Quantifi Photonics to release the Laser 2000 Series swept tunable laser at Photonics West 2023
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantifi Photonics, a leader in high-density photonics test and measurement, will release the Laser 2000 Series swept tunable laser at Photonics West 2023.
The Laser 2000 Series is a compact and cost-effective laboratory-grade swept tunable laser that can be operated as a step-tuned, swept-wavelength, or fixed-wavelength CW laser source.
Many optical devices, waveguides, and photonic integrated circuits (PIC) must be characterized and tested for wavelength-dependent performance. The Laser 2000 Series can quickly scan the typical wavelength ranges utilized by DWDM and CWDM optical datacom and telecom transmission signals, or be set at specific wavelengths within that range.
The Laser 2000 Series uses a high quality grating paired with state-of-the-art micro-electromechanics for quick, voltage-controlled wavelength tuning and excellent repeatability. It offers 0.01 dB power stability and a high-speed scan rate of 400 nm/s, making it an ideal time-saving tool for high-volume production testing.
With PXIe compatibility and built-in synchronization trigger inputs and outputs, users can easily synchronize the laser sweep with other measurement tools such as optical power meters, spectrum analyzers, and oscilloscopes to quickly build flexible and scalable test systems that can be adapted over time to meet changing requirements.
Kees Propstra, VP Marketing and GM Quantifi Photonics USA says, “The Laser 2000 Series is our latest product designed to fill an important gap in the market. By combining its small footprint, fast scan speed and PXIe compatibility, it is ideal for high-volume automated test applications, which is a challenging niche for photonics device developers and manufacturers currently. I’m very proud to offer this innovative instrument to customers and look forward to showing off the Laser 2000 Series at Photonics West this year.”
See the Laser 2000 Series on display at the Quantifi Photonics booth 4736, at Photonics West from 31 January to 2 February, 2023.
Laser 2000 Series Features
- Available in three wavelength ranges: 1250 – 1350 nm, 1350 – 1450 nm, 1520 – 1620 nm
- Operates in swept-wavelength, step-tuned and fixed wavelength CW modes
- Fast 400 nm/s sweeping speed
- Full control via SCPI or modern web-based GUI
- Compact two-slot PXIe module
View product information >>
About Quantifi Photonics
Quantifi Photonics specializes in the testing of silicon photonics, co-packaged optics and pluggable optics for hyper-scale data centers, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. It offers an extensive portfolio of general-purpose photonic test solutions including lasers, optical spectrum analyzers, power meters, polarization controllers and bit-error-rate testers that can be configured to test a wide variety of photonic devices. From enabling ground-breaking experiments to driving highly efficient production testing, the company works with customers to solve complex problems with innovation and experience. Discover more at www.quantifiphotonics.com.
