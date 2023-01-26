Governor Carney Presents Fiscal Year 2024 Recommended Budget

Plan focuses on strengthening economy, investing in public schools, supporting families and workforce, and protecting the environment

DOVER, Del. – Governor Carney on Thursday presented his Fiscal Year 2024 Recommended Budget, sending the General Assembly a plan that will strengthen Delaware’s economy, invest in public schools, support Delaware’s families and workforce, and protect our environment.

“This year’s recommended budget shows our priorities clearly with raises for teachers and state employees, major investments in housing and child care to support our families, and responsibly managing taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Carney. “We’ll also provide middle class tax relief for working Delawareans. We’re continuing to strengthen our economy, invest in public schools, support families and our workforce, and protect our environment. I’d like to thank members of the General Assembly for their partnership and for their consideration of this budget. I look forward to building on our work, together.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Highlights

General Fund Operating budget totals $5.5 billion, growing 7.4% from FY23

Sets aside over $18.9 million in reserves (after projected cash to bond bill and grant in aid)

Appropriates $324.9 million toward one-time items in a separate supplemental appropriation bill

Takes continued steps toward providing compensation and pay equity for state employees

Increases teacher pay by 9% and public education employee pay by 3%

Increases Opportunity Funding investments by $15 million in our schools for low-income students and English language learners

Historic investment of $101.5 million in affordable housing programs and incentives

Supports economic development and infrastructure throughout the State

Continues investments in clean water, economic development and fulfills our commitments to new school construction

Supporting Delaware’s Workforce

Additional year of historic pay policy, with a 3% to 9% with lowest wage workers receiving the highest percentage

Historic wage increase for teachers, 9% raise for teachers and a 3% raise for public education workers

Establishes a $15 minimum wage for merit full-time state employees

Invests $194 million in state employee health care and other post-retirement employee benefits

Investing in Delaware’s Children

Purchase of Care rate increase to 100% of the 75 th percentile of the 2021 Market Rate – $10.3 million

percentile of the 2021 Market Rate – $10.3 million Increase of $6.1 million for a total of $12.2 million in Early Childhood Assistance Program (ECAP)

Increases Opportunity Funding Investments by $15 million for a total of $53 million

$30 million for mental health services for elementary and middle school students

Increase of $3 million to the Wilmington Leaning Collaborative for a total of $10 million

Environmental Initiatives

$5.1 million for Cover Crop Investments to support climate smart initiatives and improve water quality

$2.9 million for lead assessment and remediation

$18 million for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund

$1.7 million for Conservation Cost Share

Investing in Affordable Housing

$101.5 in affordable housing investment – the largest in Delaware’s history – including $31.5 million for housing initiatives including Catalyst Fund, Accelerator Fund, Market Pressure Relief Fund, and Preservation Fund

