Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,245 in the last 365 days.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Stellar”) (NASDAQ: STEL) today reported net income of $2.1 million, or $0.04 earnings per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 and $51.4 million, or $1.47 earnings per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. The fourth quarter 2022 results for Stellar reflect the merger of equals (the “Merger”) between Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (“Allegiance”) and CBTX, Inc. (“CBTX”), which became effective on October 1, 2022.

“We are pleased to report our fourth quarter results as a combined institution. Our scale and resources enhance our ability to execute our business strategy focused on delivering exceptional customer service to increase shareholder value while continuing to honor our community values. The integration of our combined talents and expertise benefits our customers, employees, communities and shareholders. We are very grateful for the dedication and hard work of our team coming together and for the continued work as we implement an efficient system conversion in the first quarter of 2023,” said Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Stellar’s Chief Executive Officer.

“As we approach 2023, we are excited about the opportunities created by our combination and also cautious about increasing interest rates and the resulting effects on our economy. We will focus our efforts in the coming year on credit quality, liquidity and capital management. We are convinced more than ever that there is a bright long-term future for Stellar,” concluded Mr. Franklin.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $10.90 billion at year-end reflecting combined scale from the Merger.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin was 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022. The tax equivalent net interest margin, excluding purchase accounting accretion, was 4.38% for the fourth quarter. Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 11.
  • Net income for the fourth quarter 2022 of $2.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.04. Pre-tax, pre-provision income of $46.6 million and adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income of $53.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022. Refer to the calculation of this non-GAAP financial measure on page 11.
  • As a result of the Merger, the Company recorded a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on non-purchased credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments for the Current Expected Credit Loss requirement, along with a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on purchase credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loans. Acquisition and merger related expenses totaled $11.5 million in the fourth quarter 2022.

Merger of Equals

On October 1, 2022, the Merger of Allegiance with CBTX was completed pursuant to an Agreement and Plan of Merger dated November 5, 2021 (as amended, the “Merger Agreement”), with the surviving corporation renamed Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each share of Allegiance common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.4184 shares of common stock of the Company for each share of Allegiance common stock.

The Merger was accounted for as a reverse acquisition using the acquisition method of accounting, with CBTX treated as the legal acquirer and Allegiance treated as the accounting acquirer for financial reporting purposes. Therefore, the historical financial statements of the Company prior to the Merger reflect the historical financial statement balances of Allegiance. In addition, the assets and liabilities of CBTX as of the date of the Merger have been recorded at estimated fair value and added to those of Allegiance. The Company’s valuations of CBTX's assets and liabilities are preliminary and may be refined for up to a year from the date of the Merger. The Merger had a significant impact on all aspects of the Company's financial statements, and as a result, financial results after the Merger may not be comparable to financial results prior to the Merger. Results of operations reflect the combined operations following the Merger for the fourth quarter 2022 and stand-alone Allegiance for all periods prior.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Stellar’s net interest income in the fourth quarter 2022 increased $57.5 million, or 99.0%, to $115.6 million from $58.1 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased $54.9 million, or 90.5%, from $60.7 million for the third quarter 2022. These increases were primarily due to the Merger. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 114 basis points to 4.71% for the fourth quarter 2022 from 3.57% for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased 86 basis points from 3.85% for the third quarter 2022. The increase in the margin over the prior quarter and the comparable quarter in the prior year were primarily due to dynamics relating to the Merger and increases in interest rates. During the quarter, net interest income benefited from $8.2 million in income from purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, net interest income would have been $107.5 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 4.38%.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter 2022 was $10.6 million, an increase of $8.2 million, or 333.5%, compared to $2.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and an increase of $7.6 million, or 255.2%, compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter 2022. Noninterest income increased primarily due to nonrecurring gains on sale of securities, loans and assets held for sale totaling $4.0 million along with increased scale as a result of the Merger during the quarter.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter 2022 increased $42.9 million, or 116.7%, to $79.6 million from $36.7 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and increased $35.6 million, or 80.8%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. These increases in noninterest expense over the prior periods were primarily due to increases in operating expenses due to the Merger, most significantly salaries and benefits due to increased scale, and the amortization of core deposit intangibles. Acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the Merger totaled $11.5 million during the quarter.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio increased to 65.14% for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to 60.68% for the fourth quarter 2021 and decreased from 69.18% for the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2022 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.07%, 0.60% and 1.18%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 10.60% and 15.05% for the fourth quarter 2021. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2022 were 0.84%, 7.90% and 11.78%, respectively. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.  

