early access to LambdaTest-led conferences, talks, and webinars - be it as a participant, speaker, or host. LambdaTest will also sponsor their travel to select conferences and offer them 10 parallel licenses to the entire LambdaTest platform, including HyperExecute, a blazing-fast smart end-to-end test execution, and orchestration offering, that they can use for their demos and projects.

Moreover, the company will help Spartans with resources to produce technical and thought leadership content and will join hands with them for product innovation given their deep domain expertise.

“LambdaTest Spartans brings together the best minds in testing and enables them with the resources to create meaningful effect on the ecosystem. Think of this as a mini close-knit community working towards impacting the larger QA world through various initiatives— high-impact webinars, well-researched thought leadership and technical blogs, thought-provoking keynotes at global conferences, and product co-innovation. We are really excited to kickstart the Spartans program,” said Manoj Kumar, Vice President-Developer Relations and Open Source Program Office, LambdaTest.

“LambdaTest Spartans gives the much-needed platform to collaborate, learn, and innovate with other builders. I am of the firm belief that the right mix of high-intent peers will enable each other to achieve their full potential. It is an incredible privilege to be a part of this amazing initiative. I look forward to deeply engaging and giving back to the community. Kudos to LambdaTest for launching the Spartans initiative,” said Pricilla Bilavendran, Team Leader, Billennium IT Services.

“LambdaTest Spartans brings together community builders who care deeply about digital experience testing and innovation. I am really excited about the possibilities as it covers a whole gamut of initiatives ranging from community-led co-innovation, webinars, talks, and everything in between. As someone who has given a lot and in return gained a lot from the testing community, joining this initiative is my way of enabling change-makers the world over. I am equally excited to learn, engage and grow with the other Spartans!” said Larry Goddard, Test Automation Architect, Oxford University Press.

To know more, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/spartans-program

