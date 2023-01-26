Dalton Family Eyecare Updates Entire Office with New Location to Match

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleveland, Georgia -

Cleveland, GA – Dalton Family Eyecare has completely updated their office, accompanied by a move to a new location just down the street, only three minutes away from their old location. With their move and new interior renovation, Dalton Family Eyecare reinforces their dedication to convenience and accessibility for their patients. The new location is more convenient than ever and has been remodeled to represent the practice’s new style.

“This move is the latest step in our mission to provide our patients with accessible, quality eye care,” said Calvin Dalton, O.D., the owner of Dalton Family Eyecare. “It was important to us that we stay connected to our Cleveland community by making our office more convenient so they can reach us easily. We’re excited for this upgrade and how it will help us provide even better eye care to even more people.”

Dalton Family Eyecare has been one of the region’s most advanced eye care practices since 2005. They offer full-service eye care with industry-leading technology, from specialized AdaptDx® screenings for AMD to in-office dry eye treatment with MiBo Thermoflo®. They are a family-oriented practice with a focus on patient satisfaction and community.

With the new office being only three minutes away from the original location, Dr. Dalton said his team didn’t have to worry about patient accessibility. Instead, they were able to focus on updating the office and making sure they had the best environment and technology to serve their patients.

According to Dr. Dalton, the team at Dalton Family Eyecare is feeling excited for patients to see the new space, and relieved that their practice now brings more convenience to their patients.

“Updating our office is something we’ve thought about for a long time,” said Dr. Dalton. “But we weren’t willing to go for it if it would inconvenience our patients. We’re a tightly knit community, and being in downtown Cleveland is part of our identity. We’re very proud of the updated, more accessible office and can’t wait to show it off.”

Dalton Family Eyecare’s new office is located at 1801 US-129, Cleveland, GA 30528. They are currently taking appointments.

About Dalton Family Eyecare

Dalton Family Eyecare is one of the largest independent eye care practices in Cleveland, GA. Owned by Dr. Calvin Dalton, they pride themselves on their plethora of eye care services, including myopia management, dry eye therapy, glaucoma management, and dedicated opticians. For more information, visit www.daltonfamilyeyecare.com.