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Results

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $60.4 million, or 26.4%, to $289.0 million from $228.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 primarily due to the Merger. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 4 basis points to 3.94% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 3.90% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in the margin over the prior year was primarily due to the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by increased funding costs. Excluding purchase accounting adjustments, net interest income would have been $280.6 million and the tax equivalent net interest margin would have been 3.83%.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $20.4 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 137.7%, compared to $8.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 due primarily to the Merger and nonrecurring gains on sale of assets.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $56.5 million, or 40.5%, to $196.1 million from $139.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in noninterest expense over the year ended December 31, 2021 was primarily due to increased salaries and benefits, amortization of core deposit intangibles and acquisition and merger-related expenses associated with the Merger.

Stellar’s efficiency ratio increased to 64.23% for the year ended December 31, 2022 from 58.86% for the year ended December 31, 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.64%, 5.69% and 9.16%, respectively, compared to 1.24%, 10.38% and 14.93%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021. Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 11.

Financial Condition

Stellar’s total assets at December 31, 2022 increased $3.80 billion, or 53.4%, to $10.90 billion compared to $7.10 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $4.17 billion, or 247.8% (annualized), compared to $6.73 billion at September 30, 2022.

Total loans at December 31, 2022 increased $3.53 billion, or 83.7%, to $7.75 billion compared to $4.22 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased $3.16 billion, or 275.5% (annualized) compared to $4.59 billion at September 30, 2022, primarily due to the Merger. The Company recorded purchase accounting adjustments on loans of $166.5 million related to the Merger. At December 31, 2022, the remaining balance of the purchase accounting adjustments on loans was $154.8 million. Core loans, which exclude Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $3.67 billion, or 90.0%, to $7.74 billion at December 31, 2022 from $4.07 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $3.17 billion, or 277.0% (annualized), from $4.57 billion at September 30, 2022.

Deposits at December 31, 2022 increased $3.22 billion, or 53.2%, to $9.27 billion compared to $6.05 billion at December 31, 2021 and increased $3.61 billion, or 254.9% (annualized), compared to $5.66 billion at September 30, 2022.

Asset Quality

Stellar’s nonperforming assets totaled $45.0 million, or 0.41% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $24.1 million, or 0.34% of total assets, at December 31, 2021 and $21.6 million, or 0.32% of total assets at September 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.20% at December 31, 2022, 1.14% at December 31, 2021 and 1.14% at September 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter 2022 was $44.8 million compared to the reversal of provision for credit losses of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter 2021 and the provision for credit losses of $2.0 million for the third quarter 2022. As a result of loans acquired in the merger, the fourth quarter includes a $28.2 million provision for credit losses on loans and a $5.0 million provision for unfunded commitments. Additionally, the Company recorded a $7.6 million allowance for credit losses on PCD loans acquired.

Fourth quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $5.7 million, or 0.30% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or 0.13% (annualized) of average loans, for the fourth quarter 2021 and net recoveries of $245 thousand, or (0.02)% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2022. Fourth quarter net charge-offs included $4.6 million of charge-offs on loans sold during the fourth quarter 2022.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on pages 11 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Stellar’s management team will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results. Individuals and investment professionals may register for the conference call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI70fcd05aee4348f7b0dc18ea083f2b2c to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. If you need assistance in obtaining a dial-in number, please contact IR@stellarbancorpinc.com. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at https://ir.stellarbancorpinc.com/events-and-presentations. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of Stellar’s website at ir.stellarbancorpinc.com.

