First Western Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter 2022 Summary

  • Total deposits increased $237.8 million, at an annualized rate of 43.9%, in Q4 2022
  • Total loans held for investment increased $121.2 million, at an annualized rate of 20.6%, in Q4 2022
  • Net income available to common shareholders of $5.5 million in Q4 2022, compared to $6.2 million in Q3 2022 and $1.9 million in Q4 2021
  • Diluted EPS of $0.56 in Q4 2022, compared to $0.64 in Q3 2022 and $0.23 in Q4 2021
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision net income(1) of $8.5 million in Q4 2022, compared to $10.0 million in Q3 2022 and $3.4 million in Q4 2021
  • Book value per common share increased to $25.37, or 2.5%, from $24.74 as of Q3 2022, and was up 9.1% from $23.25 as of Q4 2021

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Net income available to common shareholders was $5.5 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to $6.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $1.9 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “We had another strong quarter of business development resulting in double-digit annualized loan and deposit growth. While tightening our underwriting criteria and loan pricing, given the potential for weakening economic conditions, we still had 21% annualized loan growth, partially driven by increasing contributions from the teams we have added to expand our presence in Arizona, Wyoming and Montana. Importantly, our increased focus on deposit gathering resulted in deposit growth that was more than twice the rate of our loan growth, which significantly reduced our loan-to-deposit ratio. Our balance sheet growth enabled us to continue generating strong earnings and further growth in book value and tangible book value per share.

“With our conservatively underwritten, well diversified loan portfolio and the financial strength of the clients we serve, we have consistently maintained strong asset quality during past economic downturns and we expect it to continue performing well this year. At the same time, given the strong business development capabilities we have built and the increasing traction we are getting in our newer markets, we expect to continue generating solid balance sheet growth, realizing more operating leverage, and delivering a higher level of earnings. While it appears that the macroeconomic environment will be challenging in 2023, we believe we are well positioned to continue profitably growing our franchise and creating shareholder value,” said Mr. Wylie.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

   
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2022       2022       2021  
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $ 21,842     $ 22,906     $ 14,407  
Provision for loan losses   1,197       1,756       812  
Total non-interest income   6,561       6,345       9,516  
Total non-interest expense   19,905       19,260       20,524  
Income before income taxes   7,301       8,235       2,587  
Income tax expense   1,830       2,014       670  
Net income available to common shareholders   5,471       6,221       1,917  
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders(1)   5,617       6,337       4,776  
Basic earnings per common share   0.58       0.66       0.24  
Adjusted basic earnings per common share(1)   0.59       0.67       0.59  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.56       0.64       0.23  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)   0.58       0.66       0.57  
           
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.79 %     0.97 %     0.37 %
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)(1)   0.82       0.99       0.91  
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   9.17       10.70       4.28  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)(1)   9.41       10.90       10.66  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   10.48       12.28       4.10  
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   10.76       12.51       10.21  
Net interest margin   3.32       3.76       2.92  
Efficiency ratio(1)   67.66       64.94       71.77  

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Operating Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022

Revenue

Gross revenue (1) was $29.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a slight decrease of 1.0% from $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, gross revenue increased 23.8% from $23.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by growth in interest-earning assets and an increase in net interest margin.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $21.8 million, a decrease of 4.6% from $22.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease was due to higher interest expense resulting from the strong growth in total deposits in the fourth quarter, as well as an increase in the average cost of deposits due to the rising rate environment and a highly competitive deposit market.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased 51.6% from $14.4 million. The year-over-year increase in net interest income was due to an increase in net interest margin attributable to the higher rate environment and increased average interest-earning assets. The increase in average interest-earning assets was driven by growth in average loans of $782.4 million compared to December 31, 2021, resulting from organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 44 bps to 3.32% from 3.76% reported in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to a 106 bps increase in average cost of funds, driven by a rising rate environment and a highly competitive deposit market.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.93% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 4.38% in the third quarter of 2022 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 2.09% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from 0.73% in the third quarter of 2022.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased from 2.92%, primarily due to increased yields attributable to the rising rate environment and higher average loan balances as a result of strong organic loan growth and the Teton acquisition, more than offsetting the increase in cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.6 million, an increase of 3.4%, from $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to an $0.8 million increase in risk management and insurance fees due to seasonal increases, partially offset by losses on loans held for investment under the fair value option of $0.5 million due primarily to the rising rate environment.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest income decreased 31.1% from $9.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower mortgage segment activity as higher interest rates drove declines in both refinance and purchase volume, and lower Trust and investment management fees derived from reduced assets under management (“AUM”) balances, which were negatively impacted by lower equity and fixed income market valuations.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $19.9 million, an increase of 3.3%, from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in data processing fees and other operational costs attributable to nonrecurring implementation charges related to the trust and investment management system enhancements.

Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-interest expense decreased 3.0% from $20.5 million. The decrease was primarily due to the addition of Teton’s operations at the end of 2021 which increased data processing costs for one-time system conversion and termination fees.

The impact of the merger and acquisition activity was as follows (in thousands):

   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders(1)          
Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,471     $ 6,221     $ 1,917
Plus: acquisition related expenses          
Salaries and employee benefits   112       98       547
Professional services   87       90       713
Data processing(2)         (96 )     2,428
Technology and information systems   1       1      
Marketing         7      
Other   (5 )     54       8
Less: income tax impact   49       38       837
Adjusted net income available to shareholders(1) $ 5,617     $ 6,337     $ 4,776
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share(1)          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56     $ 0.64     $ 0.23
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.02       0.02       0.34
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.58     $ 0.66     $ 0.57

_____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Represents reduced contract termination fees from the system conversion.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 67.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 64.9% in the third quarter of 2022 and 71.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 25.1%, compared to 24.5% for the third quarter of 2022.

Loans

Total loans held for investment were $2.48 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 5.1% from $2.35 billion as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of 26.7% from $1.95 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total loans held for investment from September 30, 2022 was primarily attributable to growth in the residential mortgage, construction and development, and commercial and industrial portfolios. The increase in total loans held for investment from December 31, 2021 was attributable to loan growth distributed amongst our residential mortgage, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.41 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of 11.0% from $2.17 billion as of September 30, 2022. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, total deposits increased 9.0% from $2.21 billion as of December 31, 2021, driven primarily by organic growth through expanded client relationships.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were $146.9 million as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $126.3 million from $273.2 million as of September 30, 2022, and an increase of $108.3 million from $38.6 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in borrowings from September 30, 2022 was driven by our reduced reliance on FHLB borrowings due to deposit growth throughout the quarter. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2021, total borrowings increased to support the strong loan growth throughout 2022.

Subordinated notes were $52.1 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $19.5 million from $32.6 million as of September 30, 2022 and an increase of $13.1 million from $39.0 million as of December 31, 2021. On December 5, 2022, the Company completed the issuance and sale of subordinated notes (the "December 2022 Sub Notes") totaling $20.0 million in aggregate principal amount. The December 2022 Sub Notes mature on December 15, 2032 (the "Maturity Date") and accrue interest at a rate of 7.00% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears, to, but excluding, December 15, 2027. From and including December 15, 2027 to, but excluding the Maturity Date or early redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to Three-Month term SOFR, or an alternative rate determined in accordance with the terms of the Notes if Three-Month Term SOFR cannot be determined or a Benchmark Transition Event (as defined in the Notes) has occurred, plus 328 basis points, payable quarterly in arrears.

Assets Under Management

AUM increased by $188.6 million during the fourth quarter to $6.11 billion as of December 31, 2022, compared to $5.92 billion as of September 30, 2022. This increase was attributable to an increase in market values at the end of the fourth quarter 2022. Total AUM decreased by $1.24 billion compared to December 31, 2021 from $7.35 billion, which was primarily attributable to a decline in market values throughout 2022 resulting in a decrease in the value of AUM balances.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $12.3 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $3.9 million, or 0.14% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022 and $4.3 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021. The increase in non-performing assets is related to the addition of $8.9 million in problem loan credits at the end of the fourth quarter. The Company did not add a specific reserve to these new problem credits due to adequate collateral coverage as of December 31, 2022.

The Company recorded a provision of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The provision recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 represented general provisioning consistent with our net growth of the bank originated loan portfolio and changes in our portfolio mix.

