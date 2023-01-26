Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,063 in the last 365 days.

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $7.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $2.2 million, or 39%, compared to $5.5 million for the third quarter of 2022 and an increase of $4.5 million, or 141%, compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $21.1 million, representing an increase of $7.7 million, or 58%, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2021.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.91 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.66 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2021.   For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $2.51 compared to $1.61 for the same period in 2021.

“Our fourth quarter performance completed another strong year of continuing the growth of our client roster, realizing more operating leverage, and increasing our level of profitability,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “Given the potential for an economic slowdown in 2023, we have become more selective with our loan production; however, we continue to develop new relationships with high quality commercial clients. As a result, during the fourth quarter we experienced significant growth in both noninterest-bearing deposits and total deposits. At year-end, noninterest-bearing deposits represented 45% of our total deposits which allowed us to maintain a lower cost of funds and create additional expansion in our net interest margin, as well as contribute to our increasing level of profitability.   As we further execute our strategy of building a franchise based upon a stable low-cost deposit base and a conservatively underwritten and well-diversified loan portfolio, we believe the Company is positioned to continue generating strong financial performance for our shareholders.   Over the longer term, and as economic conditions improve, our strong commercial banking team’s ability to generate attractive lending opportunities will further result in higher levels of revenue, more operating leverage, and profitable growth for our franchise.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022

  • Net income of $7.7 million and $0.91 per diluted share, compared to $5.5 million and $0.66 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $23.8 million increased $4.0 million, or 20%, compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income of $21.9 million benefited from higher earning assets during the fourth quarter of 2022 combined with the rising rate environment and the acceleration of an unamortized discount totaling $1.4 million related to the repayment of previously purchased loans.
  • Provision for loan losses of $1.1 million increased $300,000, or 38%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes, combined with growth in the real estate other loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $2.0 million increased $478,000, or 32%, primarily due to loan related fees.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $12.7 million increased $354,000, or 3%, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of increased salary and benefit expense related to the continued growth of the business, combined with increases in item processing and business development expenses.

Profitability - twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to December 31, 2021

  • Net income of $21.1 million and $2.51 per diluted share, compared to $13.4 million and $1.61 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $78.3 million increased $19.4 million, or 33%, compared to $58.9 million in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $71.0 million benefited from a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with the rising rate environment, partially offset by the recognition of net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans declining by $3.8 million from the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $3.8 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $7.4 million increased $3.2 million, or 77%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees resulting from growth in the Company’s client base.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $48.8 million compared to $46.0 million for the same period in the prior year, reflecting the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

Financial Position – December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022

  • Total assets decreased by $6.3 million to $2.04 billion; average total assets increased by $158.0 million to $2.09 billion.
  • Gross loans increased by $5.5 million to $1.59 billion; average gross loans increased by $97.9 million to $1.62 billion.
  • Deposits increased by $82.7 million to $1.79 billion; average deposits increased by $193.6 million to $1.79 billion.
  • Other borrowings of $100.0 million were repaid during the fourth quarter of 2022 and no outstanding balance remained at December 31, 2022.
  • Tangible book value per share of $19.78 increased by $0.98, or 5%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $21.9 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 19%, from $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and an increase of $7.9 million, or 57%, from $14.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin related to the rising interest rate environment. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2022 commercial loans totaling $57.9 million that were previously purchased at a discount were paid off, resulting in the remaining unamortized discount of $1.4 million being accelerated into interest income. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets which benefited from the rising rate environment and the accelerated recognition of the discount related to the repayment of previously purchased loans, partially offset by a $684,000 reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $71.0 million, an increase of $16.3 million, or 30%, over $54.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets and the accelerated recognition of the discount related to the repayment of previously purchased loans, partially offset by a $3.8 million reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 4.32%, compared to 3.94% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.81% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and increased yields on earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings.

