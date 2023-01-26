ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Year-over-year revenue grows 16%, operating profit up 13%, non-GAAP operating profit up 14%

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 16% to $1,033.7 million; up 20% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin contracted 30 bps to 56.1%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 80 bps to 56.8%

Income from operations increased 13%; non-GAAP operating profit up 14%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.53; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.66

“During the second quarter, we significantly increased production and delivery of flow generator devices to meet the incredible demand from customers, resulting in strong sales growth in the Americas, and solid overall performance for our business across 140 countries,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “Towards the end of the quarter, we cleared the final regulatory hurdles and closed the acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, expanding our outside-hospital Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business to its first market outside the U.S. We will deliver ongoing, sustainable growth through this exciting expansion of our business model in Germany, with strong links to both our global SaaS business and our market-leading German business in sleep and respiratory care. Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering lifesaving therapy solutions and accelerating the adoption of digital health in sleep apnea, COPD, and out-of-hospital care. During calendar year 2022, we improved over 149 million lives, and we are well on our way to our goal of helping 250 million people sleep better, breathe better, and live higher-quality lives with outside-hospital care in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,033.7 $ 894.9 16 % 20 % Gross margin 56.1 % 56.4 % (1 ) Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 56.8 % 57.6 % (1 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 211.7 185.4 14 20 Research and development expenses 69.9 62.5 12 15 Income from operations 280.2 248.7 13 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 305.5 267.7 14 Net income 224.9 201.8 11 Non-GAAP net income(B) 244.4 216.2 13 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 12 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 1.66 $ 1.47 13





Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency(A) Revenue $ 1,984.0 $ 1,798.9 10 % 14 % Gross margin 56.5 % 56.2 % 1 Non-GAAP gross margin(B) 57.2 % 57.4 % Nil Selling, general, and administrative expenses 404.9 362.1 12 17 Research and development expenses 133.1 122.5 9 12 Income from operations 555.9 510.6 9 Non-GAAP income from operations(B) 596.3 548.4 9 Net income 435.4 405.4 7 Non-GAAP net income(B) 466.5 438.3 6 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.95 $ 2.76 7 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(B) $ 3.17 $ 2.98 6





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.





Discussion of Second Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 20 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices as well as reduced competitive supply. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 26 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 18 percent, due to our acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN and continued growth in our Home Medical Equipment vertical.

Gross margin decreased by 30 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 80 basis points, mainly due to unfavorable product mix and foreign currency movements, partially offset by an increase in average selling prices.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 20 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 20.5 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.7 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and increases in travel expenses.

Income from operations increased by 13 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 14 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $224.9 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.53. Non-GAAP net income increased by 13% to $244.4 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 13% to $1.66, predominantly attributable to strong sales, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $128.6 million, reflecting the impact of increases in working capital. During the quarter we paid $64.5 million in dividends.





Other Business and Operational Highlights

Completed the acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN, a German leader in software solutions for out-of-hospital care providers. Similar to the solutions of ResMed’s leading U.S. SaaS brands, Brightree and MatrixCare, MEDIFOX DAN expands ResMed’s out-of-hospital SaaS business into new health sectors and builds on its established healthcare business in Germany.

Celebrated the grand opening of ResMed’s new Advanced Manufacturing Centre in Tuas, Singapore. The 270,000-square-foot (25,000-square-meter) facility more than doubles the size of ResMed’s footprint in Singapore and serves as ResMed’s key manufacturing hub in Asia-Pacific. The facility has the manufacturing capacity and footprint to scale production for connected devices and mask systems to help people sleep, breathe, and live better lives.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 9, 2023, payable on March 16, 2023. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be February 8, 2023, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from February 8, 2023, through February 9, 2023, inclusive.

About ResMed

At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit ResMed.com and follow @ResMed.

