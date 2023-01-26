Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

/EIN News/ -- 4th Quarter 2022 Highlights:



Net income was $79.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $339 thousand, or 43 basis points, from the prior quarter net income of $79.3 million. Net income for the current quarter increased $29.0 million, or 57 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter net income of $50.7 million.

The loan portfolio, excluding the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, grew $397 million, or 11 percent annualized, in the current quarter.

The loan yield for the current quarter of 4.83 percent, increased 16 basis points, compared to 4.67 percent in the prior quarter and increased 13 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter loan yield of 4.70 percent.

Interest income of $225 million in the current quarter increased $10.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter interest income of $214 million. Interest income in the current quarter increased $32.3 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter.

Non-interest expense of $129.0 million, decreased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over prior quarter, and decreased $5.1 million, or 4 percent over the prior year fourth quarter.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.12 percent in the current quarter compared to 0.13 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 151 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.



Year 2022 Highlights:

Record net income of $303 million for 2022 increased $18.4 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year net income.

The loan portfolio, excluding the PPP loans, grew $1.974 billion, or 15 percent annualized, in 2022.

Interest income of $830 million in the current year increased $149 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year interest income of $681 million.

Declared regular total dividends in 2022 of $1.32 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share, or 4 percent, over the prior year regular dividends of $1.27.

Financial Summary

At or for the Three Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Operating results Net income $ 79,677 79,338 76,392 67,795 50,709 303,202 284,757 Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.46 2.74 2.87 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.72 0.72 0.69 0.61 0.46 2.74 2.86 Dividends declared per share1 $ 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.33 0.42 1.32 1.37 Market value per share Closing $ 49.42 49.13 47.42 50.28 56.70 49.42 56.70 High $ 59.70 56.10 51.40 60.69 60.54 60.69 67.35 Low $ 48.64 46.08 44.43 49.61 52.62 44.43 44.55 Selected ratios and other data Number of common stock shares outstanding 110,777,780 110,766,954 110,766,287 110,763,316 110,687,533 110,777,780 110,687,533 Average outstanding shares - basic 110,773,084 110,766,502 110,765,379 110,724,655 110,687,365 110,757,473 99,313,255 Average outstanding shares - diluted 110,872,127 110,833,594 110,794,982 110,800,001 110,789,632 110,827,933 99,398,250 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.19% 1.18% 1.16% 1.06% 0.78% 1.15% 1.33% Return on average equity (annualized) 11.35% 10.94% 10.55% 8.97% 6.28% 10.43% 11.08% Efficiency ratio 53.18% 52.76% 55.74% 57.11% 57.68% 54.64% 51.35% Dividend payout2 45.83% 45.83% 47.83% 54.10% 91.30% 48.18% 47.74% Loan to deposit ratio 74.05% 67.98% 66.26% 63.52% 63.24% 74.05% 63.24% Number of full time equivalent employees 3,390 3,396 3,439 3,439 3,436 3,390 3,436 Number of locations 221 222 224 223 224 221 224 Number of ATMs 265 272 274 273 273 265 273

______________________

1 Includes a special dividend declared of $0.10 per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

2 Excluding the special dividend, the dividend payout ratio was 69.57 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and 44.25 percent for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $79.7 million for the current quarter, an increase of $29.0 million, or 57 percent, from the $50.7 million of net income for the prior year fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.72 per share, an increase of 57 percent from the prior year fourth quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.46. The $29.0 million net income increase over the prior year fourth quarter was driven by a $24.2 million increase in interest income on loans and a $21.8 million decrease in credit loss expense driven by the prior year credit loss expense from the acquisition of Altabancorp and its Altabank subsidiary (“Alta”) on October 1, 2021. Included in the current quarter non-interest expense was a $2.5 million gain on the sale of former branch buildings. “We were pleased to see healthy loan growth, continued strong credit, increasing loan yields and well managed expenses,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Glacier team had many important accomplishments in 2022 and is ready and well positioned for 2023.”

Net income for 2022 was $303 million, an increase of $18.4 million, or 6 percent, from the $285 million net income for the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for 2022 was $2.74 per share, a decrease of 4 percent from the prior year earnings per share of $2.86. The $18.4 million increase in net income over the prior year was driven by a $125.9 million increase in net interest income from both organic loan growth and the acquisition of Alta which more than offset the $43.0 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, a $40.0 million decrease in PPP related income, and an $84.0 million increase in non-interest expense from the acquisition of Alta and increased operating expenses.