The Company adopted the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") standard effective January 1, 2023. Based on preliminary results, the Company expects its allowance for credit losses ("ACL") coverage ratio to be within a range of approximately 75-90 bps of total loans and 30-45 bps coverage on off-balance sheet commitments.

Capital

As of December 31, 2022, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

   
  December 31,
  2022
Consolidated Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.28 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 9.28  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.37  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 7.81  
   
Bank Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.29  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 10.29  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.06  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.65  
     

Book value per common share increased 2.5% from $24.74 as of September 30, 2022 to $25.37 as of December 31, 2022, and was up 9.1% from $23.25 as of December 31, 2021.

Tangible book value per common share (1) increased 3.0% from $21.35 as of September 30, 2022 to $21.99 as of December 31, 2022, and was up 10.7% from $19.87 as of December 31, 2021.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, January 27, 2023. Telephone access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIef5fe496336a49e087313418c55050b5

A slide presentation relating to the fourth quarter 2022 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” “Allowance for Loan Losses to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP,” “Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” and “Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity”. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our investment securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; and the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses and the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 15, 2022 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 30,203     $ 24,831     $ 15,398
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   488       513      
Investment securities   645       653       225
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   931       533       109
Dividends, restricted stock   238       109       20
Total interest and dividend income   32,505       26,639       15,752
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   8,260       2,706       813
Other borrowed funds   2,403       1,027       532
Total interest expense   10,663       3,733       1,345
Net interest income   21,842       22,906       14,407
Less: provision for loan losses   1,197       1,756       812
Net interest income, after provision for loan losses   20,645       21,150       13,595
           
Non-interest income:          
Trust and investment management fees   4,358       4,639       5,184
Net gain on mortgage loans   775       885       2,470
Bank fees   812       586       615
Risk management and insurance fees   924       115       676
Income on company-owned life insurance   88       88       88
Net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (602 )     (134 )    
Unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities         75      
Net gain/(loss) on equity interests         6       483
Other   206       85      
Total non-interest income   6,561       6,345       9,516
Total income before non-interest expense   27,206       27,495       23,111
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   11,679       11,566       11,013
Occupancy and equipment   1,910       1,836       1,588
Professional services   2,027       2,316       2,164
Technology and information systems   1,168       1,172       916
Data processing   1,223       888       3,307
Marketing   500       403       497
Amortization of other intangible assets   77       77       4
Net (gain)/loss on assets held for sale         (1 )    
Net (gain)/loss on sale of other real estate owned   (3 )     (41 )    
Other   1,324       1,044       1,035
Total non-interest expense   19,905       19,260       20,524
Income before income taxes   7,301       8,235       2,587
Income tax expense   1,830       2,014       670
Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,471     $ 6,221     $ 1,917
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.58     $ 0.66     $ 0.24
Diluted   0.56       0.64       0.23
                     
                     

First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents:          
Cash and due from banks $ 4,926     $ 8,308     $ 6,487  
Federal funds sold               1,491  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   191,586       156,940       379,005  
Total cash and cash equivalents   196,512       165,248       386,983  
           
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value               56,211  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $74,718 and $78,624 as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively)   81,056       84,257        
Correspondent bank stock, at cost   7,110       12,783       2,584  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   8,839       12,743       30,620  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   1,965              
Loans (includes $23,321, $22,871, and $0 measured at fair value, respectively)   2,469,413       2,351,322       1,949,137  
Allowance for loan losses   (17,183 )     (16,081 )     (13,732 )
Loans, net   2,452,230       2,335,241       1,935,405  
Premises and equipment, net   25,118       24,668       23,976  
Accrued interest receivable   10,445       8,451       7,151  
Accounts receivable   4,873       5,947       5,267  
Other receivables   1,973       2,868       1,949  
Other real estate owned, net         187        
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   32,104       32,181       31,902  
Deferred tax assets, net   6,914       6,849       6,845  
Company-owned life insurance   16,152       16,064       15,803  
Other assets   21,457       21,212       22,678  
Assets held for sale               115  
Total assets $ 2,866,748     $ 2,728,699     $ 2,527,489  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 583,092     $ 662,055     $ 636,304  
Interest-bearing   1,822,137       1,505,392       1,569,399  
Total deposits   2,405,229       2,167,447       2,205,703  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings   146,886       273,225       38,629  
Subordinated notes   52,132       32,584       39,031  
Accrued interest payable   1,125       664       355  
Other liabilities   20,512       19,917       24,730  
Total liabilities   2,625,884       2,493,837       2,308,448  
           