The Company’s net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was 3.79%, compared to 2.89% for the same period in 2021.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits and other borrowings and a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 was $2.0 million, $1.5 million, and $994,000, respectively. The increase in non-interest income from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in service charges and loan related fees.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, non-interest income of $7.4 million compared to $4.2 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees, as well as a gain of $1.4 million recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $23.8 million, $19.8 million, and $15.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 was $78.3 million and $58.9 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 was $11.7 million, $11.2 million, and $10.0 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, combined with increases in item processing and business development expenses. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021 was $12.7 million, $12.3 million, and $11.6 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $44.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $40.4 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $48.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and $46.0 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 49.17%, 56.52%, and 66.90% for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 57.01% and 68.65%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $2.04 billion as of December 31, 2022, represented a decrease of $6.3 million compared to $2.05 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased $27.2 million compared to total assets of $2.0 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in total assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to decreased liquidity related to the payoff of other borrowings, combined with modest growth of the loan portfolio. Compared to the same period in the prior year, the Company had strong loan growth in the commercial and real estate other portfolios, which was partially offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans and the payoff of other borrowings.  

Total gross loans were $1.59 billion at December 31, 2022 and September 20, 2022, compared to $1.38 billion at December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2022, real estate other loans increased by $23.4 million, or 3%, due to organic growth, partially offset by decreases in commercial, real estate construction and land, and SBA loans related to the ordinary course of business. Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $160.3 million, or 34%, and $151.0 million, or 22%, respectively, due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $74.2 million, or 91%, primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness, and a decrease in other loans of $40.9 million, or 51%, due to the sale of a portion of the solar loan portfolio.

Total deposits increased by $82.7 million, or 5%, to $1.79 billion at December 31, 2022 from $1.71 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased by $111.6 million, or 7%, from $1.68 billion at December 31, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an increase in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $53.0 million and money market and savings deposits of $73.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $46.7 million as a result of reduced reliance on brokered certificates of deposits. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and time deposits, partially offset by a reduction in money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 45.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, compared to 44.4% at September 30, 2022 and 45.9% at December 31, 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had no outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, compared to $100.0 million and $106.4 million of outstanding borrowings as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses increased to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $800,000 for the third quarter of 2022 and $504,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company had net loan charge-offs of $650,000, or 0.04% of gross loans, during the fourth quarter of 2022 and $202,000, or 0.01% of gross loans, during the third quarter of 2022.   The Company had net loan recoveries of $6,000, or 0.00% of gross loans, during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets were 0.06% at December 31, 2022, compared to 0.02% at September 30, 2022 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021, with non-performing loans of $1.3 million, $343,000 and $232,000, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses was $17.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.6 million, or 1.04% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $14.1 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at December 31, 2021.   

Capital Adequacy:

At December 31, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $172.3 million compared to $164.1 million at September 30, 2022 and $150.8 million one year ago. Additionally, at December 31, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio, and leverage ratio were 11.78%, 8.23%, and 7.98%, respectively; all of which were above the regulatory standards of 10.00%, 8.00%, and 5.00%, respectively, for “well-capitalized” institutions.

“Our strong financial performance and effective balance sheet management resulted in further growth of our tangible book value per share to $19.78, representing an increase of 5.2% from the prior quarter,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp   “During the fourth quarter, we successfully completed financing transactions in support of sponsor-backed clients’ evolving needs which resulted in nonrecurring fees of $1.4 million contributing to net interest income. Further, our ability to lead these transactions opportunistically enabled us to enhance capital accretion and reduce overall credit exposure.  These transactions combined with our strong core financial performance throughout 2022 resulted in a total equity to total assets ratio of 8.43% at year-end, representing an increase of 95 basis points from the prior year. We believe that our strong capital ratios position us well to effectively manage through potential economic uncertainty during 2023 while continuing to support the growth of our franchise over the longer term.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751                        
Chief Executive Officer                        
seshelton@bankcbc.com                                                                                                 
Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer

tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic; the impact of higher inflation rates; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, loan demand, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the first quarter of 2023, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   $   %     Q4 2021   $   %
                               
Interest income   $ 27,480     $ 21,168     $ 6,312   30 %     $ 15,543     $ 11,937   77 %
Interest expense     5,620       2,805       2,815   100 %       1,576       4,044   257 %
    Net interest income     21,860       18,363       3,497   19 %       13,967       7,893   57 %
                               
Provision for loan losses     1,100       800       300   38 %       504       596   118 %
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for loan losses     20,760       17,563       3,197   18 %       13,463       7,297   54 %
                               
Non-interest income     1,962       1,484       478   32 %       994       968   97 %
Non-interest expense     11,713       11,217       496   4 %       10,009       1,704   17 %
    Income before income taxes     11,009       7,830       3,179   41 %       4,448       6,561   148 %
                               
Income tax expense     3,340       2,308       1,032   45 %       1,267       2,073   164 %
    Net income   $ 7,669     $ 5,522     $ 2,147   39 %     $ 3,181     $ 4,488   141 %
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.91     $ 0.66     $ 0.25   38 %     $ 0.38     $ 0.53   139 %
                               
Net interest margin     4.32 %     3.94 %   +38 Basis Points       2.81 %   +151 Basis Points
                               
Efficiency ratio     49.17 %     56.52 %   -735 Basis Points       66.90 %   -1773 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
        Change              
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS:     2022       2021     $   %              
                               
Interest income   $ 82,278     $ 61,293     $ 20,985   34 %              
Interest expense     11,306       6,563       4,743   72 %              
    Net interest income     70,972       54,730       16,242   30 %              
                               
Provision for loan losses     3,775       4       3,771   94275 %              
    Net interest income after                              
      provision for loan losses     67,197       54,726       12,471   23 %              
                               
Non-interest income     7,374       4,173       3,201   77 %              
Non-interest expense     44,665       40,437       4,228   10 %              
    Income before income taxes     29,906       18,462       11,444   62 %              
                               
Income tax expense     8,798       5,094       3,704   73 %              
    Net income   $ 21,108     $ 13,368     $ 7,740   58 %              
                               
Diluted earnings per share   $ 2.51     $ 1.61     $ 0.90   56 %              
                               
Net interest margin     3.79 %     2.89 %   +90 Basis Points              
                               
Efficiency ratio     57.01 %     68.65 %   -1164 Basis Points              



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                               
            Change         Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   $   %     Q4 2021   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501     $ (6,286 )   0 %     $ 2,014,996     $ 27,219   1 %
Gross loans     1,593,421       1,587,901       5,520     0 %       1,376,649       216,772   16 %
Deposits     1,791,740       1,709,078       82,662     5 %       1,680,138       111,602   7 %
Tangible equity     164,782       156,575       8,207     5 %       143,241       21,541   15 %
                               
Tangible book value per share   $ 19.78     $ 18.80     $ 0.98     5 %     $ 17.33     $ 2.45   14 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     8.07 %     7.64 %   +43 Basis Points       7.11 %   +96 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     88.93 %     92.91 %   -398 Basis Points       81.94 %   +699 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     45.30 %     44.39 %   +91 Basis Points       45.90 %   -60 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
QUARTERLY AVERAGE           Change         Change
HIGHLIGHTS:   Q4 2022   Q3 2022   $   %     Q4 2021   $   %
                               
Total assets   $ 2,088,206     $ 1,930,227     $ 157,979     8 %     $ 2,054,490     $ 33,716   2 %
Total earning assets     2,007,243       1,849,242       158,001     9 %       1,971,558       35,685   2 %
Gross loans     1,621,322       1,523,442       97,880     6 %       1,330,044       291,278   22 %
Deposits     1,785,693       1,592,096       193,597     12 %       1,759,592       26,101   1 %
Tangible equity     161,919       155,448       6,471     4 %       142,118       19,801   14 %
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.75 %     8.05 %   -30 Basis Points       6.92 %   +83 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits     90.80 %     95.69 %   -489 Basis Points       75.59 %   +1521 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                      
    total deposits     44.47 %     46.41 %   -194 Basis Points       45.24 %   -77 Basis Points
                               
                               
                               
                               
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE           Change              
HIGHLIGHTS:     2022       2021     $   %              
                               
Total assets   $ 1,953,168     $ 1,968,884     $ (15,716 )   -1 %              
Total earning assets     1,871,813       1,891,234       (19,421 )   -1 %              
Gross loans     1,495,981       1,368,960       127,021     9 %              
Deposits     1,649,512       1,664,352       (14,840 )   -1 %              
Tangible equity     153,443       136,623       16,820     12 %              
                               
Tangible equity / total assets     7.86 %     6.94 %   +92 Basis Points              
Gross loans / total deposits     90.69 %     82.25 %   +844 Basis Points              
Noninterest-bearing deposits /                          
    total deposits     45.61 %     44.93 %   +68 Basis Points              


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES:   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
                     
                     
Balance, beginning of period   $ 16,555     $ 15,957     $ 15,032     $ 14,081     $ 13,571  
Provision for loan losses, quarterly     1,100       800       925       950       504  
Charge-offs, quarterly     (650 )     (202 )     -       -       -  
Recoveries, quarterly     -       -       -       1       6  
Balance, end of period   $ 17,005     $ 16,555     $ 15,957     $ 15,032     $ 14,081  
                     
                     
                     
                     
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
                     
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis   $ 1,250     $ 182     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232  
Loans with principal or interest contractually                    
  past due 90 days or more and still accruing                    
  interest     -       161       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232  
Other real estate owned     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets   $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232  
                     
Loans restructured and in compliance with                    
  modified terms     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming assets and restructured loans   $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232  
                     
                     
Nonperforming loans by asset type:                    
      Commercial   $ 1,028     $ 161     $ -     $ -     $ -  
      Real estate other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Real estate construction and land     -       -       -       -       -  
      SBA     222       182       549       549       232  
      Other     -       -       -       -       -  
      Nonperforming loans   $ 1,250     $ 343     $ 549     $ 549     $ 232  
                     
                     
                     
                     
ASSET QUALITY:   12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
                     
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans     1.07 %     1.04 %     1.06 %     1.07 %     1.02 %
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans     1360.40 %     4826.53 %     2906.56 %     2738.07 %     6069.40 %
Nonperforming assets / total assets     0.06 %     0.02 %     0.03 %     0.03 %     0.01 %
Nonperforming loans / gross loans     0.08 %     0.02 %     0.04 %     0.04 %     0.02 %
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans     0.04 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %



CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                     
                     
    Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    12/31/22   09/30/22   12/31/21   12/31/22   12/31/21
                     
INTEREST INCOME                    
Loans   $ 23,972     $ 19,084     $ 14,520     $ 74,240     $ 58,677  
Federal funds sold     2,236       867       216       3,519       587  
Investment securities     1,272       1,217       807       4,519       2,029  
     Total interest income     27,480       21,168       15,543       82,278       61,293  
                     
INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Deposits     4,536       1,672       937       7,810       4,418  
Other     1,084       1,133       639       3,496       2,145  
    Total interest expense     5,620       2,805       1,576       11,306       6,563  
                     
Net interest income     21,860       18,363       13,967       70,972       54,730  
Provision for loan losses     1,100       800       504       3,775       4  
Net interest income after provision                    
     for loan losses     20,760       17,563       13,463       67,197       54,726  
                     
NON-INTEREST INCOME                    
Service charges and other fees     1,653       1,237       1,038       4,913       3,222  
Gain on sale of loans     -       -       -       1,393       -  
Other non-interest income     309       247       (44 )     1,068       951  
     Total non-interest income     1,962       1,484       994       7,374       4,173  
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                    
Salaries and benefits     7,443       7,415       6,370       29,097       26,031  
Premises and equipment     1,249       1,275       1,320       5,093       5,098  
Other     3,021       2,527       2,319       10,475       9,308  
     Total non-interest expense     11,713       11,217       10,009       44,665       40,437  
                     
Income before income taxes     11,009       7,830       4,448       29,906       18,462  
Income taxes     3,340       2,308       1,267       8,798       5,094  
                     
NET INCOME   $ 7,669     $ 5,522     $ 3,181     $ 21,108     $ 13,368  
                     
EARNINGS PER SHARE                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.92     $ 0.66     $ 0.39     $ 2.54     $ 1.63  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.91     $ 0.66     $ 0.38     $ 2.51     $ 1.61  
Average common shares outstanding     8,330,145       8,322,529       8,255,340       8,306,282       8,222,749  
Average common and equivalent                    
  shares outstanding     8,463,738       8,405,669       8,342,032       8,404,317       8,292,942  
                     
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                    
Return on average assets     1.46 %     1.13 %     0.61 %     1.08 %     0.68 %
Return on average equity     17.96 %     13.45 %     8.43 %     13.12 %     9.27 %
Return on average tangible equity     18.79 %     14.09 %     8.88 %     13.76 %     9.78 %
Efficiency ratio     49.17 %     56.52 %     66.90 %     57.01 %     68.65 %


