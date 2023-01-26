Recognized Interpretive Criteria
|
|
Minimum Inhibitory
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Enterobacterales
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Pseudomonas aeruginosa
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
Anaerobes
|
M100 standard is recognized
|
-
|
-
|
-
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp.
Burkholderia cepacia complex
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae