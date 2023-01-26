Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Salmonella spp.

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

M100 standard is recognized

Methicillin-susceptible
Staphylococcus aureus

≤2

4

≥8

≥17

14–16

≤13

Enterococcus spp.

M100 standard is recognized

Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus spp β- Hemolytic Group

M100 standard is recognized

Bacillus anthracis

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Yersinia pestis

M45 standard is recognized

-

-

-

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Acinetobacter spp.

Burkholderia cepacia complex

Stenotrophomonas maltophilia

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group

Neisseria meningitidis