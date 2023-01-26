Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,069 in the last 365 days.

SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- DEFIANCE, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Net income of $3.5 million increased six percent compared to the prior year with diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.50
  • Noninterest expense of $10.3 million declined 11.2 percent from the prior year
  • Loan growth of $36.8 million from the linked quarter, or 15.9 percent annualized
  • Solid asset quality with nonperforming assets at 38 basis points

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022, highlights over the prior-year include:

  • Net income of $12.5 million and diluted EPS of $1.77, compared to $18.3 million, or $2.56 per share or a 30.9 percent decrease
  • Loans, increased $141.4 million, or 17.2 percent from the prior year, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans,
  • Deposits decreased by $26.4 million, or 2.4 percent to $1.09 billion
  • Mortgage origination volume of $312.6 million and a servicing portfolio of $1.35 billion
  • Net recoveries on loans for the year of $13,000
Highlights Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Dec. 2022 Dec. 2021 % Change   Dec. 2022 Dec. 2021 % Change
Operating revenue $ 14,613   $ 15,667   -6.7 %   $ 57,630   $ 68,581   -16.0 %
Interest income   12,937     10,003   29.3 %     44,569     41,904   6.4 %
Interest expense   2,037     925   120.2 %     5,170     4,020   28.6 %
Net interest income   10,900     9,078   20.1 %     39,399     37,884   4.0 %
Provision for loan losses   -     -   0.0 %     -     1,050   -100.0 %
Noninterest income   3,713     6,589   -43.6 %     18,231     30,697   -40.6 %
Noninterest expense   10,269     11,567   -11.2 %     42,314     44,808   -5.6 %
Net income   3,533     3,332   6.0 %     12,521     18,277   -31.5 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.50     0.49   2.0 %     1.77     2.56   -30.9 %
Return on average assets   1.08 %   0.99 % 9.1 %     0.95 %   1.38 % -31.2 %
Return on average equity   12.17 %   9.21 % 32.1 %     9.86 %   12.67 % -22.2 %
                                   

“In the fourth quarter of 2022 loan growth was strong with balances growing $37 million, or 4.0 percent from the third quarter of 2022,” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “And when we compare our growth to the prior year, organic loan growth was up $139.4 million or 16.9 percent. We continued to realize margin expansion as the pace of rate increases of our asset sensitive balance sheet provided greater expansion of interest income than the increased cost of funding, even as deposits repriced.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was up 1.0% from the linked quarter but down 6.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating revenue was negatively impacted by the decline in mortgage banking revenue.

  • Net interest income was up 4.5 percent from the linked quarter and up 20.1 percent from the year ago quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was up from both the linked and year-ago quarters by 15 and 72 basis points, respectively, primarily from the shift in mix of our balance sheet with cash and securities reallocated to the loan portfolio. Net of PPP, net interest margin was higher by 86 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Noninterest income was down 8 percent from the linked quarter and 44 percent from the year ago quarter, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $51.2 million, down $75.4 million, or 59.6 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $23.6 million, down $87.0 million, or 78.7 percent. For the full year of 2022, SB Financial had total volume of $312.6 million, of which $250.2 million (80 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $41.0 million was external refinance (13 percent), and the remaining $21.4 million (7 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $3.8 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a positive $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. For all of 2022, the recapture of servicing rights was $1.3 million compared to a recapture of $3.4 million for the prior year. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment was $0.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The servicing portfolio at December 31, 2022, was $1.35 billion, which was flat to the prior year.

Mr. Klein noted, “Refinance activity for 2022 declined significantly to just 20 percent compared to 49 percent in the prior year. Our continued success in this key business line will hinge not only on the overall rate environment but our ability to attract high-producers in our expansion markets as well.”

