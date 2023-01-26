Recognized Interpretive Criteria
Minimum Inhibitory
Disk Diffusion
Pathogen
S
I
R
S
I
R
Enterobacterales
M100 standard is recognized
Haemophilus influenzae and parainfluenzae
M100 standard is recognized
Streptococcus pneumoniae
M100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
Exceptions to the recognized standard of CLSI M100
For the bacteria listed below, susceptibility test interpretive criteria are not recognized at this time:
Acinetobacter spp.
Burkholderia cepacia complex
Stenotrophomonas maltophilia
Other Non-Entobacteriaceae
Staphylococcus spp.
Neisseria meningitidis