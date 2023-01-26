Submit Release
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- 4th Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Net income was $79.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $339 thousand, or 43 basis points, from the prior quarter net income of $79.3 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $29.0 million, or 57 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter net income of $50.7 million.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $397 million, or 11 percent annualized, in the current quarter.
  • The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.83 percent, increased 16 basis points, compared to 4.67 percent in the prior quarter and increased 13 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 4.70 percent.
  • Interest income of $225 million in the current quarter increased $10.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $214 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $32.3 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Non-interest expense of $129.0 million, decreased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over prior quarter, and decreased $5.1 million, or 4 percent over the prior year fourth quarter.
  • Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.12 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.13 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 151 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Record net income of $303 million for 2022 increased $18.4 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year net income.
  • The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, grew $1.974 billion, or 15 percent annualized, in 2022.
  • Interest income of $830 million in the current year increased $149 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year interest income of $681 million.
  • Declared regular total dividends in 2022 of $1.32 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year regular dividends of $1.27.

Financial Summary  

  At or for the Three Months ended   At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Operating results                          
Net income $ 79,677     79,338     76,392     67,795     50,709     303,202     284,757  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.72     0.72     0.69     0.61     0.46     2.74     2.87  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72     0.72     0.69     0.61     0.46     2.74     2.86  
Dividends declared per share1 $ 0.33     0.33     0.33     0.33     0.42     1.32     1.37  
Market value per share                          
Closing $ 49.42     49.13     47.42     50.28     56.70     49.42     56.70  
High $ 59.70     56.10     51.40     60.69     60.54     60.69     67.35  
Low $ 48.64     46.08     44.43     49.61     52.62     44.43     44.55  
Selected ratios and other data                          
Number of common stock shares outstanding   110,777,780     110,766,954     110,766,287     110,763,316     110,687,533     110,777,780     110,687,533  
Average outstanding shares - basic   110,773,084     110,766,502     110,765,379     110,724,655     110,687,365     110,757,473     99,313,255  
Average outstanding shares - diluted   110,872,127     110,833,594     110,794,982     110,800,001     110,789,632     110,827,933     99,398,250  
Return on average assets (annualized)   1.19%     1.18%     1.16%     1.06%     0.78%     1.15%     1.33%  
Return on average equity (annualized)   11.35%     10.94%     10.55%     8.97%     6.28%     10.43%     11.08%  
Efficiency ratio   53.18%     52.76%     55.74%     57.11%     57.68%     54.64%     51.35%  
Dividend payout2   45.83%     45.83%     47.83%     54.10%     91.30%     48.18%     47.74%  
Loan to deposit ratio   74.05%     67.98%     66.26%     63.52%     63.24%     74.05%     63.24%  
Number of full time equivalent employees   3,390     3,396     3,439     3,439     3,436     3,390     3,436  
Number of locations   221     222     224     223     224     221     224  
Number of ATMs   265     272     274     273     273     265     273  

______________________
1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.10 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 69.57 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 44.25 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $29.0 million, or 57 percent, from the $50.7 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, an increase of 57 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46. The $29.0 million net income increase over the prior year fourth quarter was driven by a $24.2 million increase in interest income on loans and a $21.8 million decrease in credit loss expense driven by the prior year credit loss expense from the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) on October 1, 2021. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was a $2.5 million gain on the sale of former branch buildings. “We were pleased to see healthy loan growth, continued strong credit, increasing loan yields and well managed expenses,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team had many important accomplishments in 2022 and is ready and well positioned for 2023.”

Net income for 2022 was $303 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 6 percent, from the $285 million net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2022 was $2.74 per share, a decrease of 4 percent from the prior year earnings per share of $2.86. The $18.4 million increase in net income over the prior year was driven by a $125.9 million increase in net interest income from both organic loan growth and the acquisition of Alta which more than offset the $43.0 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $40.0 million decrease in PPP related income, and an $84.0 million increase in non-interest expense from the acquisition of Alta and increased operating expenses.

Asset Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,995     425,212     437,686     (23,217 )   (35,691 )
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,307,307     5,755,076     9,170,849     (447,769 )   (3,863,542 )
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,715,052     3,756,634     1,199,164     (41,582 )   2,515,888  
Total debt securities   9,022,359     9,511,710     10,370,013     (489,351 )   (1,347,654 )
Loans receivable                  
Residential real estate   1,446,008     1,368,368     1,051,883     77,640     394,125  
Commercial real estate   9,797,047     9,582,989     8,630,831     214,058     1,166,216  
Other commercial   2,799,668     2,729,717     2,664,190     69,951     135,478  
Home equity   822,232     793,556     736,288     28,676     85,944  
Other consumer   381,857     376,603     348,839     5,254     33,018  
Loans receivable   15,246,812     14,851,233     13,432,031     395,579     1,814,781  
Allowance for credit losses   (182,283 )   (178,191 )   (172,665 )   (4,092 )   (9,618 )
Loans receivable, net   15,064,529     14,673,042     13,259,366     391,487     1,805,163  
Other assets   2,146,492     2,122,990     1,873,580     23,502     272,912  
Total assets $ 26,635,375     26,732,954     25,940,645     (97,579 )   694,730  