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
    12/31/22   09/30/22   06/30/22   03/31/22   12/31/21
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 16,686     $ 24,709     $ 20,378     $ 18,228     $ 4,539  
Federal funds sold     200,126       216,345       138,057       206,305       465,917  
Investment securities     155,878       157,531       165,309       171,764       103,278  
Loans:                    
  Commercial     634,535       643,131       589,562       522,808       474,281  
  Real estate other     848,241       824,867       794,504       741,651       697,212  
  Real estate construction and land     63,730       71,523       63,189       51,204       43,194  
  SBA     7,220       8,565       13,310       44,040       81,403  
  Other     39,695       39,815       39,814       40,771       80,559  
     Loans, gross     1,593,421       1,587,901       1,500,379       1,400,474       1,376,649  
  Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)   2,040       1,902       2,570       2,434       1,688  
  Allowance for loan losses     (17,005 )     (16,555 )     (15,957 )     (15,032 )     (14,081 )
     Loans, net     1,578,456       1,573,248       1,486,992       1,387,876       1,364,256  
Premises and equipment, net     3,072       3,382       3,736       4,047       4,405  
Bank owned life insurance     25,127       24,955       24,788       24,614       24,412  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible     7,472       7,483       7,493       7,503       7,513  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   55,398       40,848       38,599       39,258       40,676  
     Total assets   $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352     $ 1,859,595     $ 2,014,996  
                     
LIABILITIES                    
Deposits:                    
  Demand noninterest-bearing   $ 811,671     $ 758,716     $ 715,432     $ 746,673     $ 771,205  
  Demand interest-bearing     37,815       35,183       45,511       36,419       37,250  
  Money market and savings     671,016       597,244       626,156       686,781       717,480  
  Time     271,238       317,935       165,040       130,649       154,203  
     Total deposits     1,791,740       1,709,078       1,552,139       1,600,522       1,680,138  
                     
Junior subordinated debt securities     54,152       54,117       54,097       54,063       54,028  
Other borrowings     -       100,000       100,000       32,166       106,387  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   24,069       21,248       20,372       18,273       23,689  
     Total liabilities     1,869,961       1,884,443       1,726,608       1,705,024       1,864,242  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Common stock     111,257       110,786       110,289       109,815       109,473  
Retained earnings     62,297       54,628       49,106       44,862       41,189  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)     (1,300 )     (1,356 )     (651 )     (106 )     92  
     Total shareholders' equity     172,254       164,058       158,744       154,571       150,754  
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 2,042,215     $ 2,048,501     $ 1,885,352     $ 1,859,595     $ 2,014,996  
                                         
CAPITAL ADEQUACY                    
Tier I leverage ratio     7.98 %     8.21 %     8.27 %     7.84 %     7.23 %
Tier I risk-based capital ratio     8.23 %     7.98 %     8.09 %     8.49 %     8.62 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     11.78 %     11.57 %     11.84 %     12.49 %     12.75 %
Total equity/ total assets     8.43 %     8.01 %     8.42 %     8.31 %     7.48 %
Book value per share   $ 20.67     $ 19.70     $ 19.09     $ 18.69     $ 18.24  
                     
Common shares outstanding     8,332,479       8,327,781       8,317,161       8,270,901       8,264,300  


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
    Three months ended December 31,
 		   Three months ended September 30,
    2022   2022
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,621,322   5.87 %   $ 23,972   $ 1,523,442   4.97 %   $ 19,084
  Federal funds sold     229,209   3.87 %     2,236     162,314   2.12 %     867
  Investment securities     156,712   3.22 %     1,272     163,486   2.95 %     1,217
Total interest earning assets     2,007,243   5.43 %     27,480     1,849,242   4.54 %     21,168
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     20,692             20,153        
  All other assets (2)     60,271             60,832        
      TOTAL   $ 2,088,206           $ 1,930,227        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 39,582   0.06 %   $ 6   $ 40,044   0.08 %   $ 8
     Money market and savings     647,213   1.45 %     2,359     600,100   0.62 %     938
     Time     304,784   2.83 %     2,171     213,001   1.35 %     726
  Other     110,650   3.89 %     1,084     154,101   2.92 %     1,133
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,102,229   2.02 %     5,620     1,007,246   1.10 %     2,805
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     794,114             738,951        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     22,467             21,094        
Shareholders' equity     169,396             162,936        
    TOTAL   $ 2,088,206           $ 1,930,227        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       4.32 %   $ 21,860       3.94 %   $ 18,363
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $100,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.5 million and $16.0 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
         Three months ended December 31,
     2022
 		   2021
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,621,322   5.87 %   $ 23,972   $ 1,330,044   4.33 %   $ 14,520
  Federal funds sold     229,209   3.87 %     2,236     536,503   0.16 %     216
  Investment securities     156,712   3.22 %     1,272     105,011   3.05 %     807
Total interest earning assets     2,007,243   5.43 %     27,480     1,971,558   3.13 %     15,543
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     20,692             18,886        
  All other assets (2)     60,271             64,046        
      TOTAL   $ 2,088,206           $ 2,054,490        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
     Demand   $ 39,582   0.06 %   $ 6   $ 37,379   0.10 %   $ 9
     Money market and savings     647,213   1.45 %     2,359     766,826   0.40 %     769
     Time     304,784   2.83 %     2,171     159,420   0.40 %     159
  Other     110,650   3.89 %     1,084     122,722   2.07 %     639
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,102,229   2.02 %     5,620     1,086,347   0.58 %     1,576
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     794,114             795,967        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     22,467             22,539        
Shareholders' equity     169,396             149,637        
    TOTAL   $ 2,088,206           $ 2,054,490        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       4.32 %   $ 21,860       2.81 %   $ 13,967
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.0 million and $125,000, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $16.5 million and $13.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                         
                         