Asset Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 401,995 425,212 437,686 (23,217 ) (35,691 ) Debt securities, available-for-sale 5,307,307 5,755,076 9,170,849 (447,769 ) (3,863,542 ) Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,715,052 3,756,634 1,199,164 (41,582 ) 2,515,888 Total debt securities 9,022,359 9,511,710 10,370,013 (489,351 ) (1,347,654 ) Loans receivable Residential real estate 1,446,008 1,368,368 1,051,883 77,640 394,125 Commercial real estate 9,797,047 9,582,989 8,630,831 214,058 1,166,216 Other commercial 2,799,668 2,729,717 2,664,190 69,951 135,478 Home equity 822,232 793,556 736,288 28,676 85,944 Other consumer 381,857 376,603 348,839 5,254 33,018 Loans receivable 15,246,812 14,851,233 13,432,031 395,579 1,814,781 Allowance for credit losses (182,283 ) (178,191 ) (172,665 ) (4,092 ) (9,618 ) Loans receivable, net 15,064,529 14,673,042 13,259,366 391,487 1,805,163 Other assets 2,146,492 2,122,990 1,873,580 23,502 272,912 Total assets $ 26,635,375 26,732,954 25,940,645 (97,579 ) 694,730

Total debt securities of $9.022 billion at December 31, 2022 decreased $489 million, or 5 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $1.348 billion, or 13 percent, from the prior year end. The Company continues to selectively sell debt securities to fund organic loan growth and the reduction in deposits. Debt securities represented 34 percent of total assets at December 31, 2022 compared to 40 percent at December 31, 2021.

Excluding the PPP loans, during the current quarter the loan portfolio increased $397 million, or 11 percent annualized, with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate which increased $214 million, or 9 percent annualized. Excluding the PPP loans, the loan portfolio increased $1.974 billion, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter with the largest dollar increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $1.166 billion, or 14 percent.

Credit Quality Summary

At or for the Year ended At or for the Nine Months ended At or for the Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Allowance for credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 172,665 172,665 158,243 Acquisitions — — 371 Provision for credit losses 17,433 11,373 16,380 Charge-offs (14,970 ) (10,905 ) (11,594 ) Recoveries 7,155 5,058 9,265 Balance at end of period $ 182,283 178,191 172,665 Provision for credit losses Loan portfolio $ 17,433 11,373 16,380 Unfunded loan commitments 2,530 2,466 6,696 Total provision for credit losses $ 19,963 13,839 23,076 Other real estate owned $ — — — Other foreclosed assets 32 42 18 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 1,559 2,524 17,141 Non-accrual loans 31,151 32,493 50,532 Total non-performing assets $ 32,742 35,059 67,691 Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.26 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 557 % 508 % 255 % Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.20 % 1.20 % 1.29 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Accruing loans 30-89 days past due $ 20,967 10,922 50,566 Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 35,220 37,608 34,591 Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings $ 2,355 2,355 2,627 U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets $ 2,312 4,930 4,028

Non-performing assets of $32.7 million at December 31, 2022 decreased $2.3 million, or 7 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $34.9 million, or 52 percent, over prior year fourth quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at December 31, 2022 was 0.12 percent compared to 0.13 percent in the prior quarter and 0.26 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $21.0 million at December 31, 2022 increased $10.0 million from the prior quarter and decreased $29.6 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at December 31, 2022 was 14 basis points, which compared to 7 basis points in the prior quarter and 38 basis points from prior year fourth quarter.

The current quarter credit loss expense of $6.1 million included $6.1 million of credit loss expense from loans and $65 thousand of credit loss expense from unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at December 31, 2022 was 1.20 percent which was the same compared to the prior quarter and a 9 basis points decrease from the prior year end.

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) Provision for

Credit Losses

Loans Net Charge-Offs

(Recoveries) ACL

as a Percent

of Loans Accruing

Loans 30-89

Days Past Due

as a Percent of

Loans Non-Performing

Assets to

Total Subsidiary

Assets Fourth quarter 2022 $ 6,060 $ 1,968 1.20 % 0.14 % 0.12 % Third quarter 2022 8,382 3,154 1.20 % 0.07 % 0.13 % Second quarter 2022 (1,353 ) 1,843 1.20 % 0.12 % 0.16 % First quarter 2022 4,344 850 1.28 % 0.12 % 0.24 % Fourth quarter 2021 19,301 616 1.29 % 0.38 % 0.26 % Third quarter 2021 2,313 152 1.36 % 0.23 % 0.24 % Second quarter 2021 (5,723 ) (725 ) 1.35 % 0.11 % 0.26 % First quarter 2021 489 2,286 1.39 % 0.40 % 0.19 %

Net charge-offs for the current quarter of $2.0 million compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $616 thousand from the same quarter last year. Net charge-offs of $2.0 million included $2.1 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $91 thousand of net loan recoveries.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans was $6.1 million which was a decrease of $2.3 million from the prior quarter. The prior year fourth quarter credit loss expense of $19.3 million on the loan portfolio included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss from the acquisition of Alta to fully fund an allowance for credit losses post-acquisition. Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Alta, the current quarter provision for credit loss expense for loans increased $4.8 million from the prior year fourth quarter. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the provision for credit losses for loans.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,690,751 8,294,363 7,779,288 (603,612 ) (88,537 ) NOW and DDA accounts 5,330,614 5,462,707 5,301,832 (132,093 ) 28,782 Savings accounts 3,200,321 3,305,333 3,180,046 (105,012 ) 20,275 Money market deposit accounts 3,472,281 3,905,676 4,014,128 (433,395 ) (541,847 ) Certificate accounts 880,589 907,560 1,036,077 (26,971 ) (155,488 ) Core deposits, total 20,574,556 21,875,639 21,311,371 (1,301,083 ) (736,815 ) Wholesale deposits 31,999 4,003 25,878 27,996 6,121 Deposits, total 20,606,555 21,879,642 21,337,249 (1,273,087 ) (730,694 ) Repurchase agreements 945,916 887,483 1,020,794 58,433 (74,878 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,800,000 705,000 — 1,095,000 1,800,000 Other borrowed funds 77,293 77,671 44,094 (378 ) 33,199 Subordinated debentures 132,782 132,742 132,620 40 162 Other liabilities 229,524 278,059 228,266 (48,535 ) 1,258 Total liabilities $ 23,792,070 23,960,597 22,763,023 (168,527 ) 1,029,047