Total debt securities of $9.022 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased $489 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $1.348 billion, or 13 percent, from the prior year end. The Company continues to selectively sell debt securities to fund organic loan growth and the reduction in deposits. Debt securities represented 34 percent of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $397 million, or 11 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $214 million, or 9 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $1.974 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.166 billion, or 14 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

  At or for the Year ended   At or for the Nine Months ended   At or for the Year ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Allowance for credit losses          
Balance at beginning of period $ 172,665     172,665     158,243  
Acquisitions           371  
Provision for credit losses   17,433     11,373     16,380  
Charge-offs   (14,970 )   (10,905 )   (11,594 )
Recoveries   7,155     5,058     9,265  
Balance at end of period $ 182,283     178,191     172,665  
Provision for credit losses          
Loan portfolio $ 17,433     11,373     16,380  
Unfunded loan commitments   2,530     2,466     6,696  
Total provision for credit losses $ 19,963     13,839     23,076  
Other real estate owned $          
Other foreclosed assets   32     42     18  
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due   1,559     2,524     17,141  
Non-accrual loans   31,151     32,493     50,532  
Total non-performing assets $ 32,742     35,059     67,691  
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets   0.12 %   0.13 %   0.26 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans   557 %   508 %   255 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans   1.20 %   1.20 %   1.29 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans   0.05 %   0.04 %   0.02 %
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 20,967     10,922     50,566  
Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 35,220     37,608     34,591  
Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,355     2,355     2,627  
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 2,312     4,930     4,028  

Non-performing assets of $32.7 million at December 31, 2022 decreased $2.3 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $34.9 million, or 52 percent, over prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2022 was 0.12 percent compared to 0.13 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $21.0 million at December 31, 2022 increased $10.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $29.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2022 was 14 basis points, which compared to 7 basis points in the prior quarter and 38 basis points from prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $6.1 million included $6.1 million of credit loss expense from loans and $65 thousand of credit loss expense from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 9 basis points decrease from the prior year end.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for
Credit Losses
Loans		   Net Charge-Offs
(Recoveries)		   ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		   Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		   Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
Fourth quarter 2022 $ 6,060     $ 1,968     1.20 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
Third quarter 2022   8,382       3,154     1.20 %   0.07 %   0.13 %
Second quarter 2022   (1,353 )     1,843     1.20 %   0.12 %   0.16 %
First quarter 2022   4,344       850     1.28 %   0.12 %   0.24 %
Fourth quarter 2021   19,301       616     1.29 %   0.38 %   0.26 %
Third quarter 2021   2,313       152     1.36 %   0.23 %   0.24 %
Second quarter 2021   (5,723 )     (725 )   1.35 %   0.11 %   0.26 %
First quarter 2021   489       2,286     1.39 %   0.40 %   0.19 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $616 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $2.0 million included $2.1 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $91 thousand of net loan recoveries.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $6.1 million which was a decrease of $2.3 million from the prior quarter. The prior year fourth quarter credit loss expense of $19.3 million on the loan portfolio included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss from the acquisition of Alta to fully fund an allowance for credit losses post-acquisition. Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Alta, the current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $4.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans. 

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Deposits                  
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,690,751   8,294,363   7,779,288   (603,612 )   (88,537 )
NOW and DDA accounts   5,330,614   5,462,707   5,301,832   (132,093 )   28,782  
Savings accounts   3,200,321   3,305,333   3,180,046   (105,012 )   20,275  
Money market deposit accounts   3,472,281   3,905,676   4,014,128   (433,395 )   (541,847 )
Certificate accounts   880,589   907,560   1,036,077   (26,971 )   (155,488 )
Core deposits, total   20,574,556   21,875,639   21,311,371   (1,301,083 )   (736,815 )
Wholesale deposits   31,999   4,003   25,878   27,996     6,121  
Deposits, total   20,606,555   21,879,642   21,337,249   (1,273,087 )   (730,694 )
Repurchase agreements   945,916   887,483   1,020,794   58,433     (74,878 )
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,800,000   705,000     1,095,000     1,800,000  
Other borrowed funds   77,293   77,671   44,094   (378 )   33,199  
Subordinated debentures   132,782   132,742   132,620   40     162  
Other liabilities   229,524   278,059   228,266   (48,535 )   1,258  
Total liabilities $ 23,792,070   23,960,597   22,763,023   (168,527 )   1,029,047  