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net revenue $ 1,033,744 $ 894,874 $ 1,984,038 $ 1,798,890 Cost of sales 446,724 379,325 849,834 765,993 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 7,305 11,231 13,680 22,289 Total cost of sales $ 454,029 $ 390,556 $ 863,514 $ 788,282 Gross profit $ 579,715 $ 504,318 $ 1,120,524 $ 1,010,608 Selling, general, and administrative 211,672 185,362 404,860 362,082 Research and development 69,874 62,507 133,062 122,457 Amortization of acquired intangibles(1) 9,563 7,738 17,513 15,445 Acquisition related expenses 8,412 — 9,157 — Total operating expenses $ 299,521 $ 255,607 $ 564,592 $ 499,984 Income from operations $ 280,194 $ 248,711 $ 555,932 $ 510,624 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (10,338 ) $ (5,948 ) $ (17,472 ) $ (11,308 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (2,826 ) (1,914 ) (4,853 ) (3,300 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments 8,368 (4,404 ) 5,088 1,208 Other, net (1,707 ) 841 (3,211 ) (1,150 ) Total other income (expenses), net (6,503 ) (11,425 ) (20,448 ) (14,550 ) Income before income taxes $ 273,691 $ 237,286 $ 535,484 $ 496,074 Income taxes 48,777 35,535 100,092 90,710 Net income $ 224,914 $ 201,751 $ 435,392 $ 405,364 Basic earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.38 $ 2.97 $ 2.78 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 2.95 $ 2.76 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 1.66 $ 1.47 $ 3.17 $ 2.98 Basic shares outstanding 146,704 145,990 146,568 145,835 Diluted shares outstanding 147,405 147,040 147,367 147,044





(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

December 31,

2022 June 30,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,199 $ 273,710 Accounts receivable, net 672,271 575,950 Inventories 988,955 743,910 Prepayments and other current assets 410,731 337,908 Total current assets $ 2,325,156 $ 1,931,478 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 522,745 $ 498,181 Operating lease right-of-use assets 128,222 132,314 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,354,036 2,282,386 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 345,945 251,494 Total non-current assets $ 4,350,948 $ 3,164,375 Total assets $ 6,676,104 $ 5,095,853 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 196,003 $ 159,245 Accrued expenses 312,169 344,722 Operating lease liabilities, current 22,429 21,856 Deferred revenue 133,909 108,667 Income taxes payable 58,304 44,893 Short-term debt 9,900 9,916 Total current liabilities $ 732,714 $ 689,299 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 102,803 $ 95,455 Deferred income taxes 107,540 9,714 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 116,445 120,453 Other long-term liabilities 50,603 5,974 Long-term debt 1,790,689 765,325 Long-term income taxes payable 37,183 48,882 Total non-current liabilities $ 2,205,263 $ 1,045,803 Total liabilities $ 2,937,977 $ 1,735,102 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 588 $ 586 Additional paid-in capital 1,710,766 1,682,432 Retained earnings 3,920,197 3,613,736 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (270,168 ) (312,747 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,738,127 $ 3,360,751 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,676,104 $ 5,095,853









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 224,914 $ 201,751 $ 435,392 $ 405,364 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 37,767 40,790 74,040 79,891 Amortization of right-of-use assets 7,772 8,817 15,533 17,334 Stock-based compensation costs 16,464 16,100 33,383 33,404 Loss attributable to equity method investments 2,826 1,914 4,853 3,300 (Gain) loss on equity investment (8,368 ) 4,404 (5,088 ) (1,208 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (19,585 ) 48,765 (75,823 ) 82,469 Inventories, net (86,020 ) (83,272 ) (233,116 ) (139,249 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (29,862 ) (6,998 ) (66,646 ) (21,389 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (17,271 ) (12,393 ) (9,230 ) (305,694 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 128,637 $ 219,878 $ 173,298 $ 154,222 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (27,350 ) (30,406 ) (56,406 ) (57,747 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (4,320 ) (9,284 ) (7,636 ) (13,737 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (992,125 ) (35,915 ) (1,011,225 ) (35,915 ) Purchases of investments (12,841 ) (5,764 ) (17,132 ) (12,364 ) (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts 10,223 (1,938 ) 7,181 (5,419 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,026,413 ) $ (83,307 ) $ (1,085,218 ) $ (125,182 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 22,056 19,101 24,666 23,455 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (29,654 ) (49,830 ) (29,713 ) (50,025 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 1,020,000 10,000 1,070,000 160,000 Repayment of borrowings (15,000 ) (136,000 ) (45,000 ) (136,000 ) Dividends paid (64,500 ) (61,245 ) (128,931 ) (122,434 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ 932,902 $ (217,974 ) $ 891,022 $ (125,004 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ 10,910 $ (270 ) $ 387 $ (4,838 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 46,036 (81,673 ) (20,511 ) (100,802 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 207,163 276,149 273,710 295,278 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 253,199 $ 194,476 $ 253,199 $ 194,476