About Stellar Bancorp, Inc.

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Stellar’s principal banking subsidiary, created by the merger of Allegiance Bank and CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. and to be renamed Stellar Bank upon system conversion, provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers across the Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas.

Investor relations
IR@stellarbancorpinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the Merger, including future financial performance and operating results, the Company’s plans, business and growth strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts, including projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “would,” or “continue” or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.

All forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Stellar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the Merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized; disruption to our business as a result of the Merger; the risk that the integration of our operations following the merger will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than we expected or that we are otherwise unable to successfully integrate our legacy businesses; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the Merger; reputational risk and the reaction of our customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the Merger; changes in the interest rate environment, the value of Stellar’s assets and obligations and the availability of capital and liquidity; general competitive, economic, political and market conditions; and other factors that may affect future results of Stellar including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Texas Department of Banking and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Additional factors which could affect the Company’s future results can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus regarding the Merger that CBTX filed with the SEC on April 7, 2022 pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) and CBTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at https:// www.sec.gov. We disclaim any obligation and do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

  2022   2021
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
   (Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $                     67,063   $                     16,449   $                     17,547   $                     26,629   $                     23,961
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial
    institutions		                      304,642                        102,118                         275,290                        672,755                        733,548
Total cash and cash equivalents                      371,705                        118,567                         292,837                        699,384                        757,509
Available for sale securities, at fair value                   1,807,586                     1,618,995                     1,709,321                     1,790,707                     1,773,765
Loans held for investment                   7,754,751                     4,591,912                     4,348,833                     4,283,514                     4,220,486
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans                      (93,180)                        (52,147)                        (50,242)                        (49,215)                        (47,940)
Loans, net                   7,661,571                     4,539,765                     4,298,591                     4,234,299                     4,172,546
Accrued interest receivable                        44,743                          29,697                          29,882                          31,505                          33,392
Premises and equipment, net                      126,803                          57,837                          58,482                          62,168                          63,708
Federal Home Loan Bank stock                        15,058                          16,843                            4,078                            9,376                            9,358
Bank owned life insurance                      103,094                          28,305                          28,170                          28,374                          28,240
Goodwill                      497,260                        223,642                        223,642                        223,642                        223,642
Core deposit intangibles, net                      143,525                          12,406                          13,156                          13,907                          14,658
Other assets                      129,092                          84,285                          73,605                          56,001                          28,136
Total assets $              10,900,437   $                6,730,342   $                6,731,764   $                7,149,363   $                7,104,954
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’
    EQUITY		                  
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing $                4,230,169   $                2,465,839   $                2,394,719   $                2,353,604   $                2,243,085
Interest-bearing                  
Demand                   1,591,828                        956,920                     1,016,381                     1,070,855                        869,984
Money market and savings                   2,575,923                     1,471,690                     1,510,008                     1,552,853                     1,643,745
Certificates and other time                      869,712                        766,270                        959,524                     1,185,015                     1,290,825
Total interest-bearing deposits                   5,037,463                     3,194,880                     3,485,913                     3,808,723                     3,804,554
Total deposits                   9,267,632                     5,660,719                     5,880,632                     6,162,327                     6,047,639
Accrued interest payable                          2,098                            2,673                            1,500                            3,086                            1,753
Borrowed funds                        63,925                        257,000                                 —                          89,959                          89,956
Subordinated debt                      109,367                        109,241                        109,109                        108,978                        108,847
Other liabilities                        74,239                          44,407                          35,194                          33,073                          40,291
Total liabilities                   9,517,261                     6,074,040                     6,026,435                     6,397,423                     6,288,486
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                  
Common stock                             530                               281                               286                               290                               289
Capital surplus                   1,222,761                        511,434                         524,033                        532,372                        530,845
Retained earnings                      303,146                        307,975                        296,477                        282,896                        267,092
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income                    (143,261)                      (163,388)                      (115,467)                        (63,618)                          18,242
Total shareholders’ equity                   1,383,176                        656,302                        705,329                        751,940                        816,468
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
    SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY		 $              10,900,437   $                6,730,342   $                6,731,764   $                7,149,363   $                7,104,954