Mortgage Banking              
($ in thousands) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021   Annual Growth
Mortgage originations $ 51,219   $ 68,557   $ 95,454   $ 97,394   $ 126,611     $ (75,392 )
Mortgage sales   23,590     39,176     49,915     72,154     110,543       (86,953 )
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,352,016     1,362,666     1,369,732     1,375,554     1,362,962       (10,946 )
Mortgage servicing rights   13,503     13,473     13,408     13,135     12,034       1,469  
               
Mortgage servicing revenue              
Loan servicing fees   851     858     863     861     850       1  
OMSR amortization   (310 )   (396 )   (496 )   (547 )   (807 )     497  
Net administrative fees   541     462     367     314     43       498  
OMSR valuation adjustment   86     65     239     890     581       (495 )
Net loan servicing fees   627     527     606     1,204     624       3  
Gain on sale of mortgages   550     876     1,196     1,676     3,194       (2,644 )
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,177   $ 1,403   $ 1,802   $ 2,880   $ 3,818     $ (2,641 )
                                       

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income declined for the fourth quarter, from the linked quarter and year over year. Gain-on-sale yields on mortgage loans were down significantly from the prior year and the total sales were down nearly $87 million. Wealth management revenue was down from both the prior year and linked quarter due to market declines. New sales in the wealth division were insufficient to overcome closed accounts and client distributions during 2022.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.3 million was down $1.3 million or 11.2 percent compared to the prior year quarter. We continue to have positive variance from our commission-based originators and medical costs eased a bit in the quarter. We continue to make headcount reductions and staffing realignment as retail transactions declined in several markets due to the continuing level of adoption of digital banking initiatives.

Mr. Klein stated, “We are committed to reducing our operating expenses to reflect not only the reduced revenue in residential mortgage lending but also, as economic expansion and contraction, dictates. Inflation concerns remain top of mind as we work to ensure our growth strategies deliver positive operating leverage.”

Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense                  
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021   Annual Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 3,713   $ 4,043   $ 4,673   $ 5,802   $ 6,589     $ (2,876 )
NII / Total Revenue   25.4 %   27.9 %   32.8 %   40.6 %   42.1 %     -16.7 %
NII / Average Assets   1.1 %   1.2 %   1.4 %   1.7 %   2.0 %     -0.9 %
Total Revenue Growth   -6.7 %   -13.2 %   -9.1 %   -46.9 %   -13.7 %     7.0 %
               
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,269   $ 10,384   $ 10,802   $ 10,859   $ 11,567     $ (1,298 )
Efficiency Ratio   70.2 %   71.6 %   75.6 %   75.9 %   73.7 %     -3.5 %
NIE / Average Assets   3.1 %   3.2 %   3.3 %   3.2 %   3.5 %     -0.4 %
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -2.0 %   -2.0 %   -1.9 %   -1.5 %   -1.5 %     -0.5 %
Total Expense Growth   -11.2 %   -7.7 %   -2.5 %   -0.5 %   8.3 %     -19.5 %
                                       

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of December 31, 2022, were $1.3 billion, or up 0.4 percent from the year ago quarter primarily due to the increase in the loan portfolio and partially offset by declines in cash and investments. Total shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022, was $118.4 million, down 18.3 percent from a year ago due to the valuation adjustment on the Company’s bond portfolio, which has regressed by $30.3 million. Excluding the impact of the valuation adjustment, equity increased $7.5 million or 5.2 percent. SB Financial bought back 317,000 shares of our stock during 2022 at an average price of $18.43 or 124.5 percent of tangible book value per share.  

The investment portfolio of $238.8 million, represented 17.9 percent of assets at December 31, 2022, and was down $24.5 million or 9.3 percent from the year-ago period.

Total loans held for investment were $962.1 million at December 31, 2022, up $139.4 million, or 16.9 percent, from December 31, 2021.

Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at December 31, 2022, decreased by $30 million, or 2.4 percent, since December 31, 2021. Deposits have stabilized since mid-year as we have been aggressively pursuing deposit clients throughout our footprint; albeit at a higher marginal cost.  

Mr. Klein continued, “Clearly, another quarter of strong loan growth was achieved even as rates continued to climb higher; loan yields are up by 78 basis points adjusted for PPP. Pressure to fund that growth increased with deposit balances rising at a slower pace; our average cost of deposits increased 30 basis points from the prior year quarter. Asset quality was stellar again this year, as we recorded net recoveries for all of 2022; our second consecutive year of this achievement.”

Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth
Commercial $ 128,534   $ 128,565   $ 127,711   $ 124,857   $ 122,373   $ 6,161  
% of Total   13.4 %   13.9 %   14.3 %   14.7 %   14.9 %   5.0 %
Commercial RE   412,636     404,710     404,260     400,101     381,387     31,249  
% of Total   42.9 %   43.7 %   45.1 %   47.0 %   46.4 %   8.2 %
Agriculture   64,388     60,522     60,586     55,741     57,473     6,915  
% of Total   6.7 %   6.5 %   6.8 %   6.6 %   7.0 %   12.0 %
Residential RE   291,512     267,135     241,614     214,015     206,324     85,188  
% of Total   30.3 %   28.9 %   27.0 %   25.2 %   25.1 %   41.3 %
Consumer & Other   65,005     64,317     61,440     55,957     55,157     9,848  
% of Total   6.8 %   7.0 %   6.9 %   6.6 %   6.7 %   17.9 %
Total Loans $ 962,075   $ 925,249   $ 895,611   $ 850,671   $ 822,714   $ 139,361  
Total Growth Percentage             16.9 %
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 256,799   $ 250,791   $ 239,676   $ 252,273   $ 247,044   $ 9,755  
% of Total   23.6 %   23.1 %   22.4 %   22.2 %   22.2 %   3.9 %
Interest DDA   191,719     199,523     198,286     211,152     195,464     (3,745 )
% of Total   17.6 %   18.4 %   18.5 %   18.6 %   17.6 %   -1.9 %
Savings   191,272     201,402     215,285     236,394     237,571     (46,299 )
% of Total   17.6 %   18.5 %   20.1 %   20.8 %   21.3 %   -19.5 %
Money Market   255,995     258,975     276,274     289,699     276,462     (20,467 )
% of Total   23.6 %   23.8 %   25.8 %   25.5 %   24.8 %   -7.4 %
Time Deposits   190,880     175,202     142,258     148,553     156,504     34,376  
% of Total   17.6 %   16.1 %   13.3 %   13.1 %   14.1 %   22.0 %
Total Deposits $ 1,086,665   $ 1,085,893   $ 1,071,779   $ 1,138,071   $ 1,113,045   $ (26,380 )
Total Growth Percentage             -2.4 %
                 

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.1 million as of December 31, 2022, down $1.4 million or 21.1 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company had small charge-offs in the quarter, but for the full year, the Company had $13,000 in net recoveries. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the loan loss allowance was at 318.6 percent at December 31, 2022.

Nonperforming Assets                
($ in thousands, except ratios) Dec. 2022 Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Annual Change
Commercial & Agriculture $ 114   $ 114   $ 140   $ 142   $ 143   $ (29 )
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.06 %   0.06 %   0.07 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   -20.3 %
Commercial RE   210     223     359     544     554     (344 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.05 %   0.06 %   0.09 %   0.14 %   0.15 %   -62.1 %
Residential RE   2,967     3,129     3,176     3,198     2,484     483  
% of Total Res. RE loans   1.02 %   1.17 %   1.31 %   1.49 %   1.20 %   19.4 %
Consumer & Other   391     280     323     409     471     (80 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.60 %   0.44 %   0.53 %   0.73 %   0.85 %   -17.0 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   3,682     3,746     3,998     4,293     3,652     30  
% of Total loans   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.45 %   0.50 %   0.44 %   0.8 %
Accruing Restructured Loans   654     668     683     762     725     (71 )
Total Change (%)             -9.8 %
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans   4,336     4,414     4,681     5,055     4,377     (41 )
% of Total loans   0.45 %   0.48 %   0.52 %   0.59 %   0.53 %   -0.9 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   777     756     730     527     2,104     (1,327 )
Total Change (%)             -63.1 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,113   $ 5,170   $ 5,411   $ 5,582   $ 6,481   $ (1,368 )
% of Total assets   0.38 %   0.40 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.49 %   -21.1 %
                                     

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast on January 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has six loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or five percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:
Mark A. Klein
Chairman, President and
Chief Executive Officer
Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com
 


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                     
    December   September   June   March   December
($ in thousands)     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
                     