Core deposits of $20.575 billion decreased $1.301 billion, or 6 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $737 million, or 3 percent, from the prior year end. Non-interest bearing deposits were 37 percent of total core deposits at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased $1.095 billion during the current quarter and $1.800 billion during 2022 to support liquidity needs from organic loan growth and the decrease in deposits.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

$ Change from (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Common equity $ 3,312,097 3,267,505 3,150,263 44,592 161,834 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (468,792 ) (495,148 ) 27,359 26,356 (496,151 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,843,305 2,772,357 3,177,622 70,948 (334,317 ) Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net (1,026,994 ) (1,029,658 ) (1,037,652 ) 2,664 10,658 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 1,816,311 1,742,699 2,139,970 73,612 (323,659 )





Stockholders’ equity to total assets 10.67 % 10.37 % 12.25 % Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets 7.09 % 6.78 % 8.59 % Book value per common share $ 25.67 25.03 28.71 0.64 (3.04 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 16.40 15.73 19.33 0.67 (2.93 )

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.816 billion at December 31, 2022 increased $73.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by earnings retention and the decrease in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale (“AFS”) debt securities during the current quarter. Tangible stockholders’ equity decreased by $324 million from the prior year as a result of an increase in unrealized loss on the AFS debt securities which resulted from the significant increase in interest rates during the current year. Tangible book value per common share of $16.40 at the current quarter end increased $0.67 per share, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter. The tangible book value per common share decreased $2.93 per share, or 15 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter primarily as a result of the increase in the unrealized loss on AFS debt securities.

Cash Dividends

On November 16, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2022. The dividend was the Company’s 151st consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.





Operating Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Compared to September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021

Income Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net interest income Interest income $ 225,085 214,402 199,637 190,516 192,825 Interest expense 21,026 9,075 6,199 4,961 5,203 Total net interest income 204,059 205,327 193,438 185,555 187,622 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 18,734 18,970 17,309 17,111 17,576 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 3,905 4,040 3,850 3,555 3,745 Gain on sale of loans 2,175 3,846 4,996 9,015 11,431 Gain (loss) on sale of investments 519 (85 ) (260 ) 446 (693 ) Other income 3,150 3,635 2,385 3,436 2,303 Total non-interest income 28,483 30,406 28,280 33,563 34,362 Total income 232,542 235,733 221,718 219,118 221,984 Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.30 % 3.34 % 3.23 % 3.20 % 3.21 % $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net interest income Interest income $ 10,683 25,448 34,569 32,260 Interest expense 11,951 14,827 16,065 15,823 Total net interest income (1,268 ) 10,621 18,504 16,437 Non-interest income Service charges and other fees (236 ) 1,425 1,623 1,158 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges (135 ) 55 350 160 Gain on sale of loans (1,671 ) (2,821 ) (6,840 ) (9,256 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investments 604 779 73 1,212 Other income (485 ) 765 (286 ) 847 Total non-interest income (1,923 ) 203 (5,080 ) (5,879 ) Total income $ (3,191 ) 10,824 13,424 10,558

Net Interest Income

The current quarter net interest income of $204 million decreased $1.3 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $16.4 million, or 9 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter interest income of $225 million increased $10.7 million, or 5 percent, over the prior quarter and was driven primarily by the increase in the loan portfolio and an increase in loan yields. The current quarter interest income increased $32.3 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter due to organic loan growth and increased loan yields, which more than offset the $8.5 million decrease in interest income from the PPP loans.

The current quarter interest expense of $21.0 million increased $12.0 million, or 132 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $15.8 million, or 304 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily the result of an increase in borrowings to fund the Company’s loan growth and reduction in deposits. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 8 basis points for the current quarter compared to 6 basis points in the prior quarter and 7 basis points for the prior year fourth quarter. The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 35 basis points in the current quarter compared to 15 basis points in the prior quarter and 9 basis points in the prior year fourth quarter which was the result of the increased borrowings and borrowing rates.

