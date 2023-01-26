Submit Release
PacWest Bancorp Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacWest Bancorp (Nasdaq: PACW) -

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

$39.6M $0.33 14.39% 8.70%
Net Earnings Available to Common Stockholders Diluted Earnings
per Common Share		 ROATCE CET1

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS 

  • Announced leadership transition with Paul Taylor as President and CEO and Kevin Thompson as CFO
  • Strategically sold $1 billion of available-for-sale securities for a loss of $49 million to pay down FHLB borrowings and to improve the capital and liquidity position of the Bank
  • Recorded goodwill impairment of $29 million related to Civic as part of a strategy to restructure this lending subsidiary
  • Shut down Premium Finance and Multi-Family lending groups as part of a strategy to focus on relationship-based community banking, which will result in cost savings and improved capital
  • Recorded early retirement benefits and severance expense of $5.7 million as a first step in operational efficiency initiative
  • All risk-based capital ratios increased from 3Q22, with CET1 increasing from 8.56% to 8.70%
  • Credit metrics remain steady with nonperforming assets ratio of 38 basis points

FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

$404.3M $3.37 21.04% 51.0%
Net Earnings Available to Common Stockholders Diluted Earnings
per Common Share		 ROATCE Efficiency Ratio

FULL YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loan growth of $5.7 billion; up 24.7% from 2021
  • Net interest income (TE) of $1.3 billion in 2022 vs. $1.1 billion in 2021; up 16.6%
  • Strong earnings allowed us to return $140 million to our stockholders through dividends

CEO COMMENTARY

Paul Taylor, President and CEO, commented, “In the fourth quarter, we initiated a new strategic plan designed to maximize shareholder value by strengthening our community bank focus, exiting non-core products, and improving our operational efficiency. The first strategic step we took was to sell $1 billion of available-for-sale securities, resulting in a loss on sale of $49 million. The proceeds were used to pay down FHLB borrowings and to improve the capital and liquidity position of the Bank going forward. Secondly, we recorded goodwill impairment of $29 million related to Civic as part of a strategy to restructure this lending subsidiary. Goodwill is a non-cash charge and has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios, cash flows, or liquidity position. We believe these actions will result in an improvement in the profitability and risk profile of Civic going forward. Next, we are slowing loan growth to preserve capital and strengthen our balance sheet, including shutting down our operations in our Premium Finance and Multi-Family lending groups. Finally, we are working to improve the overall operational efficiency of the Bank. As a first step in this initiative, we recorded early retirement benefits and severance expense of $5.7 million.”

“PacWest is a strong organization with extraordinary clients and has a talented and loyal team. Credit quality remains strong as evidenced by credit metrics such as nonperforming assets of 38 basis points and net charge-offs of four basis points for the quarter and two basis points for the year. As we head into 2023, our priority is to refocus on core relationship-based community banking, which is expected to result in increased core deposits, increased capital ratios, and an improved efficiency ratio, and allow us to maintain our credit quality at the current favorable levels.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

                       
  At or For the       At or For the    
  Three Months Ended       Year Ended    
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase   December 31,   Increase
Financial Highlights (1)   2022       2022     (Decrease)     2022       2021     (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Net earnings available to                      
common stockholders $ 39,562     $ 122,224     $ (82,662 )   $ 404,274     $ 606,959     $ (202,685 )
Diluted earnings per                      
common share $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ (0.69 )   $ 3.37     $ 5.10     $ (1.73 )
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill                      
impairment, pre-tax net                      
revenue ("PPNR") (2) $ 106,151     $ 178,182     $ (72,031 )   $ 621,068     $ 660,334     $ (39,266 )
Return on average assets   0.48 %     1.28 %     (0.80 )     1.05 %     1.71 %     (0.66 )
PPNR return on average                      
assets (2)   1.02 %     1.73 %     (0.71 )     1.53 %     1.86 %     (0.33 )
Return on average                      
tangible common equity (2)   14.39 %     24.11 %     (9.72 )     21.04 %     24.41 %     (3.37 )
                       
Yield on average loans and                      
leases (tax equivalent)   5.73 %     5.12 %     0.61       5.07 %     5.08 %     (0.01 )
Cost of average total                      
deposits   1.37 %     0.70 %     0.67       0.59 %     0.09 %     0.50  
Net interest margin ("NIM")                      
(tax equivalent)   3.41 %     3.57 %     (0.16 )     3.49 %     3.40 %     0.09  
Efficiency ratio   53.3 %     51.0 %     2.3       51.0 %     46.9 %     4.1  
                       
