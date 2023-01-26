FDA-Identified Interpretive Criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Staphylococcus aureus

(including methicillin-resistant

isolates) ≤0.5a - - ≥19 - - Streptococcus spp. other than

S. pneumoniae ≤0.25a - - ≥19 - - Streptococcus pneumoniae ≤0.06a - - ≥19 - - Enterococcus faecalis

(vancomycin-susceptible

isolates) ≤0.25a - - ≥19 - - Enterobacteralesb ≤2 4 ≥8 ≥19 15-18 ≤14 Haemophilus influenzae ≤0.25a - - ≥19 - - Anaerobesc ≤4 8 ≥16 - - -

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 15 mcg tigecycline

a The current absence of resistant isolates precludes defining any results other than “Susceptible.” Isolates yielding MIC results suggestive of “Nonsusceptible” category should be submitted to reference laboratory for further testing.

b Tigecycline has decreased in vitro activity against Morganella spp., Proteus spp. and Providencia spp.

c Agar dilution