The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.30 percent compared to 3.34 percent in the prior quarter and 3.21 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 3.27 percent compared to 3.29 percent in the prior quarter and 3.04 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. The core net interest margin decreased 2 basis points in the current quarter as a result of increased borrowing costs. The core loan yield of 4.79 percent in the current quarter increased 19 basis points from the prior quarter core loan yield of 4.60 percent and increased 36 basis points from the prior year fourth quarter core loan yield of 4.43 percent. “The Bank divisions have been excellent in pricing loans at higher yields as interest rates have increased,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $28.5 million which was a decrease of $1.9 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.9 million, or 17 percent, over the same quarter last year which was primarily driven by the decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $2.2 million for the current quarter decreased $1.7 million, or 43 percent, compared to the prior quarter and decreased $9.3 million, or 81 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The current quarter mortgage activity was lower than prior periods as a result of the continued reduction in residential purchase and refinance activity as mortgage rates continued to rise.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Three Months ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ 79,814 80,612 79,803 79,074 77,703 Occupancy and equipment 10,734 10,797 10,766 10,964 11,259 Advertising and promotions 3,558 3,768 3,766 3,232 3,436 Data processing 8,079 7,716 7,553 7,475 7,468 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 5 66 6 — 34 Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,425 3,339 3,085 3,055 2,657 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,664 2,665 2,665 2,664 2,807 Other expenses 20,700 21,097 21,877 23,844 28,683 Total non-interest expense $ 128,979 130,060 129,521 130,308 134,047 $ Change from (Dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Mar 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Compensation and employee benefits $ (798 ) 11 740 2,111 Occupancy and equipment (63 ) (32 ) (230 ) (525 ) Advertising and promotions (210 ) (208 ) 326 122 Data processing 363 526 604 611 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets (61 ) (1 ) 5 (29 ) Regulatory assessments and insurance 86 340 370 768 Core deposit intangibles amortization (1 ) (1 ) — (143 ) Other expenses (397 ) (1,177 ) (3,144 ) (7,983 ) Total non-interest expense $ (1,081 ) (542 ) (1,329 ) (5,068 )

Total non-interest expense of $129 million for the current quarter decreased $1.1 million, or 1 percent, over the prior quarter. Excluding a current quarter $2.5 million gain on the sale of former branch buildings included in other expenses, total non-interest expense was $131 million for the current quarter which increased $1.1 million or 1 percent, over the prior quarter which was driven by several miscellaneous category increases.

Total non-interest expense for the current quarter decreased $5.1 million, or 4 percent over the prior year fourth quarter. Compensation and employee benefit expense of $79.8 million increased $2.1 million, or 3 percent, over the prior year fourth quarter primarily from annual salary increases and benefit adjustments which more than offset the decrease in commission expense resulting from the slowing of mortgage loan sales. Other expense of $20.7 million for the current quarter decreased $8.0 million or 28 percent from the prior year fourth quarter and was the result of the decrease in acquisition-related expenses and the current quarter gain on the sale of the former branch buildings. Acquisition-related expenses was $804 thousand in the current quarter compared to $892 thousand in the prior quarter and $8.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the fourth quarter of 2022 was $17.8 million, a decrease of $232 thousand, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $8.5 million, or 92 percent, from the prior year fourth quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.2 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior quarter and 15.5 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 53.18 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.76 percent in the prior quarter and 57.68 percent in the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, the efficiency ratio would have been 52.84 percent in the current quarter compared to 52.39 percent in the prior quarter and 54.09 percent in the prior year fourth quarter.





Operating Results for Year Ended December 31, 2022

Compared to December 31, 2021

Income Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Net interest income Interest income $ 829,640 $ 681,074 $ 148,566 22 % Interest expense 41,261 18,558 22,703 122 % Total net interest income 788,379 662,516 125,863 19 % Non-interest income Service charges and other fees 72,124 59,317 12,807 22 % Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 15,350 12,038 3,312 28 % Gain on sale of loans 20,032 63,063 (43,031 ) (68) % Gain on sale of investments 620 (638 ) 1,258 (197) % Other income 12,606 11,040 1,566 14 % Total non-interest income 120,732 144,820 (24,088 ) (17) % Total Income $ 909,111 $ 807,336 $ 101,775 13 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.27 % 3.42 %

Net Interest Income

Net-interest income of $788 million for 2022 increased $126 million, or 19 percent, over 2021. Interest income of $830 million for the current year increased $149 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year and was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Alta and organic loan growth.

Interest expense of $41.3 million for 2022 increased $22.7 million, or 122 percent over the prior year and was the result of increased borrowings and higher interest rates. Core deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) was 7 basis points for both 2022 and 2021. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for 2022 was 18 basis points, which increased 8 basis points compared to 10 basis points in 2021 driven by the increased borrowing rates.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, during 2022 was 3.27 percent, a 15 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 3.42 percent for the same period in the prior year. The core net interest margin, excluding discount accretion, the impact from non-accrual interest and the impact from the PPP loans, was 3.20 percent which was a 4 basis point decrease from the core margin of 3.24 percent in the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income of $120.7 million for 2022 decreased $24.1 million, or 17 percent, over the same period last year and was principally due to the $43.0 million, or 68 percent, decrease in gain on sale of residential loans. Service charges and other fees of $72.1 million for 2022 increased $12.8 million, or 22 percent, from the prior year same period as a result of additional fees from increased customer accounts, transaction activity and the acquisition of Alta. Miscellaneous loan fees and charges increased $3.3 million, or 28 percent, primarily driven by increases in credit card interchange fees due to increased activity and the acquisition of Alta.