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
    2022     2021       2022     2021  
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   December 31   December 31
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME:                          
Loans, including fees $ 116,145     $ 58,025   $ 53,835     $ 52,370   $ 56,855     $ 280,375   $ 230,713  
Securities:                          
Taxable   9,834       6,655     5,571       5,068     3,933       27,128     11,889  
Tax-exempt   3,057       2,594     2,557       2,525     2,526       10,733     9,909  
Deposits in other financial
institutions		   2,933       608     877       340     317       4,758     673  
Total interest income   131,969       67,882     62,840       60,303     63,631       322,994     253,184  
                           
INTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Demand, money market and
savings deposits		   12,406       3,527     1,859       1,347     1,277       19,139     5,365  
Certificates and other time
deposits		   2,083       1,664     1,922       2,156     2,391       7,825     11,628  
Borrowed funds   417       499     114       186     434       1,216     1,878  
Subordinated debt   1,449       1,502     1,463       1,442     1,425       5,856     5,749  
Total interest expense   16,355       7,192     5,358       5,131     5,527       34,036     24,620  
NET INTEREST INCOME   115,614       60,690     57,482       55,172     58,104       288,958     228,564  
Provision for credit losses   44,793       1,962     2,143       1,814     (2,577)       50,712     (2,322)  
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses		   70,821       58,728     55,339       53,358     60,681       238,246     230,886  
                           
NONINTEREST INCOME:                          
Nonsufficient funds fees   447       145     126       116     156       834     464  
Service charges on deposit
accounts		   1,242       527     560       527     476       2,856     1,671  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets   4,025       42     (17)           (321)       4,050     (272)  
Bank owned life insurance   515       135     342       133     139       1,125     554  
Debit card and ATM card income   1,897       869     880       819     834       4,465     2,996  
Other   2,511       1,277     813       2,423     1,170       7,024     3,149  
Total noninterest income   10,637       2,995     2,704       4,018     2,454       20,354     8,562  
                           
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                          
Salaries and employee benefits   40,949       22,013     21,864       22,728     22,918       107,554     90,177  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,781       2,129     2,220       2,205     2,194       10,335     9,144  
Depreciation   1,903       1,003     1,012       1,033     1,103       4,951     4,254  
Data processing and software
amortization		   3,776       2,541     2,522       2,498     2,264       11,337     8,862  
Professional fees   2,298       485     662       138     1,008       3,583     3,025  
Regulatory assessments and
FDIC insurance		   1,263       1,134     1,256       1,261     949       4,914     3,407  
Core deposit intangibles
amortization		   7,051       750     751       751     824       9,303     3,296  
Communications   737       359     363       341     395       1,800     1,406  
Advertising   1,130       385     483       462     481       2,460     1,692  
Other real estate expense   152       93     65       59     69       369     548  
Acquisition and merger-related
expenses		   11,469       10,551     1,667       451     1,408       24,138     2,011  
Other   5,115       2,588     5,039       2,590     3,131       15,332     11,732  
Total noninterest expense   79,624       44,031     37,904       34,517     36,744       196,076     139,554  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME
TAXES		   1,834       17,692     20,139       22,859     26,391       62,524     99,894  
Provision for income taxes   (218 )     3,406     3,702       4,202     4,833       11,092     18,341  
NET INCOME $ 2,052     $ 14,286   $ 16,437     $ 18,657   $ 21,558     $ 51,432   $ 81,553  
                           
EARNINGS PER SHARE                          
Basic $ 0.04     $ 0.51   $ 0.57     $ 0.65   $ 0.75     $ 1.48   $ 2.85  
Diluted $ 0.04     $ 0.50   $ 0.56     $ 0.64   $ 0.74     $ 1.47   $ 2.82  


