Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,122 in the last 365 days.

Mining in Mexico RoundtableJan27

StartJanuary 27, 2023 10:00 AM MSTEndJanuary 27, 2023 11:00 AM MST

In the last two years, Mexico’s mining production has increased by more than 23%. Additionally, the industry itself has grown over 10% annually since 2017.

The Idaho Department of Commerce and the Idaho-Mexico Trade office invite you to participate in our virtual Mining in Mexico Roundtable on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. MT.

The roundtable will feature Senior Commercial Specialist, Mario Vidaña. Mario has years of experience working in the private sector and specializes in the mining industry. 

During this virtual session we will cover the following topics:

  • Market overview and expectations
  • Opportunities for US companies
  • Services and support available to Idaho businesses
  • Mining Industry Mission to Mexico in May 2023

Register here.

For more information contact Mitch Ehlke at Idaho Commerce.

You just read:

Mining in Mexico RoundtableJan27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.