Non-interest Expense Summary

Year ended (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 $ Change % Change Compensation and employee benefits $ 319,303 $ 270,644 $ 48,659 18 % Occupancy and equipment 43,261 39,394 3,867 10 % Advertising and promotions 14,324 11,949 2,375 20 % Data processing 30,823 23,470 7,353 31 % Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 77 236 (159 ) (67)% Regulatory assessments and insurance 12,904 8,249 4,655 56 % Core deposit intangibles amortization 10,658 10,271 387 4 % Other expenses 87,518 70,609 16,909 24 % Total non-interest expense $ 518,868 $ 434,822 $ 84,046 19 %

Total non-interest expense of $519 million for 2022 increased $84.0 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year and was primarily driven by the increased costs from the acquisition of Alta. Total non-interest expense for Altabank division in 2022 was $75.5 million, an increase of $56.7 million over prior year non-interest expense of $18.9 million as a result of the acquisition occurring in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the increase from the Altabank division, compensation and employee benefits increased $22.0 million, or 8 percent, over the prior year which was driven by annual salary increases and a reduction in deferred compensation from loan originations which more than offset the decrease in commission expense resulting from the slowing of mortgage loan sales. Data processing expense of $30.8 million for 2022, increased $7.4 million, or 31 percent, and was driven by increases from the Altabank division and expenses associated with technology infrastructure improvements. Other expenses of $87.5 million for 2022, increased $16.9 million, or 24 percent, from the prior year which was driven by increased costs from the Altabank division, general operating cost increases, and outside services associated with technology infrastructure improvements. Acquisition-related expenses were $10.0 million in the current year compared to $9.8 million in the prior year.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit loss expense was $19.9 million for 2022, including provision for credit loss expense of $17.4 million on the loan portfolio and credit loss expense of $2.5 million on unfunded loan commitments. The prior year credit loss expense of $16.4 million on the loan portfolio included $18.1 million of provision for credit loss from the acquisition of Alta to fully fund an allowance for credit losses post-acquisition. Excluding the impact from the acquisition of Alta, the provision for credit loss expense of $17.4 million on the loan portfolio in the current year increased $19.1 million over the prior year which was primarily attributable to organic loan growth during the current year. Net charge-offs during the current year were $7.8 million compared to $2.3 million during the prior year.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense of $67.1 for 2022 increased $2.4 million, or 4 percent, over the prior year. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 18.1 percent compared to 18.5 percent in the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio was 54.64 percent for 2022 compared to 51.35 percent for last year. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans and acquisition related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 53.88 in 2022 compared to 53.07 in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:

the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, overall profitability, and stockholders’ equity;

legislative or regulatory changes, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation, that may adversely affect the Company’s business;

ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;

costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;

the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;

reduced demand for banking products and services;

the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;

competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;

the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;

the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;

consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;

dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;

material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;

natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;

the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing;

the effects from military action in Ukraine, including the broader impacts to financial markets and economic conditions; and

the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its eight state Western U.S. footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Assets Cash on hand and in banks $ 300,194 260,456 198,087 Interest bearing cash deposits 101,801 164,756 239,599 Cash and cash equivalents 401,995 425,212 437,686 Debt securities, available-for-sale 5,307,307 5,755,076 9,170,849 Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,715,052 3,756,634 1,199,164 Total debt securities 9,022,359 9,511,710 10,370,013 Loans held for sale, at fair value 12,314 21,720 60,797 Loans receivable 15,246,812 14,851,233 13,432,031 Allowance for credit losses (182,283 ) (178,191 ) (172,665 ) Loans receivable, net 15,064,529 14,673,042 13,259,366 Premises and equipment, net 398,100 395,639 372,597 Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 32 42 18 Accrued interest receivable 83,538 93,300 76,673 Deferred tax asset 193,187 204,351 27,693 Core deposit intangible, net 41,601 44,265 52,259 Goodwill 985,393 985,393 985,393 Non-marketable equity securities 82,015 38,215 10,020 Bank-owned life insurance 169,068 168,187 167,671 Other assets 181,244 171,878 120,459 Total assets $ 26,635,375 26,732,954 25,940,645 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,690,751 8,294,363 7,779,288 Interest bearing deposits 12,915,804 13,585,279 13,557,961 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 945,916 887,483 1,020,794 FHLB advances 1,800,000 705,000 — Other borrowed funds 77,293 77,671 44,094 Subordinated debentures 132,782 132,742 132,620 Accrued interest payable 4,331 2,740 2,409 Other liabilities 225,193 275,319 225,857 Total liabilities 23,792,070 23,960,597 22,763,023 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities — — — Stockholders’ Equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 and 117,187,500 shares authorized at December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,108 1,108 1,107 Paid-in capital 2,344,005 2,342,452 2,338,814 Retained earnings - substantially restricted 966,984 923,945 810,342 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (468,792 ) (495,148 ) 27,359 Total stockholders’ equity 2,843,305 2,772,357 3,177,622 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,635,375 26,732,954 25,940,645





