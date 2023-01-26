Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Minimum Inhibitory
Disk Diffusion
Pathogen
S
I
R
S
I
R
Enterobacterales
M100 standard is recognized
Acinetobacter spp.
M100 standard is recognized
Staphylococcus spp.
M100 standard is recognized
Neisseria meningitidis
M100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
FDA-identified interpretive criteria
The following organisms that are susceptible to tetracycline are also considered susceptible to minocycline: Bacillus anthracis, Franciscella tularensis, Vibrio cholera, Yersinia pestis.
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Burkholderia cepacia complex
Stenotrophomonas maltophilia
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae
Enterococcus spp.