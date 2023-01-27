Altenew Slides into 2023 with a Brand-New Hot Foil Subscription and Dozens of New Crafting Supplies
The popular Craft Your Life Project Kit subscription series launched Meadow Breeze, the latest in the line of coordinating stamps, stencils, dies, and embossing folders.
Crafters who specialize in hot foiling are ecstatic with the new Altenew subscription - alongside a new release of floral stamps, stencils, and embossing tools!
Have a blast from the past with the stunning items in the Nostalgic Memories release! Get ready to tap into your nostalgic memories as you browse through these products inspired by various decades.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paper crafters worldwide had their eyes on the renowned paper crafting company Altenew at the start of the New Year, eagerly anticipating new collections of stunning crafting and artist supplies. Altenew is well-known for its unique, trendy, and out-of-the-box ideas when it comes to designing products that help crafters expand on their expertise and bring ease to the entire crafting process. From stunning new floral designs to a brand-new hot foil subscription, the new collections this month did not disappoint.
— Jen Rzasa, VP of Product Development at Altenew
The Nostalgic Memories Stamp, Die, Stencil, and Embossing Folder release launched on January 3rd. This unique assortment of paper crafting supplies was identified by Altenew VP of Product Development, Jen Rzasa, as a “blast from the past” containing memorable items and designs that were popular at various times throughout the twentieth century.
Altenew went all out for the Marvelous Monthly Series release this month, starting off the year with a bang. Gardeners and flower connoisseurs will love exploring the wide assortments of florals included in the collection, as they create projects highlighting a variety of flowers.
The Craft Your Life Project Kit - Meadow Breeze features a soft summer blend of cattleyas, daisies, and poppies. The unique attribute of this project kit is the element of floral silhouette that is great for creating background patterns and texture on cards, scrapbook layouts, and decor projects.
The Build-A-Garden: Grand Carnations from the popular stamp and layering stencil bundle recently upgraded from the original Build-A-Flower bundle, showcases carnations featured in both a simple coloring stencil and a layering stencil. This allows for variation in coloring styles when crafting, as crafters have the option to create two-toned carnations or add simple colors and details. Furthermore, the January bundle includes a bonus geometric background stencil, which offers a trendy way to combine florals and geometric elements for beautiful crafting projects.
Next up in the new collection is the Paint-A-Flower: Carefree Delight Outline Stamp Set, which showcases a unique plant, the Carefree Delight. This lush spreading shrub rose features gorgeous flower clusters and petals that would certainly make an impact on a DIY project.
The Craft-A-Flower: Orchids Layering Die Set is another popular set from this month’s subscription release by Altenew. Just as orchids in nature are a true coveted gem, this layering die set brings the beauty of these florals onto the page. Orchids are not commonly featured in paper crafting projects, but this latest die set by Altenew will certainly shift the trends in favor of this glorious flower.
The Mini Delight: Wildly Loved Stamp and Die Set has arrived just in time for Valentine’s Day cards and handmade gifts. The gorgeous layered wild rose and accompanying sentiment rely on a combination of stamp and die used in coordination with each other for the full effect. Altenew’s unique designer tips offer various ways to use the stamps for different looks on different types of projects.
Finally, the latest addition to Altenew’s subscription series is Spark Joy, a useful crafting subscription for crafters trying out the latest foiling crafting trend. Foiling and stenciling enthusiasts are already scrambling to subscribe to this series to keep their hot foil collection intact while adding new designs to their projects each month. The Spark Joy release this month features shimmery butterflies that are ready to fly off the page in shiny goodness.
With all the stunning, innovative products Altenew released this month, crafters can only imagine what the paper crafting company has in store for us next.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
nabil@altenew.com
Unboxing the Nostalgic Memories Release with Lydia