Core deposits of $20.575 billion decreased $1.301 billion, or 6 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $737 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $1.095 billion during the current quarter and $1.800 billion during 2022 to support liquidity needs from organic loan growth and the decrease in deposits.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

              $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Common equity $ 3,312,097     3,267,505     3,150,263     44,592   161,834  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (468,792 )   (495,148 )   27,359     26,356   (496,151 )
Total stockholders’ equity   2,843,305     2,772,357     3,177,622     70,948   (334,317 )
Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net   (1,026,994 )   (1,029,658 )   (1,037,652 )   2,664   10,658  
Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,816,311     1,742,699     2,139,970     73,612   (323,659 )


Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.67 %   10.37 %   12.25 %        
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets   7.09 %   6.78 %   8.59 %        
Book value per common share $ 25.67     25.03     28.71     0.64   (3.04 )
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.40     15.73     19.33     0.67   (2.93 )

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.816 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $73.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by earnings retention and the decrease in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter. Tangible stockholders’ equity decreased by $324 million from the prior year as a result of an increase in unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities which resulted from the significant increase in interest rates during the current year. Tangible book value per common share of $16.40 at the current quarter end increased $0.67 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. The tangible book value per common share decreased $2.93 per share, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends
On November 16, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 151st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.


Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 
Compared to September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021

Income Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Net interest income                  
Interest income $ 225,085       214,402     199,637     190,516     192,825  
Interest expense   21,026       9,075     6,199     4,961     5,203  
Total net interest income   204,059       205,327     193,438     185,555     187,622  
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees   18,734       18,970     17,309     17,111     17,576  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   3,905       4,040     3,850     3,555     3,745  
Gain on sale of loans   2,175       3,846     4,996     9,015     11,431  
Gain (loss) on sale of investments   519       (85 )   (260 )   446     (693 )
Other income   3,150       3,635     2,385     3,436     2,303  
Total non-interest income   28,483       30,406     28,280     33,563     34,362  
Total income   232,542       235,733     221,718     219,118     221,984  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.30 %     3.34 %   3.23 %   3.20 %   3.21 %
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Net interest income                  
Interest income     $ 10,683     25,448     34,569     32,260  
Interest expense       11,951     14,827     16,065     15,823  
Total net interest income       (1,268 )   10,621     18,504     16,437  
Non-interest income                  
Service charges and other fees       (236 )   1,425     1,623     1,158  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges       (135 )   55     350     160  
Gain on sale of loans       (1,671 )   (2,821 )   (6,840 )   (9,256 )
Gain (loss) on sale of investments       604     779     73     1,212  
Other income       (485 )   765     (286 )   847  
Total non-interest income       (1,923 )   203     (5,080 )   (5,879 )
Total income     $ (3,191 )   10,824     13,424     10,558  

Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $204 million decreased $1.3 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $16.4 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter interest income of $225 million increased $10.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The current quarter interest income increased $32.3 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter due to organic loan growth and increased loan yields, which more than offset the $8.5 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans.

The current quarter interest expense of $21.0 million increased $12.0 million, or 132 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $15.8 million, or 304 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of an increase in borrowings to fund the Company’s loan growth and reduction in deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 8 basis points for the current quarter compared to 6 basis points in the prior quarter and 7 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 35 basis points in the current quarter compared to 15 basis points in the prior quarter and 9 basis points in the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of the increased borrowings and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.30 percent compared to 3.34 percent in the prior quarter and 3.21 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 3.27 percent compared to 3.29 percent in the prior quarter and 3.04 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 2 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased borrowing costs. The core loan yield of 4.79 percent in the current quarter increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter core loan yield of 4.60 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter core loan yield of 4.43 percent. “The Bank divisions have been excellent in pricing loans at higher yields as interest rates have increased,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.5 million which was a decrease of $1.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.9 million, or 17 percent, over the same quarter last year which was primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $2.2 million for the current quarter decreased $1.7 million, or 43 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $9.3 million, or 81 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result of the continued reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates continued to rise.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Compensation and employee benefits $ 79,814     80,612     79,803     79,074     77,703  
Occupancy and equipment   10,734     10,797     10,766     10,964     11,259  
Advertising and promotions   3,558     3,768     3,766     3,232     3,436  
Data processing   8,079     7,716     7,553     7,475     7,468  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   5     66     6         34  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   3,425     3,339     3,085     3,055     2,657  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,664     2,665     2,665     2,664     2,807  
Other expenses   20,700     21,097     21,877     23,844     28,683  
Total non-interest expense $ 128,979     130,060     129,521     130,308     134,047  
                   
