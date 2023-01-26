Submit Release
TIM LAMB GROUP WELCOMES MARK BEFORD TO THEIR TEAM OF DIRECTORS

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tim Lamb Group is pleased to welcome Mark Beford to their team of directors. Beford, who has had an expansive 40-year career in the automotive industry, is responsible for consulting with dealership owners to help facilitate seamless transactions with the sale or purchase of a dealership.

For 30 years, Beford owned and operated multiple automotive franchises with his wife Connie. During this time, he successfully executed multiple buy/sell agreements as both a buyer and seller and instilled a successful culture putting the customer’s experiences before anything else.

“After 30 years, we knew that it was time to sell our dealerships. I knew that I wasn’t ready for the retirement life yet and that there had to be something else to enrich this second chapter in my life,” stated Beford. “When Tim Lamb helped with the sale of our dealerships, I knew then that I wanted to join his team and utilize my experience, connections, and understanding of the buying and selling process to help others like myself. I was just so impressed by how Tim handled the entire transaction process, including the ability to negotiate favorable terms while allowing both myself and the buyers to not only maintain a healthy relationship, but to foster the successful culture that I had built and instilled in my staff and customers.” 

 “Because I’ve bought, owned and sold dealerships, I am able to put myself in the shoes of a dealer looking to sell,” stated Beford. “It can be an extremely emotional decision. You want to make sure that your dealership will be left in the right hands and that it’s a smooth process for everyone involved. I experienced first-hand what Tim Lamb does for his clients and I am thrilled to be able to foster that culture and carry it out on my own now.”

“It has been such a pleasure working with Mark over the past several years. I’m so glad that our paths have crossed because his relationships and experiences as a dealership owner are going to be a huge asset to our growing team,” stated Tim Lamb, President of the Tim Lamb Group. 

Beford grew up in North Carolina and currently splits his time living in West Virginia and Ohio where he enjoys spending more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

 For more information on Tim Lamb Group visit, https://timlambgroup.com/

About Tim Lamb Group

Since 2006, Tim Lamb Group has been the number one choice for dealers looking to sell, or purchase, a new vehicle dealership. Fourteen regional directors handle billions of dollars per year in transactions for multiple dealer operators in every part of the United States and Canada. The Group has leveraged their factory management experience and retail dealership background to become the largest auto dealership sales and acquisitions firm in North America. For more information and dealership offerings, visit www.timlambgroup.com.


Dawn Kelley
Expand Marketing Group
734-765-1429
DawnK@ExpandMarketingGroup.com

