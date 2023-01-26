Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacterales
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Salmonella spp.
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Methicillin-susceptible
|
≤2
|
4
|
≥8
|
≥17
|
14–16
|
≤13
|
Enterococcus spp.
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Bacillus anthracis
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Yersinia pestis
|
M45 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp.
Burkholderia cepacia complex
Stenotrophomonas maltophilia
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae
Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group
Neisseria meningitidis