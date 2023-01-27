Submit Release
HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results, Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Net income of $2.4 million, up $0.4 million from $2.0 million for fourth quarter of 2021
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.56, up $0.11 from $0.45 for fourth quarter of 2021
  • Net interest income of $8.9 million, up $1.9 million from $7.0 million for fourth quarter of 2021
  • Net interest margin of 3.35%, up 55 basis points from 2.80% for fourth quarter of 2021
  • Gain on sales of loans of $0.3 million, down $1.4 million from $1.7 million for fourth quarter of 2021
  • Provision for loan losses of $0.1 million, down $0.1 million from $0.2 million for fourth quarter of 2021

Annual Summary

  • Net income of $8.0 million, down $5.6 million from $13.6 million for 2021
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.83, down $1.18 from $3.01 for 2021
  • Net interest income of $32.3 million, up $2.1 million from $30.2 million for 2021
  • Net interest margin of 3.14%, down 4 basis points from 3.18% for 2021
  • Gain on sales of loans of $2.4 million, down $4.2 million from $6.6 million for 2021
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.1 million, up $3.2 million from ($2.1) million for 2021
Net Income Summary   Three Months Ended       Year Ended  
    December 31,       December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022     2021       2022     2021  
Net income         $ 2,438 1,999     $ 8,045     13,564  
Diluted earnings per share           0.56 0.45       1.83 3.01  
Return on average assets (annualized)           0.89 %   0.77 %     0.75 %   1.38 %
Return on average equity (annualized)           8.32 %   7.11 %     7.03 %   12.62 %
Book value per share         $ 21.72 24.11     $ 21.72 24.11  
                   

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.1 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.4 million compared to net income of $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.   Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.56, an increase of $0.11 from the diluted earnings per share of $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2021.   The increase in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $1.9 million increase in net interest income due to an increase in interest earning assets and higher yields earned on those assets. This increase in net income was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to the decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales due primarily to an increase in mortgage interest rates between the periods.

President’s Statement

“We are pleased to report the continued growth in our loan portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2022 and the positive impact it had on our net interest income,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “The increases in the prime interest rate during the quarter resulted in the yields on our interest-earning assets to increase at a faster rate than the rates paid on our deposits and other funding sources, which had a positive impact on our net interest income and earnings. We will continue to focus our efforts on profitably growing the Company and improving our net interest income as we move into the new year.”

Fourth Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.9 million, or 26.6%, from $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income was $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.6 million, or 35.6%, from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest income increased primarily because of the $57.6 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods and also because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.76% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 83 basis points from 2.93% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 4.25% increase in the prime interest rate between the periods.

Interest expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.8 million, or 228.5%, from $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $52.2 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.44% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 30 basis points from 0.14% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 4.25% increase in the federal funds rate between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 3.35%, an increase of 55 basis points, compared to 2.80% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin is primarily because the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the increase in the prime rate was higher than the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

    For the three month period ended  
    December 31, 2022       December 31, 2021  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		       Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                              
Securities available for sale $ 278,108   814   1.16 %   $ 263,336   632   0.95 %
Loans held for sale   1,225   24   7.67       5,430   44   3.23  
Single family loans, net   201,808   1,838   3.61       166,633   1,443   3.44  
Commercial loans, net   517,186   6,601   5.06       410,568   4,711   4.55  
Consumer loans, net   44,161   596   5.35       41,963   497   4.70  
Other   12,185   129   4.20       109,172   50   0.18  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,054,673   10,002   3.76     $ 997,102   7,377   2.93  
                               
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Checking accounts $ 162,013   94   0.23     $ 160,450   45   0.11  
Savings accounts   123,460   21   0.07       118,059   18   0.06  
Money market accounts   273,959   385   0.56       267,363   148   0.22  
Certificate accounts   89,492   322   1.43       88,048   119   0.54  
Customer escrows   3,185   16   2.00       0   0   0.00  
Advances and other borrowings   24,497   246   3.98       0   0   0.00  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 676,606             $ 633,920          
Non-interest checking   291,579               282,280          
Other non-interest bearing deposits   2,286               2,066          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 970,471   1,084   0.44     $ 918,266   330   0.14  
Net interest income       8,918               7,047      
Net interest rate spread                   3.32 %             2.79 %
Net interest margin                   3.35 %             2.80 %
                               

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million from the $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses decreased between the periods primarily because the loan portfolio growth was less in the current quarter when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the quarter primarily because of the loan portfolio growth. Qualitative reserves were not changed during the quarter due to management’s perception that economic conditions had not materially changed during the quarter, including those related to the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $0.1 million, or 3.6%, from $1.8 million at September 30, 2022. Non-performing loans increased $0.1 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets did not change during the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in nonperforming loans is primarily related to a $0.2 million increase in nonperforming mortgage loans related to a single family home loan that was classified as non-accruing during the quarter. This increase in non-performing loans was partially offset by a decrease of $0.1 million in non-performing commercial business loans.    

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for loan losses for the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

         
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2021  
Balance at September 30,         $ 10,141     9,070  
Provision           130     234  
Charge offs:        
Commercial real estate                             0     (36 )
Consumer           (1 )                      0  
Recoveries           7     11  
Balance at December 31,         $ 10,277     9,279  
         
Allocated to:        
General allowance         $ 10,115     8,873  
Specific allowance           162     406  
  $ 10,277     9,279  
         

The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters and December 31, 2021.

                                                                   December 31,       September 30,       December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Non-performing Loans:                      
Single family         $ 908     $ 732     $ 340  
Commercial real estate           0       0       3,757  
Consumer           441       440       517  
Commercial business           529       639       7  
Total           1,878       1,811       4,621  
                       
Foreclosed and repossessed assets:                      
Commercial real estate           0       0       290  
Total non-performing assets         $ 1,878     $ 1,811     $ 4,911  
Total as a percentage of total assets           0.17 %     0.17 %     0.46 %
Total as a percentage of total loans receivable           0.24 %     0.24 %     0.71 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans           547.24 %     559.85 %     200.81 %
                       
Delinquency data:                      
Delinquencies (1)                      
30+ days         $ 1,405     $ 1,660     $ 1,418  
90+ days            0       0       0  
Delinquencies as a percentage of                      
loan portfolio (1)                      
30+ days           0.18 %     0.22 %     0.21 %
90+ days           0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
                       

(1) Excludes non-accrual loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 39.6%, from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $1.4 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales due primarily to an increase in mortgage interest rates between the periods.   Other non-interest income increased slightly due primarily to an increase in the fees earned on the sale of uninsured investment products. Fees and service charges increased slightly between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of commercial loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.3%, from $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Data processing expenses increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Compensation and benefits expense increased $0.2 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the reduced mortgage loan production between the periods. Other non-interest expense increased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in fraud losses on deposit accounts. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in professional services expense between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.1 million due to a decrease in expenses between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million from $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.89%, compared to 0.77% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 8.32% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 7.11% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at December 31, 2022 was $21.72, compared to $24.11 at December 31, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the $18.2 million increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

Annual Results

Net Income

Net income was $8.0 million for 2022, a decrease of $5.6 million, or 40.7%, compared to net income of $13.6 million for 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.83, a decrease of $1.18 per share, compared to diluted earnings per share of $3.01 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $4.2 million decrease in the gain on sales of loans due to a decrease in mortgage loan originations and sales due primarily to an increase in mortgage interest rates between the periods. The provision for loan losses increased $3.2 million between the periods primarily because of the growth experienced in the loan portfolio and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves due to the perceived negative impact on borrower finances from inflation and rising interest rates. Net income was also negatively impacted by a $1.3 million decrease in other non-interest income primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.1 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan originations.   These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $2.1 million decrease in income tax expense as a result of the decrease in pre-tax income between the periods. Net interest income increased $2.0 million primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and the yields earned on those assets as a result of the increase in the prime interest rate between the periods.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $32.3 million for 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, or 6.8%, from $30.2 million for 2021.   Interest income was $34.3 million for 2022, an increase of $2.5 million, or 7.9%, from $31.8 million for 2021. Interest income increased primarily because of the $78.7 million increase in the average interest-earning assets between the periods. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 3.33% for 2022, a decrease of 1 basis point from 3.34% for 2021. The decrease in the average yield is primarily related to the $2.2 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on loans made under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) between the periods that was not entirely offset by the higher rates earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate increases that occurred during 2022.