         Twelve months ended December 31,
    2022   2021
                         
        Yields   Interest       Yields   Interest
    Average   or   Income/   Average   or   Income/
    Balance   Rates   Expense   Balance   Rates   Expense
ASSETS                        
Interest earning assets:                        
  Loans (1)   $ 1,495,981   4.96 %   $ 74,240   $ 1,368,960   4.29 %   $ 58,677
  Federal funds sold     220,084   1.60 %     3,519     450,898   0.13 %     587
  Investment securities     155,748   2.90 %     4,519     71,376   2.84 %     2,029
Total interest earning assets     1,871,813   4.40 %     82,278     1,891,234   3.24 %     61,293
                       
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
  Cash and due from banks     19,838             17,642        
  All other assets (2)     61,517             60,008        
      TOTAL   $ 1,953,168           $ 1,968,884        
                         
LIABILITIES AND                        
  SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
  Deposits:                        
    Demand   $ 40,054   0.08 %     31   $ 35,623   0.11 %   $ 38
    Money market and savings     651,429   0.70 %     4,544     705,621   0.51 %     3,627
    Time     205,681   1.57 %     3,235     175,240   0.43 %     753
  Other     121,464   2.88 %     3,496     139,011   1.54 %     2,145
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,018,628   1.11 %     11,306     1,055,495   0.62 %     6,563
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
   Demand deposits     752,348             747,868        
   Accrued expenses and                        
     other liabilities     21,256             21,363        
Shareholders' equity     160,936             144,158        
    TOTAL   $ 1,953,168           $ 1,968,884        
                         
Net interest income and margin (3)       3.79 %   $ 70,972       2.89 %   $ 54,730
                         
                         
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $1.5 million and $3.4 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.4 million and $13.9 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.          


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
                     
                     
REVENUE:   Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    12/31/22   09/30/22   12/31/21   12/31/22   12/31/21
                     
Net interest income   $ 21,860   $ 18,363   $ 13,967   $ 70,972   $ 54,730
Non-interest income     1,962     1,484     994     7,374     4,173
Total revenue   $ 23,822   $ 19,847   $ 14,961   $ 78,346   $ 58,903
                     
                     
                     
                     
NET PPP FEES INCLUDED IN                    
    INTEREST INCOME:   Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    12/31/22   09/30/22   12/31/21   12/31/22   12/31/21
                     
PPP fees   $ 27   $ 293   $ 817   $ 2,103   $ 7,133
PPP capitalized loan origination costs     3     15     109     343     1,604
Net PPP fees   $ 24   $ 278   $ 708   $ 1,760   $ 5,529
                     
                     
                     
                     
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:   Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    12/31/22   09/30/22   12/31/21   12/31/22   12/31/21
                     
Total non-interest expense   $ 11,713   $ 11,217   $ 10,009   $ 44,665   $ 40,437
Total capitalized loan origination costs     960     1,102     1,601     4,119     5,528
Total operating expenses, before capitalization                
    of loan origination costs   $ 12,673   $ 12,319   $ 11,610   $ 48,784   $ 45,965

Primary Logo

You just read:

California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.