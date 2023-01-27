[Latest Report] Global Veterinary Medicine Market Leading Industry, Upcoming Opportunities, And Forecast To 2030

Veterinary Medicine Market

Global Veterinary Medicine Market size was valued at USD 45.06 Billion in 2022 & projected to reach USD 83.78 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9%

The veterinary medicine market is driven by the increasing demand for pet healthcare, growing awareness about animal health, and the increasing number of companion animals. The increasing demand for protein-rich animal products and growing livestock population are also driving the market growth. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and the growing need for disease control and prevention in animals are also expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, the growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and the increasing focus on research and development of new veterinary drugs and vaccines are also expected to drive the market growth. The market is segmented by animal type, product, and geography.

Veterinary Medicine Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Boehringer Ingelheim

Zoetis

Elanco Animal Health

Bayer Animal Health

Merck Animal Health

Virbac

Dechra Veterinary Products

Ceva

Vetoquinol

Meiji

Ouro Fino Saude

Animalcare Group

Parnell

Global Veterinary Medicine By Types:

Oral

Injection

Other

Global Veterinary Medicine By Applications:

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Regions Covered In Veterinary Medicine Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