  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  2022   2021   2022   2021
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   December 31   December 31
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $            2,052   $          14,286   $          16,437   $          18,657   $          21,558   $          51,432   $          81,553
                           
Earnings per share, basic $              0.04   $              0.51   $              0.57   $              0.65   $              0.75   $              1.48   $              2.85
Earnings per share, diluted $              0.04   $              0.50   $              0.56   $              0.64   $              0.74   $              1.47   $              2.82
Dividends per share $              0.13   $              0.10   $              0.10   $              0.10   $              0.08   $              0.43   $              0.34
                           
Return on average assets(A) 0.07%    0.84%    0.94%    1.04%    1.23%    0.64%    1.24% 
Return on average equity(A) 0.60%    7.90%    8.86%    9.40%    10.60%    5.69%    10.38% 
Return on average tangible
    equity(A)(B) 		1.18%    11.78%    13.00%    13.35%    15.05%    9.16%    14.93% 
Net interest margin
    (tax equivalent)(A)(C) 		4.71%    3.85%    3.53%    3.30%    3.57%    3.94%    3.90% 
Net interest margin
    (tax equivalent) excluding PAA(A)(B)(C) 		4.38%    3.85%    3.52%    3.29%    3.56%    3.83%    3.89% 
Efficiency ratio(D) 65.14%    69.18%    62.96%    58.32%    60.68%    64.23%    58.86% 
                           
Capital Ratios                          
Stellar Bancorp, Inc.(Consolidated)                          
Equity to assets 12.69%    9.75%    10.48%    10.52%    11.49%    12.69%    11.49% 
Tangible equity to tangible
    assets(B) 		7.24%    6.47%    7.21%    7.44%    8.42%    7.24%    8.42% 
Estimated common equity
    tier 1 capital		 10.04%    11.39%    12.06%    12.28%    12.47%    10.04%    12.47% 
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
    capital		 10.15%    11.58%    12.26%    12.49%    12.69%    10.15%    12.69% 
Estimated total risk-based
    capital		 12.47%    14.66%    15.47%    15.76%    16.08%    12.47%    16.08% 
Estimated tier 1 leverage
    capital		 8.55%    9.00%    8.65%    8.37%    8.53%    8.55%    8.53% 
Allegiance Bank                          
Estimated common equity
    tier 1 capital		 10.46%    12.20%    12.51%    12.48%    12.63%    10.46%    12.63% 
Estimated tier 1 risk-based
    capital		 10.46%    12.20%    12.51%    12.48%    12.63%    10.46%    12.63% 
Estimated total risk-based
    capital		 12.10%    14.12%    14.50%    14.50%    14.71%    12.10%    14.71% 
Estimated tier 1 leverage
    capital		 8.81%    9.49%    8.83%    8.37%    8.49%    8.81%    8.49% 
                           
Other Data                          
Weighted average shares:                          
Basic             52,715               28,286               28,874               28,883               28,737               34,738               28,660
Diluted             52,973               28,529               29,120               29,114               28,968               35,007               28,872
Period end shares outstanding             52,955               28,137               28,586               28,904               28,846               52,955               28,846
Book value per share $            26.12   $            23.33   $            24.67   $            26.02   $            28.30   $            26.12   $            28.30
Tangible book value per share(B) $            14.02   $            14.94   $            16.39   $            17.80   $            20.04   $            14.02   $            20.04
Employees - full-time equivalents               1,025                    562                    578                    586                    594                 1,025                    594

 

  1. Interim periods annualized.
  2. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this Earnings Release.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
  4. Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.

