Recognized Interpretive Criteria

Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100

Additional FDA-identified interpretive criteria

 

Minimum Inhibitory
Concentrations
(mcg/mL)

Disk Diffusion
(zone diameter in mm)

Pathogen

S

I

R

S

I

R

Enterobacterales

M100 standard is recognized

Salmonella spp.

M100 standard is recognized

-

-

-

Pseudomonas aeruginosa

M100 standard is recognized

Staphylococcus aureus  (methicillin susceptible)

≤ 2

4

≥ 8

≥ 16

13-15

≤ 12

Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae

M100 standard is recognized

Neisseria gonorrhoeae

≤ 0.25

0.5-1

≥ 2

≥ 31

25-30

≤ 24

Streptococcus pneumoniae

M100 standard is recognized

Streptococcus spp. β-Hemolytic Group

M100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:

Other Non-Entobacteriaceae

Streptococcus spp. Viridans Group