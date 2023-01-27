Submit Release
Unitil Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) (unitil.com) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter 2022 earnings before the market opens on February 14, 2023. Unitil will host its conference call and webcast later that day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) to review its results. Related presentation materials will be available before the call on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s Investors page at investors.unitil.com. Interested parties may access dial information for the call by registering via web link here. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the website at investors.unitil.com.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

