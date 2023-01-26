Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Salmonella spp. M100 standard is recognized - - - Pseudomonas aeruginosa M100 standard is recognized Methicillin-susceptible

Staphylococcus aureus ≤2 4 ≥8 ≥17 14–16 ≤13 Enterococcus spp. M100 standard is recognized Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus pneumoniae M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group M100 standard is recognized Bacillus anthracis M45 standard is recognized - - - Yersinia pestis M45 standard is recognized - - -

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp.

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group

Neisseria meningitidis