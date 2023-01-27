Submit Release
Oakland Black College Expo™ Celebrates Black History Month and Education

Students assembled for After Show scholarship awards and contests

The 20th annual event provides resources, access and money for college!

Over these many years, our partnership with Oakland Unified School District is at the core of what we do in our united mission to expand access and change trajectories of underserved students.”
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and President of NCRF
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 20th Annual Oakland Black College Expo™, hosted by National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), is Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Oakland Marriott City Center, East and West Halls, 1001 Broadway, Oakland, California 94607. The event provides students access to over 40 HBCUs and over 100 other colleges and universities, highlighting historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), and other educational institutions.

At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the Oakland College Expo™ is open to students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds. In fact, parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help promote their college planning.

In addition to getting connected to college recruiters and attending dynamic and informative seminars and workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m, including How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU, and new this year The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming a Change in Your Community, attendees can stay for a celebratory After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“It’s so good to be back in Oakland. We continue to be blessed by our incredibly committed educational and community partners throughout the Bay Area. But, over these many years, our partnership with Oakland Unified School District is at the core of what we do in our united mission to expand access and change trajectories of underserved students. We look forward to celebrating our heritage and reaching even more students from all over Northern California at our 20th Oakland Black College Expo™,” says NCRF Founder and President, Dr. Theresa Price.

The 20th Annual Oakland Black College Expo™ is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army ROTC, Toyota, US Bank, Union Bank, So Cal Gas, Edison and WSS.

To register to attend, please call 877-427-4100 or visit: www.ncrfoundation.org.

About the Black College Expo™

Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and eliminate workforce and economic disparities with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

