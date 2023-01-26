Recognized Interpretive Criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Acinetobacter spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Staphylococcus spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Neisseria meningitidis

M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

FDA-identified interpretive criteria

The following organisms that are susceptible to tetracycline are also considered susceptible to minocycline: Bacillus anthracis, Franciscella tularensis, Vibrio cholera, Yersinia pestis.

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Enterococcus spp.