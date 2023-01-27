uParcel ranks #34 on the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore 2023
uParcel, an e-commerce logistics and transportation company, has been ranked #34 as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore.SINGAPORE, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uParcel, an e-commerce logistics and transportation company, has been ranked #34 on the highly coveted list of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore. The list, compiled by global research firm Statistia in collaboration with The Straits Times, recognizes the outstanding contributions of companies to the country's economy and highlights their remarkable growth and success from 2018 to 2021.
Founded in 2015, uParcel has quickly established itself as a leader in the industry by specializing in providing on-demand 1 to 3 hour deliveries within the same day. This, coupled with its innovative technology, efficient delivery services, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, has made uParcel one of the fastest and most reliable logistics companies in Singapore. Additionally, uParcel's commitment to sustainability has made it a trusted name in the industry and a favorite among both consumers and businesses.
"We are ecstatic to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Singapore," said the company's Chief Operations Officer, Wee Leong Ng. "This achievement is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team and delivery partners. We are constantly pushing ourselves to be the best and will continue to strive for excellence in last mile logistics."
As one of the fastest growing companies in Singapore, uParcel is well-positioned to continue making a positive impact on the country's economy. The company has ambitious plans for expansion and growth and is already looking to expand its services to other countries in Southeast Asia and beyond. With a focus on providing customers with the best possible delivery experience, the company will continue to innovate and adapt to meet their evolving needs.
"We are constantly exploring new opportunities and expanding our services to other cities," said Wee Leong Ng. "Our goal is to provide our customers with unparalleled same day delivery services and we will stop at nothing to achieve that."
The recognition by The Straits Times is just the latest in a string of achievements for uParcel, which has been consistently recognized for its exceptional service and innovative approach to logistics and transportation. The company is honored to be included in this prestigious list and will continue to work hard to maintain its position as a leader in the industry. uParcel's rapid growth and success is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence and its ability to adapt to the ever-changing needs of its customers and the industry.
uParcel delivery
uParcel
+65 6589 8763
marketing@uparcel.sg
