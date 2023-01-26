SiriusPoint Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE: SPNT) (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) today announced that it is planning to release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will also hold a webcast, which can also be accessed as a conference call, to discuss its financial results at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on Friday, February 24, 2023.

The webcast of the live conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.siriuspt.com . The online replay will be available on the Company's website immediately following the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or 1-201-389-0879 (international) and asking for the SiriusPoint Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. A replay will be available at the conclusion of the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671, and providing the passcode 13735287. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on March 10, 2023.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents within our Insurance & Services division. With $2.9 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Dhruv Gahlaut, SiriusPoint

+44 7514 659 918

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718882011