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months ended Year ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Interest Income Investment securities $ 43,818 43,722 35,711 169,035 122,099 Residential real estate loans 14,964 13,738 13,728 57,243 43,300 Commercial loans 150,462 142,692 131,158 548,969 471,061 Consumer and other loans 15,841 14,250 12,228 54,393 44,614 Total interest income 225,085 214,402 192,825 829,640 681,074 Interest Expense Deposits 4,642 3,279 3,708 14,526 12,135 Securities sold under agreements to

repurchase 1,765 675 467 3,200 2,303 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,689 3,318 — 17,317 — Other borrowed funds 464 380 184 1,329 713 Subordinated debentures 1,466 1,423 844 4,889 3,407 Total interest expense 21,026 9,075 5,203 41,261 18,558 Net Interest Income 204,059 205,327 187,622 788,379 662,516 Provision for credit losses 6,124 8,341 27,956 19,963 23,076 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 197,935 196,986 159,666 768,416 639,440 Non-Interest Income Service charges and other fees 18,734 18,970 17,576 72,124 59,317 Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 3,905 4,040 3,745 15,350 12,038 Gain on sale of loans 2,175 3,846 11,431 20,032 63,063 Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities 519 (85 ) (693 ) 620 (638 ) Other income 3,150 3,635 2,303 12,606 11,040 Total non-interest income 28,483 30,406 34,362 120,732 144,820 Non-Interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 79,814 80,612 77,703 319,303 270,644 Occupancy and equipment 10,734 10,797 11,259 43,261 39,394 Advertising and promotions 3,558 3,768 3,436 14,324 11,949 Data processing 8,079 7,716 7,468 30,823 23,470 Other real estate owned and foreclosed

assets 5 66 34 77 236 Regulatory assessments and insurance 3,425 3,339 2,657 12,904 8,249 Core deposit intangibles amortization 2,664 2,665 2,807 10,658 10,271 Other expenses 20,700 21,097 28,683 87,518 70,609 Total non-interest expense 128,979 130,060 134,047 518,868 434,822 Income Before Income Taxes 97,439 97,332 59,981 370,280 349,438 Federal and state income tax expense 17,762 17,994 9,272 67,078 64,681 Net Income $ 79,677 79,338 50,709 303,202 284,757





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets

Three Months ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,424,550 $ 14,964 4.20 % $ 1,338,606 $ 13,738 4.11 % Commercial loans 1 12,419,414 152,169 4.86 % 12,146,551 144,357 4.72 % Consumer and other loans 1,183,727 15,841 5.31 % 1,156,305 14,250 4.89 % Total loans 2 15,027,691 182,974 4.83 % 14,641,462 172,345 4.67 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,960,007 17,877 3.65 % 2,000,404 18,484 3.70 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,200,203 29,717 1.45 % 8,426,933 29,297 1.39 % Total earning assets 25,187,901 230,568 3.63 % 25,068,799 220,126 3.48 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,028,277 1,030,961 Non-earning assets 436,260 604,754 Total assets $ 26,652,438 $ 26,704,514 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,010,053 $ — — % $ 8,158,207 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,388,062 1,077 0.08 % 5,473,458 794 0.06 % Savings accounts 3,255,091 355 0.04 % 3,319,167 260 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,679,866 2,168 0.23 % 3,999,758 1,483 0.15 % Certificate accounts 882,490 834 0.37 % 940,507 722 0.30 % Total core deposits 21,215,562 4,434 0.08 % 21,891,097 3,259 0.06 % Wholesale deposits 5 22,462 208 3.69 % 3,946 20 2.05 % Repurchase agreements 873,819 1,765 0.80 % 917,104 675 0.29 % FHLB advances 1,291,087 12,689 3.85 % 541,630 3,318 2.40 % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 211,953 1,930 3.61 % 202,383 1,803 3.54 % Total funding liabilities 23,614,883 21,026 0.35 % 23,556,160 9,075 0.15 % Other liabilities 252,298 261,735 Total liabilities 23,867,181 23,817,895 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,108 1,108 Paid-in capital 2,343,157 2,341,648 Retained earnings 946,195 920,372 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (505,203 ) (376,509 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,785,257 2,886,619 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,652,438 $ 26,704,514 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 209,542 $ 211,051 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.28 % 3.33 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.30 % 3.34 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million and $3.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Three Months ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,424,550 $ 14,964 4.20 % $ 1,104,232 $ 13,728 4.97 % Commercial loans 1 12,419,414 152,169 4.86 % 11,184,129 132,561 4.70 % Consumer and other loans 1,183,727 15,841 5.31 % 1,082,341 12,228 4.48 % Total loans 2 15,027,691 182,974 4.83 % 13,370,702 158,517 4.70 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,960,007 17,877 3.65 % 1,693,761 15,552 3.67 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,200,203 29,717 1.45 % 8,709,938 23,555 1.08 % Total earning assets 25,187,901 230,568 3.63 % 23,774,401 197,624 3.30 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,028,277 1,031,002 Non-earning assets 436,260 950,923 Total assets $ 26,652,438 $ 25,756,326 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,010,053 $ — — % $ 7,955,888 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,388,062 1,077 0.08 % 5,120,484 970 0.08 % Savings accounts 3,255,091 355 0.04 % 3,133,654 346 0.04 % Money market deposit accounts 3,679,866 2,168 0.23 % 3,883,818 1,374 0.14 % Certificate accounts 882,490 834 0.37 % 1,051,787 1,004 0.38 % Total core deposits 21,215,562 4,434 0.08 % 21,145,631 3,694 0.07 % Wholesale deposits 5 22,462 208 3.69 % 26,104 14 0.21 % Repurchase agreements 873,819 1,765 0.80 % 1,015,369 467 0.18 % FHLB advances 1,291,087 12,689 3.85 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 211,953 1,930 3.61 % 167,545 1,028 2.43 % Total funding liabilities 23,614,883 21,026 0.35 % 22,354,649 5,203 0.09 % Other liabilities 252,298 199,207 Total liabilities 23,867,181 22,553,856 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,108 1,107 Paid-in capital 2,343,157 2,338,013 Retained earnings 946,195 815,726 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (505,203 ) 47,624 Total stockholders’ equity 2,785,257 3,202,470 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,652,438 $ 25,756,326 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 209,542 $ 192,421 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.28 % 3.21 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.30 % 3.21 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $3.6 million and $3.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $225 thousand and $225 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balance Sheets (continued)