 


  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest Earned/
Interest
Paid 		  Average Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                                  
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Loans $7,666,502   $116,145    6.01%    $4,456,174   $58,025   5.17%    $4,243,778   $56,855   5.32% 
Securities     1,795,082          12,891   2.85%        1,709,470            9,249   2.15%        1,457,793            6,459   1.76% 
Deposits in other financial institutions        354,117             2,933   3.29%           160,340               608   1.50%           843,808               317   0.15% 
Total interest-earning assets     9,815,701   $131,969   5.33%        6,325,984   $67,882   4.26%        6,545,379   $63,631   3.86% 
Allowance for credit losses on loans        (88,150)                  (50,609)                  (50,654)        
Noninterest-earning assets     1,218,458                  442,511                   447,005        
Total assets $10,946,009           $6,717,886           $6,941,730        
                                   
Liabilities and
    Shareholders' Equity 		                                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand
    deposits		 $1,465,711    $5,422   1.47%    $978,531   $2,380   0.96%    $724,841   $388   0.21% 
Money market and savings
    deposits		     2,705,984            6,984   1.02%        1,500,083            1,147   0.30%        1,618,240               889   0.22% 
Certificates and other time
    deposits		        932,058            2,083   0.89%           877,231            1,664   0.75%        1,335,020            2,391   0.71% 
Borrowed funds          37,824               417   4.37%             68,752               499   2.88%           138,747               434   1.24% 
Subordinated debt        109,307            1,449   5.26%           109,177            1,502   5.46%           108,784            1,425   5.20% 
Total interest-bearing
    liabilities		     5,250,884   $16,355   1.24%        3,533,774   $7,192   0.81%        3,925,632   $5,527   0.56% 
                                   
Noninterest-Bearing
    Liabilities:		                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand
    deposits		     4,199,982               2,424,884               2,163,016        
Other liabilities        147,205                    41,792                    46,141        
Total liabilities     9,598,071               6,000,450               6,134,789        
Shareholders' equity     1,347,938                  717,436                  806,941        
Total liabilities and
    shareholders' equity		 $10,946,009           $6,717,886           $6,941,730        
                                   
Net interest rate spread         4.09%            3.45%            3.30% 
                                   
Net interest income and margin     $115,614    4.67%        $60,690   3.81%        $58,104   3.52% 
                                   
Net interest income and net
    interest margin (tax equivalent)		     $116,574    4.71%        $61,418   3.85%        $58,838   3.57% 


  Years Ended December 31,
  2022   2021
  Average
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Interest Paid 		  Average
Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets                      
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Loans $         5,171,944   $          280,375   5.42%    $         4,422,467   $          230,713   5.22% 
Securities            1,779,425                 37,861   2.13%               1,050,376                 21,798   2.08% 
Deposits in other financial institutions               462,075                   4,758   1.03%                  458,190                      673   0.15% 
Total interest-earning assets            7,413,444   $          322,994   4.36%               5,931,033   $          253,184   4.27% 
Allowance for credit losses
    on loans		               (59,099)                         (51,513)        
Noninterest-earning assets               633,928                         680,191        
Total assets $         7,988,273           $         6,559,711         
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $         1,140,575   $              9,278   0.81%    $            574,079   $              1,409   0.25% 
Money market and savings deposits            1,841,348                   9,861   0.54%               1,571,532                   3,956   0.25% 
Certificates and other time deposits            1,034,491                   7,825   0.76%               1,349,216                 11,628    0.86% 
Borrowed funds                 61,773                   1,216   1.97%                  144,354                   1,878   1.30% 
Subordinated debt               109,111                    5,856   5.37%                  108,588                   5,749   5.29% 
Total interest-bearing liabilities            4,187,298   $            34,036   0.81%               3,747,769                 24,620   0.66% 
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits            2,833,865                      1,983,934        
Other liabilities                 62,581                           41,972        
Total liabilities            7,083,744                      5,773,675        
Shareholders' equity               904,529                         786,036        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $         7,988,273           $         6,559,711         
                       
Net interest rate spread         3.55%            3.61% 
                       
Net interest income and margin     $          288,958   3.90%        $          228,564   3.85% 
                       
Net interest income and net interest
    margin (tax equivalent)		     $          292,152   3.94%        $          231,315   3.90% 