      $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)     Sep 30,
2022		   Jun 30,
2022		   Mar 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Compensation and employee benefits     $ (798 )   11     740     2,111  
Occupancy and equipment       (63 )   (32 )   (230 )   (525 )
Advertising and promotions       (210 )   (208 )   326     122  
Data processing       363     526     604     611  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets       (61 )   (1 )   5     (29 )
Regulatory assessments and insurance       86     340     370     768  
Core deposit intangibles amortization       (1 )   (1 )       (143 )
Other expenses       (397 )   (1,177 )   (3,144 )   (7,983 )
Total non-interest expense     $ (1,081 )   (542 )   (1,329 )   (5,068 )

Total non-interest expense of $129 million for the current quarter decreased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter. Excluding a current quarter $2.5 million gain on the sale of former branch buildings included in other expenses, total non-interest expense was $131 million for the current quarter which increased $1.1 million or 1 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by several miscellaneous category increases.

Total non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $5.1 million, or 4 percent over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefit expense of $79.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily from annual salary increases and benefit adjustments which more than offset the decrease in commission expense resulting from the slowing of mortgage loan sales. Other expense of $20.7 million for the current quarter decreased $8.0 million or 28 percent from the prior year fourth quarter and was the result of the decrease in acquisition-related expenses and the current quarter gain on the sale of the former branch buildings. Acquisition-related expenses was $804 thousand in the current quarter compared to $892 thousand in the prior quarter and $8.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million, a decrease of $232 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $8.5 million, or 92 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.2 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior quarter and 15.5 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 53.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.76 percent in the prior quarter and 57.68 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 52.84 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.39 percent in the prior quarter and 54.09 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.


Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022
Compared to December 31, 2021

Income Summary

  Year ended    
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Net interest income              
Interest income $ 829,640     $ 681,074     $ 148,566     22 %
Interest expense   41,261       18,558       22,703     122 %
Total net interest income   788,379       662,516       125,863     19 %
Non-interest income              
Service charges and other fees   72,124       59,317       12,807     22 %
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   15,350       12,038       3,312     28 %
Gain on sale of loans   20,032       63,063       (43,031 )   (68) %
Gain on sale of investments   620       (638 )     1,258     (197) %
Other income   12,606       11,040       1,566     14 %
Total non-interest income   120,732       144,820       (24,088 )   (17) %
Total Income $ 909,111     $ 807,336     $ 101,775     13 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.27  %     3.42  %        

Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $788 million for 2022 increased $126 million, or 19 percent, over 2021. Interest income of $830 million for the current year increased $149 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Alta and organic loan growth.

Interest expense of $41.3 million for 2022 increased $22.7 million, or 122 percent over the prior year and was the result of increased borrowings and higher interest rates. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 7 basis points for both 2022 and 2021. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2022 was 18 basis points, which increased 8 basis points compared to 10 basis points in 2021 driven by the increased borrowing rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2022 was 3.27 percent, a 15 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.42 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 3.20 percent which was a 4 basis point decrease from the core margin of 3.24 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $120.7 million for 2022 decreased $24.1 million, or 17 percent, over the same period last year and was principally due to the $43.0 million, or 68 percent, decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Service charges and other fees of $72.1 million for 2022 increased $12.8 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year same period as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts, transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $3.3 million, or 28 percent, primarily driven by increases in credit card interchange fees due to increased activity and the acquisition of Alta.

Non-interest Expense Summary

  Year ended        
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Compensation and employee benefits $ 319,303   $ 270,644   $ 48,659     18 %
Occupancy and equipment   43,261     39,394     3,867     10 %
Advertising and promotions   14,324     11,949     2,375     20 %
Data processing   30,823     23,470     7,353     31 %
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   77     236     (159 )   (67)%
Regulatory assessments and insurance   12,904     8,249     4,655     56 %
Core deposit intangibles amortization   10,658     10,271     387     4 %
Other expenses   87,518     70,609     16,909     24 %
Total non-interest expense $ 518,868   $ 434,822   $ 84,046     19 %