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 27,817     $ 27,934     $ 29,567     $ 130,003     $ 149,511  
Interest bearing time deposits     2,131       2,134       1,691       1,894       2,643  
Available-for-sale securities     238,780       243,233       266,162       265,311       263,259  
Loans held for sale     2,073       2,979       4,242       4,737       7,472  
Loans, net of unearned income     962,075       925,249       895,611       850,671       822,714  
Allowance for loan losses     (13,818 )     (13,824 )     (13,801 )     (13,804 )     (13,805 )
Premises and equipment, net     22,829       22,842       23,122       23,039       23,212  
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost     6,326       5,230       5,303       5,303       5,303  
Foreclosed assets and other assets     777       756       730       527       2,104  
Interest receivable     4,091       3,556       3,256       2,815       2,920  
Goodwill     23,239       23,239       23,239       23,239       23,191  
Cash value of life insurance     28,870       28,713       28,556       17,932       17,867  
Mortgage servicing rights     13,503       13,473       13,408       13,135       12,034  
Other assets     16,940       17,863       12,886       10,328       12,429  
Total assets   $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130     $ 1,330,854  
                     
                     
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Deposits                    
Non interest bearing demand   $ 256,799     $ 250,791     $ 239,676     $ 252,273     $ 247,044  
Interest bearing demand     191,719       199,523       198,286       211,152       195,464  
Savings     191,272       201,402       215,285       236,394       237,571  
Money market     255,995       258,975       276,274       289,699       276,462  
Time deposits     190,880       175,202       142,258       148,553       156,504  
Total deposits     1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071       1,113,045  
                     
Short-term borrowings     14,923       19,754       30,772       19,035       15,320  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     60,000       35,000       25,000       5,500       5,500  
Trust preferred securities     10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs     19,594       19,582       19,570       19,558       19,546  
Interest payable     769       623       307       536       299  
Other liabilities     24,944       17,587       11,678       9,483       21,905  
Total liabilities     1,217,205       1,188,749       1,169,416       1,202,493       1,185,925  
                     
Shareholders' Equity                    
Common stock     61,319       61,319       61,319       61,319       54,463  
Additional paid-in capital     15,087       15,000       15,069       14,872       14,944  
Retained earnings     101,966       99,309       96,809       94,833       99,716  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (32,120 )     (33,426 )     (22,210 )     (13,659 )     (1,845 )
Treasury stock     (27,824 )     (27,574 )     (26,431 )     (24,728 )     (22,349 )
Total shareholders' equity     118,428       114,628       124,556       132,637       144,929  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,335,633     $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130     $ 1,330,854  
                                         


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December   September   June   March   December   December   December
Interest income     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
Loans                            
Taxable   $ 11,222     $ 10,084     $ 8,880     $ 8,052     $ 8,889     $ 38,238     $ 37,959  
Tax exempt     109       92       73       61       59       335       206  
Securities                            
Taxable     1,559       1,536       1,469       1,235       969       5,798       3,386  
Tax exempt     47       52       52       47       86       198       353  
Total interest income     12,937       11,764       10,474       9,395       10,003       44,569       41,904  
                             
Interest expense                            
Deposits     1,440       852       567       618       640       3,477       3,129  
Repurchase agreements & other     7       8       11       13       7       39       42  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     258       180       38       39       41       515       188  
Trust preferred securities     138       99       71       53       49       361       199  
Subordinated debt     194       195       194       195       188       778       462  
Total interest expense     2,037       1,334       881       918       925       5,170       4,020  
                             
Net interest income     10,900       10,430       9,593       8,477       9,078       39,399       37,884  
Provision for loan losses     -       -       -       -       -       -       1,050  
                             
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     10,900       10,430       9,593       8,477       9,078       39,399       36,834  
                             
Noninterest income                            
Wealth management fees     907       930       936       955       988       3,728       3,814  
Customer service fees     880       844       860       794       827       3,378       3,217  
Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR     550       876       1,196       1,676       3,194       4,298       17,255  
Mortgage loan servicing fees, net     627       527       606       1,204       624       2,964       2,940  
Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans     105       125       167       169       44       566       158  
Title insurance revenue     454       476       697       602       528       2,229       2,089  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets     18       (12 )     -       55       1       61       2  
Other     172       277       211       347       383       1,007       1,222  
Total noninterest income     3,713       4,043       4,673       5,802       6,589       18,231       30,697  
                             
Noninterest expense                            
Salaries and employee benefits     5,677       5,858       6,418       6,189       6,648       24,142       26,838  
Net occupancy expense     763       769       719       742       846       2,993       3,048  
Equipment expense     1,017       918       827       854       899       3,616       3,281  
Data processing fees     627       664       643       576       721       2,510       2,579  
Professional fees     738       766       760       950       872       3,214       3,027  
Marketing expense     258       200       222       231       228       911       784  
Telephone and communication expense   124       134       105       111       148       474       581  
Postage and delivery expense     121       75       110       116       106       422       414  
State, local and other taxes     277       250       277       278       288       1,082       1,175  
Employee expense     157       145       175       136       163       613       663  
Other expenses     510       605       546       676       648       2,337       2,418  
Total noninterest expense     10,269       10,384       10,802       10,859       11,567       42,314       44,808  
                             
Income before income tax expense     4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       4,100       15,315       22,723  
Income tax expense     811       746       630       607       768       2,794       4,446  
                             
Net income   $ 3,533     $ 3,342     $ 2,834     $ 2,813     $ 3,332     $ 12,521     $ 18,277  
                             
Common share data:                            
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.51     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.49     $ 1.79     $ 2.58  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.50     $ 0.47     $ 0.40     $ 0.40     $ 0.49     $ 1.77     $ 2.56  
                             
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                            
Basic:     6,945       6,968       7,075       7,035       6,906       7,005       7,083  
Diluted:     7,021       7,033       7,149       7,100       6,970       7,078       7,130  
                                                         


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                             
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   At and for the Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
    December   September   June   March   December   December   December
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS     2022       2022       2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
                             
Net interest income   $ 10,900     $ 10,430     $ 9,593     $ 8,477     $ 9,078     $ 39,399     $ 37,884  
Tax-equivalent adjustment     41       38       33       29       39       142       149  
Tax-equivalent net interest income     10,941       10,468       9,626       8,506       9,117       39,541       38,033  
Provision for loan loss     -       -       -       -       -       -       1,050  
Noninterest income     3,713       4,043       4,673       5,802       6,589       18,231       30,697  
Total operating revenue     14,613       14,473       14,266       14,279       15,667       57,630       68,581  
Noninterest expense     10,269       10,384       10,802       10,859       11,567       42,314       44,808  
Pre-tax pre-provision income     4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       4,100       15,315       23,773  
Pretax income     4,344       4,088       3,464       3,420       4,100       15,315       22,723  
Net income     3,533       3,342       2,834       2,813       3,332       12,521       18,277  
                             
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                            
Basic earnings per share (EPS)     0.51       0.48       0.40       0.40       0.49       1.79       2.58  
Diluted earnings per share     0.50       0.47       0.40       0.40       0.49       1.77       2.56  
Common dividends     0.125       0.120       0.120       0.115       0.115       0.480       0.440  
Book value per common share     17.08       16.49       17.75       18.65       21.05       17.08       21.05  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)     13.65       13.07       14.36       15.31       17.60       13.65       17.60  
Market price per common share     16.95       16.85       17.26       19.91       18.69       16.95       18.69  
Market price to TBV     124.2 %     128.9 %     120.2 %     130.1 %     106.2 %     124.2 %     106.2 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS     9.6       9.6       9.3       10.0       7.7       9.6       7.7  
                             
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                            
Return on average assets (ROAA)     1.08 %     1.03 %     0.87 %     0.83 %     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.38 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA     1.32 %     1.26 %     1.06 %     1.01 %     1.22 %     1.25 %     1.91 %
Return on average equity     12.17 %     10.89 %     8.89 %     8.08 %     9.21 %     9.86 %     12.67 %
Return on average tangible equity     15.30 %     13.51 %     10.93 %     9.75 %     10.92 %     12.14 %     15.04 %
Efficiency ratio     70.16 %     71.63 %     75.60 %     75.93 %     73.72 %     73.31 %     65.23 %
Earning asset yield     4.27 %     3.89 %     3.45 %     2.96 %     3.17 %     3.63 %     3.37 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     0.90 %     0.58 %     0.39 %     0.39 %     0.40 %     0.56 %     0.45 %
Net interest margin     3.60 %     3.45 %     3.15 %     2.67 %     2.87 %     3.21 %     3.05 %
Tax equivalent effect     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent     3.61 %     3.46 %     3.16 %     2.68 %     2.89 %     3.22 %     3.06 %
Non interest income/Average assets     1.13 %     1.24 %     1.43 %     1.72 %     1.96 %     1.38 %     2.32 %
Non interest expense/Average assets     3.13 %     3.19 %     3.31 %     3.22 %     3.45 %     3.21 %     3.39 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets     -2.00 %     -1.95 %     -1.88 %     -1.50 %     -1.48 %     -1.83 %     -1.07 %
                             