Total assets $ 41,228,936     $ 41,404,592     $ (175,656 )   $ 41,228,936     $ 40,443,344     $ 785,592  
Loans and leases held                      
for investment,                      
net of deferred fees $ 28,609,129     $ 27,660,041     $ 949,088     $ 28,609,129     $ 22,941,548     $ 5,667,581  
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits $ 11,212,357     $ 12,775,756     $ (1,563,399 )   $ 11,212,357     $ 14,543,133     $ (3,330,776 )
Core deposits $ 26,561,129     $ 28,559,310     $ (1,998,181 )   $ 26,561,129     $ 32,734,949     $ (6,173,820 )
Total deposits $ 33,936,334     $ 34,195,872     $ (259,538 )   $ 33,936,334     $ 34,997,757     $ (1,061,423 )
                       
As percentage of total                      
deposits:                      
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits   33 %     37 %     (4 )     33 %     41 %     (8 )
Core deposits   78 %     83 %     (5 )     78 %     93 %     (15 )
                       
Equity to assets ratio   9.58 %     9.36 %     0.22       9.58 %     9.89 %     (0.31 )
Common equity tier 1                      
capital ratio   8.70 %     8.56 %     0.14       8.70 %     8.86 %     (0.16 )
Tier 1 capital ratio   10.60 %     10.46 %     0.14       10.60 %     9.32 %     1.28  
Total capital ratio   13.61 %     13.43 %     0.18       13.61 %     12.69 %     0.92  
Tangible common equity                      
ratio (2)   5.13 %     4.85 %     0.28       5.13 %     6.54 %     (1.41 )
Tangible book value per                      
common share (2) $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 0.89     $ 17.00     $ 21.31     $ (4.31 )
                       
(1) The operations of the HOA Business are included from its October 8, 2021 acquisition date and the operations of Civic are included from its February 1, 2021 acquisition date.    
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                      

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased by $12.2 million to $322.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $335.2 million for the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings, offset partially by higher interest income on loans and leases and deposits in financial institutions. Interest income on loans and leases increased by $58.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due to a 61 basis points increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases and a $1.2 billion increase in the average balance of loans and leases compared to the third quarter of 2022. Interest income on deposits in financial institutions increased by $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due mainly to a 147 basis points increase in the yield on average deposits in financial institutions. The tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was 5.73% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 5.12% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the tax equivalent yield on average loans and leases was due primarily to higher coupon interest attributable to increased rates on production and on existing variable rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $56.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due mainly to increased market rates that contributed to a 67 basis points increase in the cost of average total deposits. Interest expense on borrowings increased by $16.9 million due to a $1.2 billion increase in the average balance and a 231 basis points increase in the cost of average borrowings attributable mainly to having a full quarter of the higher-cost credit-linked notes outstanding.

The tax equivalent NIM was 3.41% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in the NIM was due mainly to a higher cost of average interest-bearing liabilities due primarily to a $1.7 billion decrease in the average balance of core deposits and an increase in average time deposits, offset partially by higher yields on average loans and leases and deposits in financial institutions.

The cost of average total deposits was 1.37% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.70% for the third quarter of 2022 due mainly to higher market interest rates and an increase in the average balance of time deposits.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated: 

           
  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase
Provision for Credit Losses   2022       2022     (Decrease)
                   
                   
                   
                   
   
  (In thousands)
Addition to allowance for          
loan and lease losses $ 14,000     $ 3,000     $ 11,000  
Reduction in reserve for          
unfunded loan commitments   (4,000 )     -       (4,000 )
Total loan-related provision   10,000       3,000       7,000  
Addition to allowance for          
held-to-maturity securities   -       -       -  
Total provision for credit losses $ 10,000     $ 3,000     $ 7,000  
           

The provision for credit losses was $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. The $7.0 million increase in the loan-related provision was due mainly to net loan growth in portfolios with a higher loss rate, a slight increase in the levels of special mention and classified loans and leases, and an updated economic forecast reflecting management’s expectation of a mild recession ahead.

