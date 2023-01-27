Submit Release
Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity Virtual Ministerial Event

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai will host a virtual ministerial event for the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity (“Americas Partnership”), a regional framework for cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and strengthen regional competitiveness announced by President Biden at the Summit of the Americas. The event will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. ET.  The Secretary will deliver opening remarks at 1:00 p.m. ET, immediately followed by Ambassador Tai. They will also deliver closing remarks.

Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Tai will advance the Americas Partnership to build new models of cooperation that bolster regional economic resilience and integration, address our common challenges, and deliver shared prosperity for our peoples.

The event will be livestreamed on www.state.gov and www.YouTube.com/statedept  For more information, please contact Christine Johnson at e_communications@state.gov. Follow along on social media using the hashtag: #AmericasPartnership.

