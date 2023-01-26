Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,063 in the last 365 days.

Capital Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK) (“Company”), the holding company of Capital Bank (“Bank”), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.06 per share. The dividend is payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023.

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fourth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at December 31, 2022. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.1 billion at December 31, 2022 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912


Primary Logo

You just read:

Capital Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 Per Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.