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                            
Gross charge-offs     7       9       9       9       34       34       136  
Recoveries     1       32       6       8       27       47       317  
Net charge-offs     6       (23 )     3       1       7       (13 )     (181 )
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.45 %     0.50 %     0.44 %     0.38 %     0.44 %
Nonperforming loans/Total loans     0.45 %     0.48 %     0.52 %     0.59 %     0.53 %     0.45 %     0.53 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO     0.53 %     0.56 %     0.60 %     0.66 %     0.79 %     0.53 %     0.79 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.42 %     0.42 %     0.49 %     0.38 %     0.49 %
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans     318.68 %     313.26 %     294.83 %     273.08 %     315.40 %     318.68 %     315.40 %
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans     1.44 %     1.49 %     1.54 %     1.62 %     1.68 %     1.44 %     1.68 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)     0.00 %     (0.01 %)     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     (0.00 %)     (0.02 %)
                             
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                            
Loans/ Deposits     88.53 %     85.21 %     83.56 %     74.75 %     73.92 %     88.53 %     73.92 %
Equity/ Assets     8.87 %     8.79 %     9.63 %     9.93 %     10.89 %     8.87 %     10.89 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets     7.22 %     7.10 %     7.93 %     8.30 %     9.27 %     7.22 %     9.27 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)     13.42 %     13.23 %     13.21 %     13.71 %     13.94 %     13.63 %     13.94 %
                             
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,335,633       1,303,377       1,293,972       1,335,130       1,330,854       1,335,633       1,330,854  
Total loans     962,075       925,249       895,611       850,671       822,714       962,075       822,714  
Deposits     1,086,665       1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071       1,113,045       1,086,665       1,113,045  
Stockholders equity     118,428       114,628       124,556       132,637       144,929       118,428       144,929  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,753       23,770       23,787       23,804       23,774       23,753       23,774  
Tangible equity     94,675       90,858       100,769       108,833       121,155       94,675       121,155  
Mortgage servicing portfolio     1,352,016       1,362,666       1,369,732       1,375,554       1,362,962       1,352,016       1,362,962  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care     507,093       480,947       500,487       560,698       618,279       507,093       618,279  
Total assets under care     3,194,742       3,146,990       3,164,191       3,271,382       3,312,095       3,194,742       3,312,095  
Full-time equivalent employees     268       271       267       256       269       268       269  
Period end common shares outstanding     6,935       6,950       7,017       7,111       6,884       6,935       6,884  
Market capitalization (all)     117,556       117,113       121,105       141,575       128,668       117,556       128,668  
                             
AVERAGE BALANCES                            
Total assets     1,314,419       1,302,297       1,305,815       1,350,982       1,342,202       1,318,781       1,322,253  
Total earning assets     1,211,674       1,209,958       1,216,124       1,270,218       1,263,431       1,226,771       1,243,093  
Total loans     937,898       909,909       870,439       832,825       845,078       888,116       854,521  
Deposits     1,094,491       1,085,821       1,108,890       1,134,234       1,123,843       1,105,571       1,106,122  
Stockholders equity     116,114       122,738       127,519       139,214       144,749       126,963       144,223  
Goodwill and intangibles     23,761       23,778       23,796       23,801       22,701       23,783       22,718  
Tangible equity     92,353       98,960       103,723       115,413       122,048       103,180       121,505  
Average basic shares outstanding     6,945       6,968       7,075       7,035       6,906       7,005       7,083  
Average diluted shares outstanding     7,021       7,033       7,149       7,100       6,970       7,078       7,130  
                                                         


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
For the Three and Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 and 2021
         
($ in thousands)   Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022   Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Taxable securities/cash   $ 265,711   $ 1,559   2.35 %   $ 410,489   $ 969   0.94 %
Nontaxable securities     8,065     47   2.33 %     7,864     86   4.37 %
Loans, net     937,898     11,331   4.83 %     845,078     8,948   4.24 %
Total earning assets     1,211,674     12,937   4.27 %     1,263,431     10,003   3.17 %
Cash and due from banks     7,052           6,489      
Allowance for loan losses     (13,820 )         (13,795 )    
Premises and equipment     23,757           25,505      
Other assets     85,756           60,572      
Total assets   $ 1,314,419         $ 1,342,202      
                 