Interest expense was $2.0 million for 2022, an increase of $0.4 million, or 28.7%, from $1.6 million for 2021. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $76.6 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 0.21% for 2022, an increase of 3 basis points from 0.18% for 2021. The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 4.25% increase in the federal funds rate between the periods. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for 2022 was 3.14%, a decrease of 4 basis points, compared to 3.18% for 2021. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily because of the decrease in the average yield related to the $2.2 million decrease in the yield enhancements recognized on PPP loans between the periods that was not entirely offset by the higher rates earned on interest-earning assets as a result of the prime rate increases that occurred during 2022.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for 2022 and 2021 is as follows:

    For the twelve month period ended  
    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
(Dollars in thousands)   Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		     Average
Outstanding
Balance		   Interest
Earned/
Paid		   Yield/
Rate		  
Interest-earning assets:                            
Securities available for sale         $ 290,289   3,229   1.11 % $ 210,637   2,146   1.02 %
Loans held for sale   2,418   115   4.75     5,335   159   2.97  
Single family loans, net   183,882   6,431   3.50     157,926   5,631   3.57  
Commercial loans, net   472,931   21,830   4.62     427,730   21,494   5.03  
Consumer loans, net   42,552   2,072   4.87     46,313   2,165   4.67  
Other   36,692   578   1.58     102,146   166   0.16  
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,028,764   34,255   3.33   $ 950,087   31,761   3.34  
                             
Interest-bearing liabilities:                            
Checking accounts $ 159,509   220   0.14   $ 157,857   182   0.12  
Savings accounts   123,786   75   0.06     113,314   69   0.06  
Money market accounts   271,750   882   0.32     245,409   557   0.23  
Certificate accounts   81,528   555   0.68     93,650   745   0.80  
Customer escrows   803   16   2.00     0   0   0.00  
Advances and other borrowings   6,665   251   3.77     0   0   0.00  
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 644,041           $ 610,230          
Non-interest checking   300,394             257,549          
Other non-interest bearing deposits   2,455             2,490          
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 946,890   1,999   0.21   $ 870,269   1,553   0.18  
Net interest income       32,256             30,208      
Net interest rate spread           3.12 %           3.16 %
Net interest margin           3.14 %           3.18 %
                              

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses was $1.1 million for 2022, an increase of $3.2 million from the ($2.1) million provision for loan losses for 2021. The provision for loan losses increased between the periods primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and also because of an increase in qualitative reserves, during the first three quarters of 2022, due to the perceived negative impact on borrowers from inflation and rising interest rates. The credit provision recorded in 2021 was primarily the result of improvements in the underlying operations supporting many of the loans that were initially negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The allowance for loan losses is made up of general reserves on the entire loan portfolio and specific reserves on impaired loans. The general reserve amount includes quantitative reserves based on the size and risk characteristics of the portfolio and past loan loss history and qualitative reserves for other items determined to have a potential impact on future loan losses. The general reserves increased during the year primarily because of the loan portfolio growth and because of an increase in the required qualitative reserves. The qualitative reserves for loan losses related to the disruption in business activity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was reduced in 2022 because of a perceived reduction in this risk due to improving conditions. The reduction in pandemic related qualitative reserves was entirely offset by an increase in the qualitative reserves for other economic factors. The other qualitative reserves were increased due to a perceived deterioration of economic conditions during 2022, including the elevated inflation rate, and enacted and expected increases in the federal funds rate. Total non-performing assets were $1.9 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.0 million, or 61.8%, from $4.9 million at December 31, 2021. Non-performing loans decreased $2.7 million and foreclosed and repossessed assets decreased $0.3 million during 2022. The decrease in nonperforming loans is related to a $3.8 million decrease in non-performing commercial real estate loans, primarily because of a $3.1 million loan in the hospitality industry that was reclassified as performing during 2022. Non-performing consumer loans also decreased $0.1 million during the period. These decreases in non-performing loans were partially offset by increases of $0.6 million and $0.5 million in nonperforming mortgage and commercial business loans, respectively.    

A reconciliation of the allowance for loan losses for 2022 and 2021 is summarized as follows:

         
(Dollars in thousands)   2022     2021  
Balance beginning of period         $ 9,279     10,699  
Provision                    1,071     (2,119 )
Charge offs:        
Commercial real estate           (91 )   (36 )
Consumer           (24 )   (42 )
Recoveries           42     777  
Balance at December 31,         $ 10,277     9,279  
         

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $8.9 million for 2022, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 37.7%, from $14.3 million for the same period of 2021. Gain on sales of loans decreased $4.2 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in single family loan originations and sales due primarily to an increase in mortgage interest rates between the periods. Other non-interest income decreased $1.3 million due primarily because of a decrease in the gains that were realized on the sale of real estate owned between the periods. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.1 million increase in fees and service charges between the periods due primarily to an increase in overdraft fees. Loan servicing fees increased slightly between the periods due to an increase in the aggregate balances of single family mortgage loans that were being serviced for others.

Non-interest expense was $28.8 million for 2022, an increase of $1.1 million, or 4.1%, from $27.7 million for the same period of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense increased $1.1 million primarily because of a decrease in the direct loan origination compensation costs that were deferred as a result of the decreased mortgage loan production between the periods. Data processing expenses increased $0.5 million between the periods primarily because of the change to an outsourced data processing relationship at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense increased $0.2 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in fraud losses on deposit accounts and increases in marketing expenses. These increases in non-interest expense were partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expense due primarily to a decrease in rent expense between the periods as a result of purchasing the combined corporate and branch location in Rochester, Minnesota in the fourth quarter of 2021. Professional services expense decreased $0.1 million between the periods primarily because of a decrease in legal expenses relating to a bankruptcy litigation claim that was settled during the first quarter of 2022.

Income tax expense was $3.2 million for 2022, a decrease of $2.2 million from $5.4 million for 2021. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for 2022 was 0.75%, compared to 1.38% for the same period in 2021. Return on average equity (annualized) was 7.03% for 2022, compared to 12.62% for the same period in 2021. Book value per common share at December 31, 2022 was $21.72, compared to $24.11 at December 31, 2021. The reduction in the book value per common share between the periods is primarily related to the $18.2 million increase in the unrealized losses on the available for sale securities portfolio that were recorded in equity as other comprehensive losses.

Dividend and Annual Meeting Announcement

HMN Financial, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share of common stock payable on March 8, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15, 2023. The declaration and amount of any future cash dividends remain subject to the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend upon many factors, including the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, regulatory and contractual restrictions, business strategy and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors.

The Company also announced that its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders is expected to be held virtually on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CDT.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates two loan origination offices located in Sartell, Minnesota and La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Safe Harbor Statement  

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are often identified by such forward-looking terminology as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “future,” and “will,” or similar statements or variations of such terms and include, but are not limited to, those relating to: enacted and expected changes to the federal funds rate; the anticipated impacts of inflation and rising interest rates on the general economy, the Bank’s clients, and the allowance for loan losses; anticipated future levels of the provision for loan losses; and the payment of dividends by HMN.

A number of factors, many of which may be amplified by the deterioration in economic conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s assumptions and expectations. These include but are not limited to the adequacy and marketability of real estate and other collateral securing loans to borrowers; federal and state regulation and enforcement; possible legislative and regulatory changes, including changes to regulatory capital rules; the ability of the Bank to comply with other applicable regulatory capital requirements; enforcement activity of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis in the event of non-compliance with any applicable regulatory standard or requirement; adverse economic, business and competitive developments such as shrinking interest margins, reduced collateral values, deposit outflows, changes in credit or other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios; changes in costs associated with traditional and alternate funding sources, including changes in collateral advance rates and policies of the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank; technological, computer-related or operational difficulties including those from any third party cyberattack; results of litigation; reduced demand for financial services and loan products; changes in accounting policies and guidelines, or monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government or tax laws; domestic and international economic developments; the Company’s access to and adverse changes in securities markets; the market for credit related assets; the future operating results, financial condition, cash flow requirements and capital spending priorities of the Company and the Bank; the availability of internal and, as required, external sources of funding; the Company’s ability to attract and retain employees; or other significant uncertainties. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ from the Company’s assumptions and expectations include those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A of its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

CONTACT:        
Bradley Krehbiel
Chief Executive Officer, President
HMN Financial, Inc. (507) 252-7169

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    December 31,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022   2021
    (unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents         $ 36,259     94,143  
Securities available for sale:        
   Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $216,621 and $247,275)           192,688     245,397  
   Other marketable securities (amortized cost $55,698 and $40,691)           53,331     40,368  
        Total securities available for sale           246,019     285,765  
         
Loans held for sale           1,314     5,575  
Loans receivable, net           777,078     652,502  
Accrued interest receivable           3,003     2,132  
Mortgage servicing rights, net           2,986     3,280  
Premises and equipment, net            16,492     17,373  
Goodwill            802     802  
Core deposit intangible           0     10  
Prepaid expenses and other assets           3,902     5,427  
Deferred tax asset, net           8,347     2,529  
    Total assets         $ 1,096,202     1,069,538  
         
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Deposits         $ 981,926     950,666  
Accrued interest payable           298     63  
Customer escrows           10,122     2,143  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities           6,520     6,635  
    Total liabilities           998,866     959,507  
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
    Serial-preferred stock: ($.01 par value)        
     authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0           0     0  
    Common stock ($.01 par value):        
     authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662           91     91  
Additional paid-in capital           41,013     40,740  
Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions           138,409     131,413  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss           (19,761 )   (1,583 )
Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares           (1,063 )   (1,256 )
Treasury stock, at cost 4,647,686 and 4,564,087 shares           (61,353 )   (59,374 )
    Total stockholders’ equity           97,336     110,031  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity         $ 1,096,202     1,069,538  
         


