Bubblr Re-Appoints Founder Stephen Morris to Its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Bubblr, Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, today announced it has re-appointed Stephen Morris, Company Founder and Chief Platform Officer, to its board of directors. Leveraging his deep understanding of Bubblr’s intellectual property and technology, Mr. Morris will be integral to helping shape the future direction of the Company.

“It’s the right time for me to rejoin the Board to ensure that Bubblr delivers on the long-term goal of the Company to change the way we use the Internet,” said Mr. Morris.

Bubblr Board Chair Matt Loeb noted, “Bubblr is at a pivotal moment in its history. Steve’s vision for the Company and his technical insights will be important to evolving Bubblr’s future. There are further developments soon to be announced.”

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company that is on a mission to fix a broken internet. It is building an open-source Ethical Web platform that is the technological manifestation of its very valuable granted patents. This platform will make available open-source app templates for licensees to build their own apps or integrate the functionality into existing apps.

Contact:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory 
646-863-6341