NONINTEREST INCOME

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated: 

           
  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase
Noninterest Income   2022       2022     (Decrease)
                   
                   
                   
                   
   
  (In thousands)
Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,178     $ 3,608     $ (430 )
Other commissions and fees   11,208       10,034       1,174  
Leased equipment income   12,322       12,835       (513 )
Gain on sale of loans and leases   388       58       330  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities   (49,302 )     86       (49,388 )
Dividends and gains on equity investments   661       3,228       (2,567 )
Warrant (loss) income   (46 )     292       (338 )
Other income   2,635       8,478       (5,843 )
Total noninterest (loss) income $ (18,956 )   $ 38,619     $ (57,575 )
           

Noninterest income decreased by $57.6 million to a loss of $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to income of $38.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to decreases of $49.4 million in gain on sale of securities, $5.8 million in other income, and $2.6 million in dividends and gains on equity investments. The decrease in gain on sale of securities resulted from the sales of $1.0 billion of securities for a net loss of $49.3 million compared to sales of $440.4 million of securities for a net gain of $86,000 for the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in other income was due primarily to the receipt of a $5.5 million legal settlement, net of current year legal fees, in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in dividends and gains on equity investments was due mainly to lower fair value gains on SBIC investments and income distributions on equity investments.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

           
  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase
Noninterest Expense   2022       2022     (Decrease)
                   
                   
                   
   
  (In thousands)
Compensation $ 106,124     $ 105,933     $ 191  
Occupancy   14,922       15,574       (652 )
Data processing   9,722       9,568       154  
Other professional services   6,924       10,674       (3,750 )
Insurance and assessments   7,205       7,159       46  
Intangible asset amortization   2,629       3,649       (1,020 )
Leased equipment depreciation   8,627       8,908       (281 )
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net   (108 )     (248 )     140  
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   5,703       -       5,703  
Customer related expense   18,197       12,673       5,524  
Loan expense   6,150       6,228       (78 )
Other   11,737       15,500       (3,763 )
Total operating expense   197,832       195,618       2,214  
Goodwill impairment   29,000       -       29,000  
Total noninterest expense $ 226,832     $ 195,618     $ 31,214  
           

Noninterest expense increased by $31.2 million to $226.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $195.6 million for the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $29.0 million goodwill impairment charge related to Civic. Excluding the goodwill impairment, noninterest expense increased by $2.2 million to $197.8 million. The $2.2 million increase was due mainly to increases of $5.7 million in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs and $5.5 million in customer related expense, offset partially by decreases of $3.8 million in other expense, $3.8 million in other professional services, and $1.0 million in intangible asset amortization. The increase in acquisition, integration and reorganization costs was due to early retirement benefits and severance expense in the fourth quarter. The increase in customer related expense was due mostly to higher third-party payments for deposit customers on account analysis. The decrease in other expense was due primarily to a non-recurring legal settlement accrual in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in other professional services was due mostly to non-recurring issuance costs of the credit-linked notes transaction in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in intangible asset amortization was due primarily to declining amortization expense on the intangible assets added from acquisitions prior to 2021.

INCOME TAXES

The effective income tax rate was 26.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 24.9% for the third quarter of 2022. The increase from the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a tax benefit recorded in the third quarter resulting from a lapsed statute. The effective tax rate for the full year 2022 was 25.4%. The effective tax rate for the full year 2023 is currently estimated to be in the range of 26% to 28%.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

DEPOSITS AND CLIENT INVESTMENT FUNDS

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated: 

                 
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    % of     % of     % of
Deposit Composition Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 11,212,357   33 %   $ 12,775,756   37 %   $ 14,543,133   41 %
Interest checking   6,990,377   20 %     6,780,900   20 %     7,319,898   21 %
Money market   7,780,758   23 %     8,361,779   24 %     10,241,265   29 %
Savings   577,637   2 %     640,875   2 %     630,653   2 %
Total core deposits   26,561,129   78 %     28,559,310   83 %     32,734,949   93 %
Wholesale non-maturity deposits   2,637,362   8 %     2,367,544   7 %     889,976   3 %
Total non-maturity deposits   29,198,491   86 %     30,926,854   90 %     33,624,925   96 %
Retail time deposits   2,434,414   7 %     1,778,325   5 %     1,177,147   3 %
Brokered time deposits   2,303,429   7 %     1,490,693   5 %     195,685   1 %
Total time deposits (1)   4,737,843   14 %     3,269,018   10 %     1,372,832   4 %
Total deposits $ 33,936,334   100 %   $ 34,195,872   100 %   $ 34,997,757   100 %
                 
(1) Includes time deposits over $250,000 of $1.5 billion, $1.0 billion, and $486.9 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
               

Total deposits decreased by $259.5 million or 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to a $2.0 billion or 7.0% decrease in core deposits, offset partially by a $1.5 billion increase in time deposits and a $269.8 million increase in wholesale non-maturity deposits. At December 31, 2022, core deposits totaled $26.6 billion or 78% of total deposits, including $11.2 billion of noninterest-bearing demand deposits or 33% of total deposits.

In addition to deposit products, we also offer alternative, non-depository cash investment options for select clients. These alternative options include investments managed by Pacific Western Asset Management Inc. (“PWAM”), our registered investment advisor subsidiary, and third-party sweep products. Total off-balance sheet client investment funds decreased from $1.8 billion as of September 30, 2022 to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2022, of which $0.9 billion was managed by PWAM.

LOANS AND LEASES

The following table presents roll forwards of loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, for the periods indicated: 

       
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
Roll Forward of Loans and Leases Held December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
for Investment, Net of Deferred Fees   2022       2022       2022  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period $ 27,660,041     $ 26,501,137     $ 22,941,548  
Additions:          
Production   1,287,248       1,758,107       8,435,396  
Disbursements   1,919,979       1,677,795       7,058,553  
Total production and disbursements   3,207,227       3,435,902       15,493,949  
Reductions:          
Payoffs   (1,136,016 )     (977,654 )     (4,909,797 )
Paydowns   (1,050,727 )     (1,256,557 )     (4,755,033 )
Total payoffs and paydowns   (2,186,743 )     (2,234,211 )     (9,664,830 )
Sales   (2,611 )     (19,635 )     (63,263 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (4,714 )     (2,966 )     (7,985 )
Charge-offs   (3,352 )     (4,652 )     (14,037 )
Transfers to loans held for sale   (60,719 )     (15,534 )     (76,253 )
Total reductions   (2,258,139 )     (2,276,998 )     (9,826,368 )
Net increase   949,088       1,158,904       5,667,581  
Balance, end of period $ 28,609,129     $ 27,660,041     $ 28,609,129  
           
Weighted average rate on production (1)   7.55 %     5.92 %     5.24 %
           
(1) The weighted average rate on production presents contractual rates on a tax equivalent basis and excludes amortized fees. Amortized fees added approximately 21 basis points to loan yields in 2022.  
     

Loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred fees, increased by $949.1 million or 3.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $28.6 billion at December 31, 2022. The overall increase in the loans and leases balance for the fourth quarter of 2022 was due primarily to increases in the residential real estate mortgage and residential real estate construction portfolios.

Civic loan production was $713 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $831 million for the third quarter of 2022. The Civic loan portfolio as of December 31, 2022 totaled $3.3 billion.

The weighted average rate on the $1.3 billion of production for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased to 7.55% from 5.92% for the third quarter of 2022 due primarily to the loan mix (lower percentage of multi-family production and a higher percentage of Civic production) and the increase in market interest rates.

The following table presents the composition of loans and leases held for investment by loan portfolio segment and class, net of deferred fees, as of the dates indicated: 

                 
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    % of     % of     % of
Loan and Lease Portfolio Balance Total   Balance Total   Balance Total
  (Dollars in thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                
Commercial $ 3,846,831 13 %   $ 3,770,706 14 %   $ 3,762,299 17 %
Residential   11,396,781 40 %     10,860,043 39 %     7,416,421 32 %
Total real estate mortgage   15,243,612 53 %     14,630,749 53 %     11,178,720 49 %
Real estate construction and land:                
Commercial   898,592 3 %     843,086 3 %     832,591 4 %
Residential   3,740,292 13 %     3,450,430 12 %     2,604,536 11 %
Total real estate construction                
and land   4,638,884 16 %     4,293,516 15 %     3,437,127 15 %
Total real estate   19,882,496 69 %     18,924,265 68 %     14,615,847 64 %
Commercial:                
Asset-based   5,140,209 18 %     5,154,654 19 %     4,075,477 18 %
Venture capital   2,033,302 7 %     2,001,086 7 %     2,320,593 10 %
Other commercial   1,108,451 4 %     1,115,442 4 %     1,471,981 6 %
Total commercial   8,281,962 29 %     8,271,182 30 %     7,868,051 34 %
Consumer   444,671 2 %     464,594 2 %     457,650 2 %
Total loans and leases held for                
investment, net of deferred fees $ 28,609,129 100 %   $ 27,660,041 100 %   $ 22,941,548 100 %
                 
Total unfunded loan commitments $ 11,110,264     $ 11,227,234     $ 9,006,350  

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES

The following tables present roll forwards of the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases for the periods indicated: 

           
  Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Allowance for Credit Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Losses on Loans and Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 189,327     $ 95,071     $ 284,398  
Charge-offs   (3,352 )     -       (3,352 )
Recoveries   757       -       757  
Net charge-offs   (2,595 )     -       (2,595 )
Provision   14,000       (4,000 )     10,000  
Ending balance $ 200,732     $ 91,071     $ 291,803  
           