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022   2021   2022   2021
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)    
Interest income:                
Loans receivable $ 9,059   6,695     30,448     29,449  
Securities available for sale:                
Mortgage-backed and related   675   576     2,801     1,864  
Other marketable   139   56     428     282  
Other   129   50     578     166  
Total interest income   10,002   7,377     34,255     31,761  
                 
Interest expense:                
Deposits   822   330     1,732     1,553  
Customer escrows   16   0     16     0  
Advances and other borrowings   246   0     251     0  
Total interest expense   1,084   330     1,999     1,553  
Net interest income   8,918   7,047     32,256     30,208  
Provision for loan losses   130   234     1,071     (2,119 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   8,788   6,813     31,185     32,327  
                 
Non-interest income:                
Fees and service charges   825   793     3,222     3,125  
Loan servicing fees   402   387     1,590     1,555  
Gain on sales of loans   297   1,657     2,393     6,566  
Other   418   378     1,682     3,017  
Total non-interest income   1,942   3,215     8,887     14,263  
                 
Non-interest expense:                
Compensation and benefits   4,406   4,249     17,211     16,114  
Occupancy and equipment   947   1,071     3,812     4,372  
Data processing   505   346     1,948     1,445  
Professional services   291   543     1,386     1,438  
Other   1,243   1,087     4,444     4,292  
Total non-interest expense   7,392   7,296     28,801     27,661  
Income before income tax expense   3,338   2,732     11,271     18,929  
Income tax expense   900   733     3,226     5,365  
Net income   2,438   1,999     8,045     13,564  
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   5,280   (1,357 )   (18,178 )   (2,865 )
Comprehensive income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 7,718   642     (10,133 )   10,699  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.56   0.45     1.85     3.03  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56   0.45     1.83     3.01  
                 


HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:		   Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022   2021     2022     2021
I. OPERATING DATA:                      
  Interest income $ 10,002     7,377     34,255     31,761  
  Interest expense   1,084     330     1,999     1,553  
  Net interest income   8,918     7,047     32,256     30,208  
                           
II. AVERAGE BALANCES:                        
  Assets(1)   1,091,300     1,033,072     1,066,408     984,319  
  Loans receivable, net   763,155     619,164     699,365     631,969  
  Securities available for sale(1)   278,108     263,336     290,289     210,637  
  Interest-earning assets(1)   1,054,673     997,102     1,028,764     950,087  
  Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits   970,471     918,266     946,890     870,269  
  Equity(1)   116,282     111,557     114,413     107,481  
                           
III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS:(1)                        
  Return on average assets (annualized)   0.89 %   0.77   0.75 %   1.38 %
  Interest rate spread information:                        
  Average during period   3.32     2.79     3.12     3.16  
  End of period   3.56     2.80     3.56     2.80  
  Net interest margin   3.35     2.80     3.14     3.18  
  Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized)   2.69     2.80     2.70     2.81  
  Return on average common equity (annualized)   8.32     7.11     7.03     12.62  
  Efficiency   68.07     71.10     70.00     62.20  
                           
      December 31,   December 31,              
      2022   2021              
IV. EMPLOYEE DATA:                      
  Number of full time equivalent employees   165                       164              
                         
V. ASSET QUALITY:                        
  Total non-performing assets $  1,878     4,911              
  Non-performing assets to total assets   0.17 %   0.46 %            
  Non-performing loans to total loans receivable   0.24 %   0.70 %            
  Allowance for loan losses $  10,277     9,279              
  Allowance for loan losses to total assets   0.94 %   0.87 %            
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans receivable   1.30 %   1.40 %            
  Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   547.24 %   200.81 %            
                           
VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE:                        
  Book value per common share $  21.72     24.11              
                           
      Year Ended   Year Ended              
      December 31, 2022    December 31, 2021              
VII. CAPITAL RATIOS:                      
  Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period   8.88 %   10.29 %            
  Average stockholders’ equity to average assets(1)   10.73     10.92              
  Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits(1)   108.65     109.17              
  Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios:                        
  Common equity tier 1 capital ratio            11.49     13.18              
  Tier 1 capital leverage ratio            9.14     9.47              
  Tier 1 capital ratio            11.48     13.18              
  Risk-based capital            12.65     14.43              
                           

(1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.


Primary Logo

You just read:

HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Results, Declares Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting

