FormFactor Opens Silicon Valley Demo Center

New Facility Offers Semiconductor Chip Manufacturers Access to a Broad Array of Test and Measurement Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announces the opening of a new product demonstration and training center in San Jose, California. The facility is staffed with applications engineers and training professionals, and features FormFactor engineering wafer probers, metrology systems and advanced probe cards outfitted to meet semiconductor test and measurement requirements from lab to fab, including solutions for advanced packaging, automotive high-power devices, high-speed digital, silicon photonics, and 5G/6G/millimeter-wave mobile devices.



“The opening of our new demonstration center provides easy access for our customers to see first-hand the benefits of our sophisticated wafer probe and metrology solutions,” said Amy Leong, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. “We are deeply committed to enabling industry innovation, and proud to offer this center to accelerate our customers’ success with personalized, hands-on training, product demonstration, and support.”

FormFactor’s new demonstration center is located at 150 Charcot Avenue in San Jose, in the heart of Silicon Valley, and offers a product demonstration lab and clean room, presentation and training areas, service warehouse, office space and conference rooms. The new location complements the capabilities of FormFactor’s existing global demonstration centers in Europe and Asia, and recently opened Advanced Quantum Cryogenic Lab in Boulder, Colorado. Customers interested in seeing FormFactor wafer probing and metrology systems or learning more about the Company’s suite of advanced wafer probe cards, and contract services for metrology and cryogenic test are invited to a grand opening event at the facility on February 2, 2023.



Contact a local FormFactor representative or register directly for the event at https://www.formfactor.com/demo-center-open-house.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies worldwide rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. FormFactor’s leading-edge probe stations, probes, probe cards, optical metrology and inspection, advanced thermal subsystems, and quantum cryogenic systems deliver precision accuracy and superior performance. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