  Three Months Ended
    2022       2021  
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31
  (Dollars in thousands)
Period-end Loan Portfolio:                  
Commercial and industrial $         1,455,795     $         732,636     $         727,068     $         714,450     $         693,559  
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)           13,226               17,827               31,855               78,624               145,942  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)		           3,931,480               2,407,039               2,265,155               2,197,502               2,104,621  
Commercial real estate construction and
land development		           1,037,678               513,248               450,694               453,473               439,125  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)           1,000,956               699,636               682,066               669,306               685,071  
Residential construction           268,150               183,563               155,017               136,760               117,901  
Consumer and other           47,466               37,963               36,978               33,399               34,267  
Total loans held for investment $         7,754,751     $         4,591,912     $         4,348,833     $         4,283,514     $         4,220,486  
                   
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand $         1,591,828     $         956,920     $         1,016,381     $         1,070,855     $         869,984  
Money market and savings           2,575,923               1,471,690               1,510,008               1,552,853               1,643,745  
Certificates and other time           869,712               766,270               959,524               1,185,015               1,290,825  
Total interest-bearing deposits           5,037,463               3,194,880               3,485,913               3,808,723               3,804,554  
Noninterest-bearing deposits           4,230,169               2,465,839               2,394,719               2,353,604               2,243,085  
Total deposits $         9,267,632     $         5,660,719     $         5,880,632     $         6,162,327     $         6,047,639  
                   
Asset Quality:                  
Nonaccrual loans $         45,048     $         21,551     $         28,225     $         26,275     $         24,127  
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due           —               —               —               —               —  
Total nonperforming loans           45,048               21,551               28,225               26,275               24,127  
Total nonperforming assets $         45,048     $         21,551     $         28,225     $         26,275     $         24,127  
                   
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $         5,707     $         (245 )   $         571     $         317     $         1,353  
                   
Nonaccrual loans:                  
Commercial and industrial $         25,402     $         6,916     $         9,145     $         7,809     $         8,358  
Real estate:                  
Commercial real estate (including
multi-family residential)		           9,970               10,392               14,409               15,259               12,639  
Commercial real estate construction and
land development		           —               241               1,511               —               63  
1-4 family residential (including home equity)           9,404               3,854               3,040               3,065               2,875  
Residential construction           —               —               —               —               —  
Consumer and other           272               148               120               142               192  
Total nonaccrual loans $         45,048     $         21,551     $         28,225     $         26,275     $         24,127  
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Nonperforming assets to total assets           0.41 %             0.32 %             0.42 %             0.37 %             0.34 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans           0.58  %             0.47 %             0.65 %             0.61 %             0.57 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to
nonperforming loans		           206.8  %             241.97 %             178.01 %             187.31 %             198.70 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans           1.20  %             1.14 %             1.16 %             1.15 %             1.14 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)           0.30  %             (0.02 %)             0.05 %             0.03 %             0.13 %

Stellar’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Stellar believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Stellar’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Stellar reviews pre-tax, pre-provision income, pre-tax pre-provision ROAA, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, tangible equity to tangible assets and net interest margin (tax equivalent) excluding PAA for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Stellar has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Stellar calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
  December 31   September 30   June 30   March 31   December 31   December 31   December 31
  (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Net income $ 2,052     $ 14,286     $ 16,437     $ 18,657     $ 21,558     $ 51,432     $ 81,553  
Add: Provision for credit losses   44,793       1,962       2,143       1,814       (2,577 )     50,712       (2,322 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   (218 )     3,406       3,702       4,202       4,833       11,092       18,341  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 24,673     $ 23,814     $ 113,236     $ 97,572  
                           
Total average assets $ 10,946,009     $ 6,717,886     $ 7,019,299     $ 7,257,498     $ 6,941,730     $ 7,988,273     $ 6,559,711  
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.69 %     1.16 %     1.27 %     1.38 %     1.36 %     1.42 %     1.49 %
                           
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 46,627     $ 19,654     $ 22,282     $ 24,673     $ 23,814     $ 113,236     $ 97,572  
Add: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   11,469       10,551       1,667       451       1,408       24,138       2,011  
Add: Core deposit intangibles amortization   7,051       750       751       751       824       9,303       3,296  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   8,160       40       77       93       93       8,370       600  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets   4,025       42       (17 )           (321 )     4,050       (272 )
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 52,962     $ 30,873     $ 24,640     $ 25,782     $ 26,274     $ 134,257     $ 102,551  
                           