Year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest &

Dividends Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Residential real estate loans $ 1,284,029 $ 57,243 4.46 % $ 910,300 $ 43,300 4.76 % Commercial loans 1 11,902,971 555,244 4.66 % 9,900,056 476,678 4.81 % Consumer and other loans 1,131,000 54,393 4.81 % 993,082 44,614 4.49 % Total loans 2 14,318,000 666,880 4.66 % 11,803,438 564,592 4.78 % Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,916,731 70,438 3.67 % 1,584,313 59,713 3.77 % Taxable debt securities 4 8,546,792 113,952 1.33 % 6,512,202 75,553 1.16 % Total earning assets 24,781,523 851,270 3.44 % 19,899,953 699,858 3.52 % Goodwill and intangibles 1,032,263 683,000 Non-earning assets 603,401 850,742 Total assets $ 26,417,187 $ 21,433,695 Liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits $ 8,005,821 $ — — % $ 6,544,843 $ — — % NOW and DDA accounts 5,387,277 3,439 0.06 % 4,325,071 2,737 0.06 % Savings accounts 3,270,799 1,191 0.04 % 2,493,174 771 0.03 % Money market deposit accounts 3,926,737 6,401 0.16 % 3,144,507 3,914 0.12 % Certificate accounts 955,829 3,249 0.34 % 976,894 4,643 0.48 % Total core deposits 21,546,463 14,280 0.07 % 17,484,489 12,065 0.07 % Wholesale deposits 5 11,862 246 2.07 % 31,103 70 0.22 % Repurchase agreements 920,955 3,200 0.35 % 994,968 2,302 0.23 % FHLB advances 584,562 17,317 2.92 % — — — % Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 196,139 6,218 3.17 % 166,386 4,121 2.48 % Total funding liabilities 23,259,981 41,261 0.18 % 18,676,946 18,558 0.10 % Other liabilities 249,832 186,068 Total liabilities 23,509,813 18,863,014 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,107 993 Paid-in capital 2,340,952 1,708,271 Retained earnings 897,587 772,300 Accumulated other comprehensive income (332,272 ) 89,117 Total stockholders’ equity 2,907,374 2,570,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,417,187 $ 21,433,695 Net interest income (tax-equivalent) $ 810,009 $ 681,300 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.26 % 3.42 % Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.27 % 3.42 %

______________________________

1 Includes tax effect of $6.3 million and $5.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.

3 Includes tax effect of $14.5 million and $12.2 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

4 Includes tax effect of $901 thousand and $990 thousand on federal income tax credits for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 298,461 $ 288,977 $ 263,758 3% 13% Pre-sold and spec construction 297,895 291,146 257,568 2% 16% Total residential construction 596,356 580,123 521,326 3% 14% Land development 219,842 217,878 185,200 1% 19% Consumer land or lots 206,604 204,241 173,305 1% 19% Unimproved land 104,662 101,684 81,064 3% 29% Developed lots for operative builders 60,987 62,800 41,840 (3)% 46% Commercial lots 93,952 94,395 99,418 — (5)% Other construction 938,406 893,846 762,970 5% 23% Total land, lot, and other construction 1,624,453 1,574,844 1,343,797 3% 21% Owner occupied 2,833,469 2,811,614 2,645,841 1% 7% Non-owner occupied 3,531,673 3,448,044 3,056,658 2% 16% Total commercial real estate 6,365,142 6,259,658 5,702,499 2% 12% Commercial and industrial 1,377,888 1,308,272 1,463,022 5% (6)% Agriculture 735,553 770,282 751,185 (5)% (2)% 1st lien 1,808,502 1,738,151 1,393,267 4% 30% Junior lien 40,445 36,677 34,830 10% 16% Total 1-4 family 1,848,947 1,774,828 1,428,097 4% 29% Multifamily residential 622,185 574,366 545,001 8% 14% Home equity lines of credit 872,899 841,143 761,990 4% 15% Other consumer 220,035 219,036 207,513 — 6% Total consumer 1,092,934 1,060,179 969,503 3% 13% States and political subdivisions 797,656 776,875 615,251 3% 30% Other 198,012 193,526 153,147 2% 29% Total loans receivable, including

