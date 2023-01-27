Mobile Laser Cleaning Franchise Starts New Year with Powerful Discovery Day Event
Greg Price and the Advanced Laser Team speak to a full room at the company's first Discovery Day Event of 2023.
The informative franchise event hosted interested potential franchisees from across the US and demonstrated Advanced Laser Restoration’s technology in person.
This event allowed them to see our technology demonstrated right in front of their eyes. It’s a game changer for the industry and for those seeking an investment they can trust.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Laser Restoration, a mobile laser cleaning service that launched its national franchise opportunity in 2022, kicked off 2023 with a powerful Discovery Day event. The January event was held at the company’s headquarters in North Carolina. Individuals from across the US interested in the Advanced Laser Restoration’s franchise opportunity were in attendance along with Greg Price, the Director of Sales.
“The day was a success. We had several potential franchisees from a variety of industries come from all over the nation to learn more information about our franchise,“ stated Price. “They all saw the value of the product and business model and wanted to be first in line to join us.”
Advanced Laser Restoration first launched its franchise sales initiative in the fall of 2022, culminating into the Discovery Day event.
“We received a lot of thank you letters from people, which was so nice,” said Price. “This event allowed them to see our technology demonstrated right in front of their eyes. It’s a game changer for the industry and for those seeking an investment they can trust.”
The future is more than promising for the company. The January event alone was successful, with many working to secure their own territory. Already the company is seeing its franchise territory goals for the year come together, says Price. Advanced Laser Restoration aims to have locations across the US and Canada, as well as in Australia.
“Our focus is, number one, on technology as a company. If you have the best technology and you have the best process, you give the people you are working with the best chance for success,” Price stated in a video shot the day of the event.
Advanced Laser Restoration will continue to hold Discovery Day events throughout the year where interested individuals can have a first-hand look at the market disrupting technology, ask questions, and hear directly from the ALR team in person.
One attendee had this to say: “It’s an awesome package…great opportunity for starting a business for a very small amount of money relative to what you’re getting.” The franchise package includes on-demand support, comprehensive training, marketing guidance, and more. Visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com/our-system to learn more information.
ABOUT Advanced Laser Restoration
Advanced Laser Restoration is on a mission to deliver the best mobile laser cleaning services in the industry by providing eco-friendly, chemical-free, safe, and cost-efficient cleaning solutions that harness the power of laser technology. Founded by Greg Price and Mike Anders, Advanced Laser Restoration is a unique player within the industry, functioning as one of the only laser cleaning franchises in the market today. To find out more visit www.advancedlaserrestoration.com.