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets(B)   1.92 %     1.82 %     1.41 %     1.44 %     1.50 %     1.68 %     1.56 %
                           
Total noninterest expense $ 79,624     $ 44,031     $ 37,904     $ 34,517     $ 36,744     $ 196,076     $ 139,554  
Less: Acquisition and merger-related expenses   11,469       10,551       1,667       451       1,408       24,138       2,011  
Less: Core deposit intangibles amortization   7,051       750       751       751       824       9,303       3,296  
Net interest income   115,614       60,690       57,482       55,172       58,104       288,958       228,564  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   8,160       40       77       93       93       8,370       600  
Total noninterest income   10,637       2,995       2,704       4,018       2,454       20,354       8,562  
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of assets   4,025       42       (17 )           (321 )     4,050       (272 )
Adjusted efficiency ratio(A)   53.57 %     51.46 %     59.02 %     56.37 %     56.78 %     54.78 %     56.69 %
                           
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,383,176     $ 656,302     $ 705,329     $ 751,940     $ 816,468     $ 1,383,176     $ 816,468  
Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   640,785       236,048       236,798       237,549       238,300       640,785       238,300  
Tangible shareholders’ equity $ 742,391     $ 420,254     $ 468,531     $ 514,391     $ 578,168     $ 742,391     $ 578,168  
                           
Shares outstanding at end of period   52,955       28,137       28,586       28,904       28,846       52,955       28,846  
                           
Tangible book value per share $ 14.02     $ 14.94     $ 16.39     $ 17.80     $ 20.04     $ 14.02     $ 20.04  
                           
Average shareholders' equity $ 1,347,938     $ 717,436     $ 744,126     $ 804,704     $ 806,941     $ 904,529     $ 786,036  
Less:  Average goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   658,107       236,399       237,153       237,925       238,700       343,257       239,916  
Average tangible shareholders’ equity $ 689,831     $ 481,037     $ 506,973     $ 566,779     $ 568,241     $ 561,272     $ 546,120  
                           
Return on average tangible equity(B)   1.18 %     11.78 %     13.00 %     13.35 %     15.05 %     9.16 %     14.93 %
                           
Total assets $ 10,900,437     $ 6,730,342     $ 6,731,764     $ 7,149,363     $ 7,104,954     $ 10,900,437     $ 7,104,954  
Less: Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net   640,785       236,048       236,798       237,549       238,300       640,785       238,300  
Tangible assets $ 10,259,652     $ 6,494,294     $ 6,494,966     $ 6,911,814     $ 6,866,654     $ 10,259,652     $ 6,866,654  
                           
Tangible equity to tangible assets   7.24 %     6.47 %     7.21 %     7.44 %     8.42 %     7.24 %     8.42 %
                           
Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 116,574     $ 61,418     $ 58,238     $ 55,922     $ 58,838     $ 292,152     $ 231,315  
Less: Purchase accounting accretion   8,160       40       77       93       93       8,370       600  
Adjusted net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 108,414     $ 61,378     $ 58,161     $ 55,829     $ 58,745     $ 283,782     $ 230,715  
                           
Average earning assets $ 9,815,701     $ 6,325,984     $ 6,618,005     $ 6,873,708     $ 6,545,379     $ 7,413,444     $ 5,931,033  
                           
Net interest margin
(tax equivalent) excluding PAA 		  4.38 %     3.85 %     3.52 %     3.29 %     3.56 %     3.83 %     3.89 %
  1. Represents total noninterest expense, excluding acquisition and merger-related expenses, core deposit intangibles amortization and write-down on assets moved to held for sale, divided by the sum of net interest income, excluding purchase accounting adjustments plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for credit losses are not part of this calculation.
  2. Interim periods annualized.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Stellar Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.