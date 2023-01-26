AAR awarded to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 list

/EIN News/ -- Wood Dale, Illinois, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been awarded to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

“AAR has earned the trust and respect of our employees, customers, and communities,” said John M. Holmes, AAR’s Chairman, President, and CEO. “Leading CSR efforts, creating value, and acting with integrity are core to AAR’s commitment to Doing It Right®.”

“We have taken meaningful action to advance our environmental, social, and governance initiatives, as highlighted in our 2022 ESG Report,” said Jessica Garascia, AAR’s Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Administrative Officer, and Secretary. “Being named among America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek formally recognizes the success of AAR’s efforts and serves as inspiration for continual improvement.”



About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