Total non-interest expense of $519 million for 2022 increased $84.0 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year and was primarily driven by the increased costs from the acquisition of Alta. Total non-interest expense for Altabank division in 2022 was $75.5 million, an increase of $56.7 million over prior year non-interest expense of $18.9 million as a result of the acquisition occurring in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the increase from the Altabank division, compensation and employee benefits increased $22.0 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year which was driven by annual salary increases and a reduction in deferred compensation from loan originations which more than offset the decrease in commission expense resulting from the slowing of mortgage loan sales. Data processing expense of $30.8 million for 2022, increased $7.4 million, or 31 percent, and was driven by increases from the Altabank division and expenses associated with technology infrastructure improvements. Other expenses of $87.5 million for 2022, increased $16.9 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year which was driven by increased costs from the Altabank division, general operating cost increases, and outside services associated with technology infrastructure improvements. Acquisition-related expenses were $10.0 million in the current year compared to $9.8 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $19.9 million for 2022, including provision for credit loss expense of $17.4 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss expense of $2.5 million on unfunded loan commitments. The prior year credit loss expense of $16.4 million on the loan portfolio included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss from the acquisition of Alta to fully fund an allowance for credit losses post-acquisition. Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Alta, the provision for credit loss expense of $17.4 million on the loan portfolio in the current year increased $19.1 million over the prior year which was primarily attributable to organic loan growth during the current year. Net charge-offs during the current year were $7.8 million compared to $2.3 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $67.1 for 2022 increased $2.4 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 54.64 percent for 2022 compared to 51.35 percent for last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans and acquisition related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 53.88 in 2022 compared to 53.07 in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

  • the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
  • changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, overall profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;
  • ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
  • the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduced demand for banking products and services;
  • the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
  • the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
  • the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
  • consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
  • dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
  • natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
  • the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing;
  • the effects from military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and economic conditions; and
  • the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 27, 2023. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc0df24de0cb44359909dc4a7bbc51bb5. To participate on the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2jvw627b. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Assets          
Cash on hand and in banks $ 300,194     260,456     198,087  
Interest bearing cash deposits   101,801     164,756     239,599  
Cash and cash equivalents   401,995     425,212     437,686  
Debt securities, available-for-sale   5,307,307     5,755,076     9,170,849  
Debt securities, held-to-maturity   3,715,052     3,756,634     1,199,164  
Total debt securities   9,022,359     9,511,710     10,370,013  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   12,314     21,720     60,797  
Loans receivable   15,246,812     14,851,233     13,432,031  
Allowance for credit losses   (182,283 )   (178,191 )   (172,665 )
Loans receivable, net   15,064,529     14,673,042     13,259,366  
Premises and equipment, net   398,100     395,639     372,597  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets   32     42     18  
Accrued interest receivable   83,538     93,300     76,673  
Deferred tax asset   193,187     204,351     27,693  
Core deposit intangible, net   41,601     44,265     52,259  
Goodwill   985,393     985,393     985,393  
Non-marketable equity securities   82,015     38,215     10,020  
Bank-owned life insurance   169,068     168,187     167,671  
Other assets   181,244     171,878     120,459  
Total assets $ 26,635,375     26,732,954     25,940,645  
Liabilities          
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,690,751     8,294,363     7,779,288  
Interest bearing deposits   12,915,804     13,585,279     13,557,961  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   945,916     887,483     1,020,794  
FHLB advances   1,800,000     705,000      
Other borrowed funds   77,293     77,671     44,094  
Subordinated debentures   132,782     132,742     132,620  
Accrued interest payable   4,331     2,740     2,409  
Other liabilities   225,193     275,319     225,857  
Total liabilities   23,792,070     23,960,597     22,763,023  
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities            
Stockholders’ Equity          
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding            
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 and 117,187,500 shares authorized at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively   1,108     1,108     1,107  
Paid-in capital   2,344,005     2,342,452     2,338,814  
Retained earnings - substantially restricted   966,984     923,945     810,342  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (468,792 )   (495,148 )   27,359  
Total stockholders’ equity   2,843,305     2,772,357     3,177,622  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,635,375     26,732,954     25,940,645  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

  Three Months ended   Year ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Interest Income                  
Investment securities $ 43,818   43,722     35,711     169,035   122,099  
Residential real estate loans   14,964   13,738     13,728     57,243   43,300  
Commercial loans   150,462   142,692     131,158     548,969   471,061  
Consumer and other loans   15,841   14,250     12,228     54,393   44,614  
Total interest income   225,085   214,402     192,825     829,640   681,074  
Interest Expense                  
Deposits   4,642   3,279     3,708     14,526   12,135  
Securities sold under agreements to
  repurchase		   1,765   675     467     3,200   2,303  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   12,689   3,318         17,317    
Other borrowed funds   464   380     184     1,329   713  
Subordinated debentures   1,466   1,423     844     4,889   3,407  
Total interest expense   21,026   9,075     5,203     41,261   18,558  
Net Interest Income   204,059   205,327     187,622     788,379   662,516  
Provision for credit losses   6,124   8,341     27,956     19,963   23,076  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   197,935   196,986     159,666     768,416   639,440  
Non-Interest Income                  
Service charges and other fees   18,734   18,970     17,576     72,124   59,317  
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges   3,905   4,040     3,745     15,350   12,038  
Gain on sale of loans   2,175   3,846     11,431     20,032   63,063  
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities   519   (85 )   (693 )   620   (638 )
Other income   3,150   3,635     2,303     12,606   11,040  
Total non-interest income   28,483   30,406     34,362     120,732   144,820  
Non-Interest Expense                  
Compensation and employee benefits   79,814   80,612     77,703     319,303   270,644  
Occupancy and equipment   10,734   10,797     11,259     43,261   39,394  
Advertising and promotions   3,558   3,768     3,436     14,324   11,949  
Data processing   8,079   7,716     7,468     30,823   23,470  
Other real estate owned and foreclosed
  assets		   5   66     34     77   236  
Regulatory assessments and insurance   3,425   3,339     2,657     12,904   8,249  
Core deposit intangibles amortization   2,664   2,665     2,807     10,658   10,271  
Other expenses   20,700   21,097     28,683     87,518   70,609  
Total non-interest expense   128,979   130,060     134,047     518,868   434,822  
Income Before Income Taxes   97,439   97,332     59,981     370,280   349,438  
Federal and state income tax expense   17,762   17,994     9,272     67,078   64,681  
Net Income $ 79,677   79,338     50,709     303,202   284,757  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets

  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,424,550     $ 14,964   4.20 %   $ 1,338,606     $ 13,738   4.11 %
Commercial loans 1   12,419,414       152,169   4.86 %     12,146,551       144,357   4.72 %
Consumer and other loans   1,183,727       15,841   5.31 %     1,156,305       14,250   4.89 %
Total loans 2   15,027,691       182,974   4.83 %     14,641,462       172,345   4.67 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,960,007       17,877   3.65 %     2,000,404       18,484   3.70 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,200,203       29,717   1.45 %     8,426,933       29,297   1.39 %
Total earning assets   25,187,901       230,568   3.63 %     25,068,799       220,126   3.48 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,028,277               1,030,961          
Non-earning assets   436,260               604,754          
Total assets $ 26,652,438             $ 26,704,514          
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,010,053     $   %   $ 8,158,207     $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,388,062       1,077   0.08 %     5,473,458       794   0.06 %
Savings accounts   3,255,091       355   0.04 %     3,319,167       260   0.03 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,679,866       2,168   0.23 %     3,999,758       1,483   0.15 %
Certificate accounts   882,490       834   0.37 %     940,507       722   0.30 %
Total core deposits   21,215,562       4,434   0.08 %     21,891,097       3,259   0.06 %
Wholesale deposits 5   22,462       208   3.69 %     3,946       20   2.05 %
Repurchase agreements   873,819       1,765   0.80 %     917,104       675   0.29 %
FHLB advances   1,291,087       12,689   3.85 %     541,630       3,318   2.40 %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   211,953       1,930   3.61 %     202,383       1,803   3.54 %
Total funding liabilities   23,614,883       21,026   0.35 %     23,556,160       9,075   0.15 %
Other liabilities   252,298               261,735          
Total liabilities   23,867,181               23,817,895          
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,108          
Paid-in capital   2,343,157               2,341,648          
Retained earnings   946,195               920,372          
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (505,203 )             (376,509 )        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,785,257               2,886,619          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,652,438             $ 26,704,514          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 209,542           $ 211,051    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.28 %           3.33 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.30 %           3.34 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Three Months ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,424,550     $ 14,964   4.20 %   $ 1,104,232   $ 13,728   4.97 %
Commercial loans 1   12,419,414       152,169   4.86 %     11,184,129     132,561   4.70 %
Consumer and other loans   1,183,727       15,841   5.31 %     1,082,341     12,228   4.48 %
Total loans 2   15,027,691       182,974   4.83 %     13,370,702     158,517   4.70 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,960,007       17,877   3.65 %     1,693,761     15,552   3.67 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,200,203       29,717   1.45 %     8,709,938     23,555   1.08 %
Total earning assets   25,187,901       230,568   3.63 %     23,774,401     197,624   3.30 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,028,277               1,031,002        
Non-earning assets   436,260               950,923        
Total assets $ 26,652,438             $ 25,756,326        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,010,053     $   %   $ 7,955,888   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,388,062       1,077   0.08 %     5,120,484     970   0.08 %
Savings accounts   3,255,091       355   0.04 %     3,133,654     346   0.04 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,679,866       2,168   0.23 %     3,883,818     1,374   0.14 %
Certificate accounts   882,490       834   0.37 %     1,051,787     1,004   0.38 %
Total core deposits   21,215,562       4,434   0.08 %     21,145,631     3,694   0.07 %
Wholesale deposits 5   22,462       208   3.69 %     26,104     14   0.21 %
Repurchase agreements   873,819       1,765   0.80 %     1,015,369     467   0.18 %
FHLB advances   1,291,087       12,689   3.85 %           %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   211,953       1,930   3.61 %     167,545     1,028   2.43 %
Total funding liabilities   23,614,883       21,026   0.35 %     22,354,649     5,203   0.09 %
Other liabilities   252,298               199,207        
Total liabilities   23,867,181               22,553,856        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,108               1,107        
Paid-in capital   2,343,157               2,338,013        
Retained earnings   946,195               815,726        
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (505,203 )             47,624        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,785,257               3,202,470        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,652,438             $ 25,756,326        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 209,542           $ 192,421    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.28 %           3.21 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.30 %           3.21 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)