Shareholders’ Equity          
Total shareholders’ equity   240,864       234,862       219,041  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,866,748     $ 2,728,699     $ 2,527,489  
                       
                       

First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)

  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Loan Portfolio          
Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 165,670     $ 154,748     $ 261,190  
Consumer and Other(2)   49,954       50,429       34,758  
Construction and Development   288,497       228,060       178,716  
1-4 Family Residential   898,154       822,796       580,872  
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   496,776       527,836       482,622  
Owner Occupied CRE   216,056       220,075       212,426  
Commercial and Industrial   361,028       350,954       203,584  
Total loans held for investment   2,476,135       2,354,898       1,954,168  
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(3)   (6,722 )     (3,576 )     (5,031 )
Gross loans $ 2,469,413     $ 2,351,322     $ 1,949,137  
Mortgage loans held for sale $ 8,839     $ 12,743     $ 30,620  
Loans held for sale   1,965              
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Money market deposit accounts $ 1,336,092     $ 1,010,846     $ 1,056,669  
Time deposits   224,090       186,680       170,491  
Negotiable order of withdrawal accounts   234,778       277,225       309,940  
Savings accounts   27,177       30,641       32,299  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,822,137       1,505,392       1,569,399  
Noninterest-bearing accounts   583,092       662,055       636,304  
Total deposits $ 2,405,229     $ 2,167,447     $ 2,205,703  

___________________
(1) Includes PPP loans of $7.1 million as of December 31, 2022, $7.7 million as of September 30, 2022, and $46.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
(2) Includes loans held for investment accounted for under fair value option of $23.4 million and $22.6 million as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.
(3) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2022       2022       2021  
Average Balance Sheets          
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 103,190     $ 101,564     $ 277,915  
Federal funds sold         260       1,491  
Investment securities   84,017       87,340       36,001  
Correspondent bank stock   11,880       4,924       1,744  
Loans   2,436,273       2,241,343       1,653,919  
Interest-earning assets   2,635,360       2,435,431       1,971,070  
Mortgage loans held for sale   9,065       11,535       39,112  
Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale   2,644,425       2,446,966       2,010,182  
Allowance for loan losses   (16,724 )     (14,981 )     (13,224 )
Noninterest-earning assets   125,355       126,457       94,589  
Total assets $ 2,753,056     $ 2,558,442     $ 2,091,547  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,582,587     $ 1,480,288     $ 1,195,986  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   212,693       119,025       49,115  
Subordinated notes   38,335       32,564       39,017  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,833,615       1,631,877       1,284,118  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   659,076       673,949       608,693  
Other liabilities   21,660       20,103       19,566  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   680,736       694,052       628,259  
Total shareholders’ equity   238,705       232,513       179,170  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,753,056     $ 2,558,442     $ 2,091,547  
           
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   3.61 %     2.08 %     0.16 %
Investment securities   3.07       2.99       2.50  
Correspondent bank stock   8.01       8.85       4.59  
Loans   5.04       4.52       3.72  
Interest-earning assets   4.93       4.38       3.20  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6.44       5.44       3.14  
Total interest-earning assets, plus mortgage loans held for sale   4.94       4.38       3.20  
Interest-bearing deposits   2.09       0.73       0.27  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   3.61       2.23       0.45  
Subordinated notes   5.07       4.45       4.89  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2.33       0.92       0.42  
Net interest margin   3.32       3.76       2.92  
Net interest rate spread   2.61       3.46       2.77  
                       
                       

First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021  
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $ 12,349     $ 3,744     $ 4,327  
Non-performing assets   12,349       3,931       4,327  
Net charge-offs   95       32       44  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.50 %     0.16 %     0.22 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.43       0.14       0.17  
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans   139.14       429.51       317.36  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.70       0.68       0.70  
Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP(1)   0.78       0.77       0.88  
Net charge-offs to average loans(2)   0.00       0.00       0.00  
           