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 1,033,744 $ 894,874 $ 1,984,038 $ 1,798,890 GAAP cost of sales $ 454,029 $ 390,556 $ 863,514 $ 788,282 Less:Amortization of acquired intangibles(A) (7,305 ) (11,231 ) (13,680 ) (22,289 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 446,724 $ 379,325 $ 849,834 $ 765,993 GAAP gross profit $ 579,715 $ 504,318 $ 1,120,524 $ 1,010,608 GAAP gross margin 56.1 % 56.4 % 56.5 % 56.2 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 587,020 $ 515,549 $ 1,134,204 $ 1,032,897 Non-GAAP gross margin 56.8 % 57.6 % 57.2 % 57.4 %





The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 280,194 $ 248,711 $ 555,932 $ 510,624 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales(A) 7,305 11,231 13,680 22,289 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses(A) 9,563 7,738 17,513 15,445 Acquisition-related expenses(A) 8,412 — 9,157 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 305,474 $ 267,680 $ 596,282 $ 548,358









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net income $ 224,914 $ 201,751 $ 435,392 $ 405,364 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales, net of tax(A) 5,494 8,564 10,329 16,999 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses, net of tax(A) 7,192 5,901 13,222 11,780 Acquisition related expenses, net of tax(A) 6,782 — 7,527 — Reserve for disputed tax position(A) — — — 4,111 Non-GAAP net income(A) $ 244,382 $ 216,216 $ 466,470 $ 438,254 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,405 147,040 147,367 147,044 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.53 $ 1.37 $ 2.95 $ 2.76 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(A) $ 1.66 $ 1.47 $ 3.17 $ 2.98





(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition related expenses and the reserve for disputed tax positions from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance. ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.





Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022 (A) December 31,

2021 (A) % Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 345.5 $ 244.8 41 % Masks and other 269.7 242.0 11 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 615.3 $ 486.8 26 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 197.3 $ 207.7 (5 )% 5 % Masks and other 104.4 101.3 3 14 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 301.7 $ 309.0 (2 ) 8 Global revenue Total Devices $ 542.8 $ 452.5 20 % 25 % Total Masks and other 374.2 343.3 9 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 917.0 $ 795.8 15 20 Software-as-a-Service 116.8 99.0 18 Total $ 1,033.7 $ 894.9 16 20





Six Months Ended December 31,

2022 (A) December 31,

2021 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency(B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 685.1 $ 520.7 32 % Masks and other 508.3 457.1 11 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 1,193.4 $ 977.8 22 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 375.3 $ 426.0 (12 )% (2 )% Masks and other 192.8 198.5 (3 ) 9 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 568.1 $ 624.5 (9 ) 2 Global revenue Total Devices $ 1,060.4 $ 946.7 12 % 17 % Total Masks and other 701.0 655.7 7 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,761.4 $ 1,602.3 10 14 Software-as-a-Service 222.6 196.6 13 Total $ 1,984.0 $ 1,798.9 10 14





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





