Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Acinetobacter spp. M100 standard is recognized Staphylococcus spp. M100 standard is recognized Neisseria meningitidis M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

FDA-identified interpretive criteria

The following organisms that are susceptible to tetracycline are also considered susceptible to minocycline: Bacillus anthracis, Franciscella tularensis, Vibrio cholera, Yersinia pestis.

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Enterococcus spp.