FDA-Identified Interpretive Criteria
|Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)
|Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)
|Pathogen
|S
|I
|R
|S
|I
|R
|
Staphylococcus aureus
(including methicillin-resistant
isolates)
|≤0.5a
|-
|-
|≥19
|-
|-
|
Streptococcus spp. other than
S. pneumoniae
|≤0.25a
|-
|-
|≥19
|-
|-
|Streptococcus pneumoniae
|≤0.06a
|-
|-
|≥19
|-
|-
|
Enterococcus faecalis
(vancomycin-susceptible
isolates)
|≤0.25a
|-
|-
|≥19
|-
|-
|Enterobacteralesb
|≤2
|4
|≥8
|≥19
|15-18
|≤14
|Haemophilus influenzae
|≤0.25a
|-
|-
|≥19
|-
|-
|Anaerobesc
|≤4
|8
|≥16
|-
|-
|-
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 15 mcg tigecycline
a The current absence of resistant isolates precludes defining any results other than “Susceptible.” Isolates yielding MIC results suggestive of “Nonsusceptible” category should be submitted to reference laboratory for further testing.
b Tigecycline has decreased in vitro activity against Morganella spp., Proteus spp. and Providencia spp.
c Agar dilution