  Year ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Dividends		   Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets                      
Residential real estate loans $ 1,284,029     $ 57,243   4.46 %   $ 910,300   $ 43,300   4.76 %
Commercial loans 1   11,902,971       555,244   4.66 %     9,900,056     476,678   4.81 %
Consumer and other loans   1,131,000       54,393   4.81 %     993,082     44,614   4.49 %
Total loans 2   14,318,000       666,880   4.66 %     11,803,438     564,592   4.78 %
Tax-exempt debt securities 3   1,916,731       70,438   3.67 %     1,584,313     59,713   3.77 %
Taxable debt securities 4   8,546,792       113,952   1.33 %     6,512,202     75,553   1.16 %
Total earning assets   24,781,523       851,270   3.44 %     19,899,953     699,858   3.52 %
Goodwill and intangibles   1,032,263               683,000        
Non-earning assets   603,401               850,742        
Total assets $ 26,417,187             $ 21,433,695        
Liabilities                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,005,821     $   %   $ 6,544,843   $   %
NOW and DDA accounts   5,387,277       3,439   0.06 %     4,325,071     2,737   0.06 %
Savings accounts   3,270,799       1,191   0.04 %     2,493,174     771   0.03 %
Money market deposit accounts   3,926,737       6,401   0.16 %     3,144,507     3,914   0.12 %
Certificate accounts   955,829       3,249   0.34 %     976,894     4,643   0.48 %
Total core deposits   21,546,463       14,280   0.07 %     17,484,489     12,065   0.07 %
Wholesale deposits 5   11,862       246   2.07 %     31,103     70   0.22 %
Repurchase agreements   920,955       3,200   0.35 %     994,968     2,302   0.23 %
FHLB advances   584,562       17,317   2.92 %           %
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds   196,139       6,218   3.17 %     166,386     4,121   2.48 %
Total funding liabilities   23,259,981       41,261   0.18 %     18,676,946     18,558   0.10 %
Other liabilities   249,832               186,068        
Total liabilities   23,509,813               18,863,014        
Stockholders’ Equity                      
Common stock   1,107               993        
Paid-in capital   2,340,952               1,708,271        
Retained earnings   897,587               772,300        
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (332,272 )             89,117        
Total stockholders’ equity   2,907,374               2,570,681        
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,417,187             $ 21,433,695        
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)     $ 810,009           $ 681,300    
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)         3.26 %           3.42 %
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)         3.27 %           3.42 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.3 million and $5.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $14.5 million and $12.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $901 thousand and $990 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

  Loans Receivable, by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 298,461     $ 288,977     $ 263,758     3%   13%
Pre-sold and spec construction   297,895       291,146       257,568     2%   16%
Total residential construction   596,356       580,123       521,326     3%   14%
Land development   219,842       217,878       185,200     1%   19%
Consumer land or lots   206,604       204,241       173,305     1%   19%
Unimproved land   104,662       101,684       81,064     3%   29%
Developed lots for operative builders   60,987       62,800       41,840     (3)%   46%
Commercial lots   93,952       94,395       99,418       (5)%
Other construction   938,406       893,846       762,970     5%   23%
Total land, lot, and other construction   1,624,453       1,574,844       1,343,797     3%   21%
Owner occupied   2,833,469       2,811,614       2,645,841     1%   7%
Non-owner occupied   3,531,673       3,448,044       3,056,658     2%   16%
Total commercial real estate   6,365,142       6,259,658       5,702,499     2%   12%
Commercial and industrial   1,377,888       1,308,272       1,463,022     5%   (6)%
Agriculture   735,553       770,282       751,185     (5)%   (2)%
1st lien   1,808,502       1,738,151       1,393,267     4%   30%
Junior lien   40,445       36,677       34,830     10%   16%
Total 1-4 family   1,848,947       1,774,828       1,428,097     4%   29%
Multifamily residential   622,185       574,366       545,001     8%   14%
Home equity lines of credit   872,899       841,143       761,990     4%   15%
Other consumer   220,035       219,036       207,513       6%
Total consumer   1,092,934       1,060,179       969,503     3%   13%
States and political subdivisions   797,656       776,875       615,251     3%   30%
Other   198,012       193,526       153,147     2%   29%
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale		   15,259,126       14,872,953       13,492,828     3%   13%
Less loans held for sale 1   (12,314)       (21,720)       (60,797)     (43)%   (80)%
Total loans receivable $ 15,246,812     $ 14,851,233     $ 13,432,031     3%   14%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification

 

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		   Non-
Accrual
Loans		   Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due		   Other real
estate owned
and
foreclosed
assets
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 224   227   237   224    
Pre-sold and spec construction   389   1,016     389    
Total residential construction   613   1,243   237   613    
Land development   138   149   250   138    
Consumer land or lots   278   285   309   145   133  
Unimproved land   78   94   124   78    
Developed lots for operative builders   251   255     251    
Other construction   12,884   12,884   12,884   12,884    
Total land, lot and other construction   13,629   13,667   13,567   13,496   133  
Owner occupied   2,076   2,687   3,918   1,763   313  
Non-owner occupied   805   820   6,063   805    
Total commercial real estate   2,881   3,507   9,981   2,568   313  
Commercial and Industrial   3,326   3,453   3,066   2,760   542   24
Agriculture   2,574   4,102   29,151   2,574    
1st lien   2,678   2,149   2,870   2,444   234  
Junior lien   166   139   136   159   7  
Total 1-4 family   2,844   2,288   3,006   2,603   241  
Multifamily residential   4,535   4,635   6,548   4,535    
Home equity lines of credit   1,393   1,550   1,563   1,255   138  
Other consumer   911   555   460   747   156   8
Total consumer   2,304   2,105   2,023   2,002   294   8
Other   36   59   112     36  
Total $ 32,742   35,059   67,691   31,151   1,559   32


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type   % Change from
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,082   $ 427   $ 1,243   153%   (13)%
Pre-sold and spec construction   1,712         443   n/m   286%
Total residential construction   2,794     427     1,686   554%   66%
Land development       596       (100)%   n/m
Consumer land or lots   442         149   n/m   197%
Unimproved land   120     36     305   233%   (61)%
Developed lots for operative builders   958     30       3,093%   n/m
Commercial lots   47     2,158       (98)%   n/m
Other construction   209         30,788   n/m   (99)%
Total land, lot and other construction   1,776     2,820     31,242   (37)%   (94)%
Owner occupied   3,478     527     1,739   560%   100%
Non-owner occupied   496         1,558   n/m   (68)%
Total commercial real estate   3,974     527     3,297   654%   21%
Commercial and industrial   3,439     2,087     4,732   65%   (27)%
Agriculture   1,367     641     459   113%   198%
1st lien   2,174     761     2,197   186%   (1)%
Junior lien   190     72     87   164%   118%
Total 1-4 family   2,364     833     2,284   184%   4%
Multifamily Residential   492           n/m   n/m
Home equity lines of credit   1,182     1,004     1,994   18%   (41)%
Other consumer   1,824     1,089     1,681   67%   9%
Total consumer   3,006     2,093     3,675   44%   (18)%
States and political subdivisions   28         1,733   n/m   (98)%
Other   1,727     1,494     1,458   16%   18%
Total $ 20,967   $ 10,922   $ 50,566   92%   (59)%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

  Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		   Charge-Offs   Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,
2022		   Sep 30,
2022		   Dec 31,
2021		   Dec 31,
2022		   Dec 31,
2022
Custom and owner occupied construction $ 17     17         17  
Pre-sold and spec construction   (15 )   (12 )   (15 )     15
Total residential construction   2     5     (15 )   17   15
Land development   (34 )   (24 )   (233 )     34
Consumer land or lots   (46 )   (46 )   (165 )     46
Unimproved land           (241 )    
Total land, lot and other construction   (80 )   (70 )   (639 )     80
Owner occupied   555     229     (423 )   1,968   1,413
Non-owner occupied   (242 )   (4 )   (357 )     242
Total commercial real estate   313     225     (780 )   1,968   1,655
Commercial and industrial   (70 )   395     41     1,659   1,729
Agriculture   (7 )   (5 )   (20 )     7
1st lien   (109 )   (99 )   (331 )     109
Junior lien   (302 )   (303 )   (650 )   6   308
Total 1-4 family   (411 )   (402 )   (981 )   6   417
Multifamily residential   136         (40 )   203   67
Home equity lines of credit   (91 )   (98 )   (621 )   85   176
Other consumer   451     257     236     658   207
Total consumer   360     159     (385 )   743   383
Other   7,572     5,540     5,148     10,374   2,802
Total $ 7,815     5,847     2,329     14,970   7,155

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706


Primary Logo