Assets Under Management $ 6,106,973     $ 5,918,403     $ 7,351,840  
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end   25.37       24.74       23.25  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   21.99       21.35       19.87  
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic   9,493,732       9,481,311       8,043,469  
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted   9,702,908       9,673,078       8,370,998  
Shares outstanding at period end   9,495,440       9,492,006       9,419,271  
           
Consolidated Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   9.28 %     9.54 %     10.54 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   9.28       9.54       10.54  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.37       11.84       13.54  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   7.81       8.18       9.31  
           
Bank Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   10.29       10.32       11.40  
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   10.29       10.32       11.40  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   11.06       11.09       12.19  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.65       8.84       10.05  

____________________
(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Value results in an immaterial amount.


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2022       2022       2021  
Tangible Common          
Total shareholders' equity $ 240,864     $ 234,862     $ 219,041  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net   32,104       32,181       31,902  
Tangible common equity $ 208,760     $ 202,681     $ 187,139  
           
Common shares outstanding, end of period   9,495,440       9,492,006       9,419,271  
Tangible common book value per share $ 21.99     $ 21.35     $ 19.87  
Net income available to common shareholders   5,471       6,221       1,917  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)   10.48 %     12.28 %     4.10 %
           
Efficiency          
Non-interest expense $ 19,905     $ 19,260     $ 20,524  
Less: amortization   77       77       4  
Less: acquisition related expenses   195       154       3,696  
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,633     $ 19,029     $ 16,824  
           
Total income before non-interest expense $ 27,206     $ 27,495     $ 23,111  
Less: unrealized gain/(loss) recognized on equity securities         75        
Less: net (loss)/gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option   (602 )     (134 )      
Less: net gain/(loss) on equity interests         6       483  
Less: net (loss)/gain on loans held for sale at fair value(1)   (12 )            
Plus: provision for loan losses   1,197       1,756       812  
Gross revenue $ 29,017     $ 29,304     $ 23,440  
Efficiency ratio   67.66 %     64.94 %     71.77 %
           
Allowance to Bank Originated Loans Excluding PPP          
Total loans held for investment $ 2,476,135     $ 2,354,898     $ 1,954,168  
Less: loans acquired   234,717       248,573       360,661  
Less: bank originated PPP loans   6,378       6,905       40,062  
Less: loans accounted for under fair value   23,415       22,648        
Bank originated loans excluding PPP $ 2,211,625     $ 2,076,772     $ 1,553,445  
           
Allowance for loan losses $ 17,183     $ 16,081     $ 13,732  
Allowance for loan losses to bank originated loans excluding PPP   0.78 %     0.77 %     0.88 %

____________________
(1) Presented in Other Non-interest income on the Consolidated Financial Summary statements


First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)

  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)   2022       2022       2021  
Adjusted Net Income Available to Common Shareholders          
Net income available to common shareholders $ 5,471     $ 6,221     $ 1,917  
Plus: acquisition related expenses   195       154       3,696  
Less: income tax impact   49       38       837  
Adjusted net income available to shareholders $ 5,617     $ 6,337     $ 4,776  
           
Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Income          
Income before income taxes $ 7,301     $ 8,235     $ 2,587  
Plus: provision for loan losses   1,197       1,756       812  
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 8,498     $ 9,991     $ 3,399  
           
Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share          
Basic earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.66     $ 0.24  
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.01       0.01       0.35  
Adjusted basic earnings per share $ 0.59     $ 0.67     $ 0.59  
           
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share          
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56     $ 0.64     $ 0.23  
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.02       0.02       0.34  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.66     $ 0.57  
           
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (annualized)          
Return on average assets   0.79 %     0.97 %     0.37 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.03       0.02       0.54  
Adjusted return on average assets   0.82 %     0.99 %     0.91 %
           
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity (annualized)          
Return on average shareholders' equity   9.17 %     10.70 %     4.28 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.24       0.20       6.38  
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity   9.41 %     10.90 %     10.66 %
           
Adjusted Return on Tangible Common Equity (annualized)          
Return on tangible common equity   10.48 %     12.28 %     4.10 %
Plus: acquisition related expenses net of income tax impact   0.28       0.23       6.11  
Adjusted return on tangible common equity   10.76 %     12.51 %     10.21 %

Primary Logo

