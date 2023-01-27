Morocco, Gabon Discuss Strengthening Cooperation in Transport

MOROCCO, January 27 - The means to strengthen cooperation between Morocco and Gabon in the fields of transport and logistics were the focus of talks, Thursday in Rabat, between the Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohamed Abdeljalil and his Gabonese counterpart Brice Constant Paillat.

During this meeting, the two parties reviewed ways to strengthen and expand the scope of bilateral cooperation and promote the exchange of experiences in the fields of transport and logistics.

Abdeljalil highlighted the importance of developing cooperation relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Gabon in this field, in addition to promoting the exchange of expertise, experience and technology.

He welcomed the fraternal and friendly ties uniting the two countries, like the privileged relations between HM King Mohammed VI and Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba.

According to the Minister, this meeting was an opportunity to review ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics, through joint working groups to enrich the exchange of expertise, experience and technology and improve the performance of the sector in the two brotherly and friendly countries.

For his part, the Gabonese Minister of Transport said that this visit is an opportunity to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics, in addition to the exchange of expertise and experience in this area.

Cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened through a partnership agreement covering the sectors of transport and logistics, he said.

MAP: 26 January 2023