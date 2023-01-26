Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria

Minimum Inhibitory

Concentrations

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Enterobacterales M100 standard is recognized Salmonella spp. M100 standard is recognized - - - Pseudomonas aeruginosa M100 standard is recognized Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin susceptible) ≤ 2 4 ≥ 8 ≥ 16 13-15 ≤ 12 Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae M100 standard is recognized Neisseria gonorrhoeae ≤ 0.25 0.5-1 ≥ 2 ≥ 31 25-30 ≤ 24 Streptococcus pneumoniae M100 standard is recognized Streptococcus spp. β-Hemolytic Group M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group