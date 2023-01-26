Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria
Minimum Inhibitory
Disk Diffusion
Pathogen
S
I
R
S
I
R
Enterobacterales
M100 standard is recognized
Salmonella spp.
M100 standard is recognized
-
-
-
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
M100 standard is recognized
Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin susceptible)
≤ 2
4
≥ 8
≥ 16
13-15
≤ 12
Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae
M100 standard is recognized
Neisseria gonorrhoeae
≤ 0.25
0.5-1
≥ 2
≥ 31
25-30
≤ 24
Streptococcus pneumoniae
M100 standard is recognized
Streptococcus spp. β-Hemolytic Group
M100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae
Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group