loans held for sale 15,259,126 14,872,953 13,492,828 3% 13% Less loans held for sale 1 (12,314) (21,720) (60,797) (43)% (80)% Total loans receivable $ 15,246,812 $ 14,851,233 $ 13,432,031 3% 14%

______________________________

1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification





Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type Non-

Accrual

Loans Accruing

Loans 90

Days

or More Past

Due Other real

estate owned

and

foreclosed

assets (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 224 227 237 224 — — Pre-sold and spec construction 389 1,016 — 389 — — Total residential construction 613 1,243 237 613 — — Land development 138 149 250 138 — — Consumer land or lots 278 285 309 145 133 — Unimproved land 78 94 124 78 — — Developed lots for operative builders 251 255 — 251 — — Other construction 12,884 12,884 12,884 12,884 — — Total land, lot and other construction 13,629 13,667 13,567 13,496 133 — Owner occupied 2,076 2,687 3,918 1,763 313 — Non-owner occupied 805 820 6,063 805 — — Total commercial real estate 2,881 3,507 9,981 2,568 313 — Commercial and Industrial 3,326 3,453 3,066 2,760 542 24 Agriculture 2,574 4,102 29,151 2,574 — — 1st lien 2,678 2,149 2,870 2,444 234 — Junior lien 166 139 136 159 7 — Total 1-4 family 2,844 2,288 3,006 2,603 241 — Multifamily residential 4,535 4,635 6,548 4,535 — — Home equity lines of credit 1,393 1,550 1,563 1,255 138 — Other consumer 911 555 460 747 156 8 Total consumer 2,304 2,105 2,023 2,002 294 8 Other 36 59 112 — 36 — Total $ 32,742 35,059 67,691 31,151 1,559 32





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans, by Loan Type % Change from (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 1,082 $ 427 $ 1,243 153% (13)% Pre-sold and spec construction 1,712 — 443 n/m 286% Total residential construction 2,794 427 1,686 554% 66% Land development — 596 — (100)% n/m Consumer land or lots 442 — 149 n/m 197% Unimproved land 120 36 305 233% (61)% Developed lots for operative builders 958 30 — 3,093% n/m Commercial lots 47 2,158 — (98)% n/m Other construction 209 — 30,788 n/m (99)% Total land, lot and other construction 1,776 2,820 31,242 (37)% (94)% Owner occupied 3,478 527 1,739 560% 100% Non-owner occupied 496 — 1,558 n/m (68)% Total commercial real estate 3,974 527 3,297 654% 21% Commercial and industrial 3,439 2,087 4,732 65% (27)% Agriculture 1,367 641 459 113% 198% 1st lien 2,174 761 2,197 186% (1)% Junior lien 190 72 87 164% 118% Total 1-4 family 2,364 833 2,284 184% 4% Multifamily Residential 492 — — n/m n/m Home equity lines of credit 1,182 1,004 1,994 18% (41)% Other consumer 1,824 1,089 1,681 67% 9% Total consumer 3,006 2,093 3,675 44% (18)% States and political subdivisions 28 — 1,733 n/m (98)% Other 1,727 1,494 1,458 16% 18% Total $ 20,967 $ 10,922 $ 50,566 92% (59)%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable





Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date

Period Ending, By Loan Type Charge-Offs Recoveries (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Custom and owner occupied construction $ 17 17 — 17 — Pre-sold and spec construction (15 ) (12 ) (15 ) — 15 Total residential construction 2 5 (15 ) 17 15 Land development (34 ) (24 ) (233 ) — 34 Consumer land or lots (46 ) (46 ) (165 ) — 46 Unimproved land — — (241 ) — — Total land, lot and other construction (80 ) (70 ) (639 ) — 80 Owner occupied 555 229 (423 ) 1,968 1,413 Non-owner occupied (242 ) (4 ) (357 ) — 242 Total commercial real estate 313 225 (780 ) 1,968 1,655 Commercial and industrial (70 ) 395 41 1,659 1,729 Agriculture (7 ) (5 ) (20 ) — 7 1st lien (109 ) (99 ) (331 ) — 109 Junior lien (302 ) (303 ) (650 ) 6 308 Total 1-4 family (411 ) (402 ) (981 ) 6 417 Multifamily residential 136 — (40 ) 203 67 Home equity lines of credit (91 ) (98 ) (621 ) 85 176 Other consumer 451 257 236 658 207 Total consumer 360 159 (385 ) 743 383 Other 7,572 5,540 5,148 10,374 2,802 Total $ 7,815 5,847 2,329 14,970 7,155