Liabilities                
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand   $ 646,498   $ 965   0.60 %   $ 704,534   $ 400   0.23 %
Time deposits     180,678     475   1.05 %     157,888     240   0.61 %
Repurchase agreements & other     18,058     7   0.16 %     18,910     7   0.15 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     29,078     258   3.55 %     5,500     41   2.98 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     138   5.35 %     10,310     49   1.90 %
Subordinated debt     19,588     194   3.96 %     19,539     188   3.85 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     904,210     2,037   0.90 %     916,681     925   0.40 %
Non interest bearing demand     267,315     -         261,421     -    
Total funding     1,171,525     0.70 %     1,178,102     0.31 %
Other liabilities     26,780           19,351      
Total liabilities     1,198,305           1,197,453      
Equity     116,114           144,749      
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,314,419         $ 1,342,202      
                 
Net interest income     $ 10,900         $ 9,078    
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.60 %       2.87 %
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.61 %       2.89 %
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
                 
    Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022   Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets   Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
Taxable securities/cash   $ 330,549   $ 5,798   1.75 %   $ 380,770   $ 3,386   0.89 %
Nontaxable securities     8,106     198   2.44 %     7,802     353   4.52 %
Loans, net     888,116     38,573   4.34 %     854,521     38,165   4.47 %
Total earning assets     1,226,771     44,569   3.63 %     1,243,093     41,904   3.37 %
Cash and due from banks     7,296           7,290      
Allowance for loan losses     (13,808 )         (13,422 )    
Premises and equipment     24,137           24,710      
Other assets     74,385           60,582      
Total assets   $ 1,318,781         $ 1,322,253      
                 
Liabilities                
Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand   $ 693,271   $ 2,258   0.33 %   $ 672,296   $ 1,813   0.27 %
Time deposits     159,401     1,219   0.76 %     177,918     1,316   0.74 %
Repurchase agreements & Other     20,481     39   0.19 %     22,821     42   0.18 %
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank     16,420     515   3.14 %     6,507     188   2.89 %
Trust preferred securities     10,310     361   3.50 %     10,310     199   1.93 %
Subordinated debt     19,570     778   3.98 %     12,057     462   3.83 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     919,453     5,170   0.56 %     901,909     4,020   0.45 %
Non interest bearing demand     252,899     0.44 %     255,908     0.35 %
Total funding     1,172,352           1,157,817      
Other liabilities     19,466           20,213      
Total liabilities     1,191,818           1,178,030      
Equity     126,963           144,223      
                 
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,318,781         $ 1,322,253      
                 
Net interest income     $ 39,399         $ 37,884    
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure 3.21 %       3.05 %
                 
Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.22 %       3.06 %
- Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis              
               


Non-GAAP reconciliation   Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios)   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2022   Dec. 31, 2021
                 
Total Operating Revenue   $ 14,613     $ 15,667     $ 57,630     $ 68,581  
Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment *     (86 )     (581 )     (1,279 )     (3,436 )
                 
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue     14,527       15,086       56,351       65,145  
                 
                 
Income before Income Taxes     4,344       4,100       15,315       22,723  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (86 )     (581 )     (1,279 )     (3,436 )
                 
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes     4,258       3,519       14,036       19,287  
                 
Provision for Income Taxes     811       768       2,794       4,446  
Adjustment for OMSR **     (18 )     (122 )     (269 )     (722 )
                 
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes     793       646       2,525       3,725  
                 
Net Income     3,533       3,332       12,521       18,277  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (68 )     (459 )     (1,010 )     (2,714 )
                 
Adjusted Net Income     3,465       2,873       11,511       15,563  
                 
Diluted Earnings per Share     0.50       0.49       1.77       2.56  
Adjustment for OMSR *     (0.01 )     (0.07 )     (0.14 )     (0.38 )
                 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share   $ 0.49     $ 0.42     $ 1.63     $ 2.18  
                 
Return on Average Assets     1.08 %     0.99 %     0.95 %     1.38 %
Adjustment for OMSR *     -0.02 %     -0.14 %     -0.08 %     -0.21 %
                 
Adjusted Return on Average Assets     1.05 %     0.86 %     0.87 %     1.18 %
                 
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights            
                 
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate            
             

You just read:

SB Financial Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.