           
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Allowance for Credit Allowance for   Reserve for   Total
Losses on Loans and Loan and   Unfunded Loan   Allowance for
Leases Rollforward Lease Losses   Commitments   Credit Losses
  (In thousands)
Beginning balance $ 188,705     $ 95,071     $ 283,776  
Charge-offs   (4,652 )     -       (4,652 )
Recoveries   2,274       -       2,274  
Net charge-offs   (2,378 )     -       (2,378 )
Provision   3,000       -       3,000  
Ending balance $ 189,327     $ 95,071     $ 284,398  
           
           
Allowance for Credit          
Losses on Loans and Year Ended December 31,    
Leases Rollforward   2022       2021      
  (In thousands)    
Beginning balance $ 273,635     $ 433,752      
Charge-offs   (14,037 )     (10,715 )    
Recoveries   9,205       12,598      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (4,832 )     1,883      
Provision   23,000       (162,000 )    
Ending balance $ 291,803     $ 273,635      
           

The following table presents allowance for credit losses information on loans and leases as of and for the dates and periods indicated: 

           
Allowance for Credit Losses December 31,   September 30,   Increase
on Loans and Leases   2022       2022     (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 200,732     $ 189,327     $ 11,405  
Reserve for unfunded loan commitments   91,071       95,071       (4,000 )
Allowance for credit losses $ 291,803     $ 284,398     $ 7,405  
           
Provision for credit losses (for the quarter) $ 10,000     $ 3,000     $ 7,000  
Net charge-offs (for the quarter) $ 2,595     $ 2,378     $ 217  
Net charge-offs to average loans          
and leases (for the quarter)   0.04 %     0.03 %    
Allowance for loan and lease losses to loans          
and leases held for investment   0.70 %     0.68 %    
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases          
held for investment   1.02 %     1.03 %    
           

The allowance for credit losses increased by $7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $291.8 million at December 31, 2022. This increase was attributable mainly to a $10.0 million provision for credit losses, offset partially by $2.6 million in net charge-offs.

Net charge-offs over the trailing twelve months were $4.8 million, which results in net charge-offs to average loans and leases over the trailing twelve months of 0.2%.

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents loan and lease credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated: 

           
  December 31,   September 30,   Increase
Credit Quality Metrics   2022       2022     (Decrease)
  (Dollars in thousands)
NPAs and Performing TDRs:          
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment (1) $ 103,778     $ 89,742     $ 14,036  
Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more   -       -       -  
Foreclosed assets, net   5,022       2,967       2,055  
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $ 108,800     $ 92,709     $ 16,091  
           
Performing TDRs held for investment $ 7,141     $ 8,106     $ (965 )
           
Nonaccrual loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.36 %     0.32 %    
Nonperforming assets to loans and leases          
held for investment and foreclosed assets   0.38 %     0.34 %    
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans          
and leases held for investment   281.2 %     316.9 %    
           
Loan and Lease Credit Risk Ratings:          
Pass $ 27,924,599     $ 27,099,362     $ 825,237  
Special mention   566,259       463,994       102,265  
Classified   118,271       96,685       21,586  
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees $ 28,609,129     $ 27,660,041     $ 949,088  
           
Special mention loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   1.98 %     1.68 %    
Classified loans and leases held for investment          
to loans and leases held for investment   0.41 %     0.35 %    
           
(1) Nonaccrual loans include SBA guaranteed amounts of $14.3 million at December 31, 2022 and $17.2 million at September 30, 2022.
           

Nonaccrual loans and leases increased by $14.0 million to $103.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 due primarily to an increase in nonaccrual Civic loans.

The following table presents nonaccrual loans and leases and accruing loans and leases past due between 30 and 89 days by loan portfolio segment and class as of the dates indicated:

                       
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   Increase (Decrease)
      Accruing       Accruing       Accruing
      and 30-89       and 30-89       and 30-89
      Days Past       Days Past       Days Past
  Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due   Nonaccrual   Due
  (In thousands)
Real estate mortgage:                      
Commercial $ 42,509   $ 1,047     $ 42,772   $ 14     $ (263 )   $ 1,033  
Residential   45,272     69,397       25,950     21,700       19,322       47,697  
Total real estate mortgage   87,781     70,444       68,722     21,714       19,059       48,730  
Real estate construction and land:                      
Commercial   -     -       -     -       -       -  
Residential   10,621     26,257       7,101     3,051       3,520       23,206  
Total real estate                      
construction and land   10,621     26,257       7,101     3,051       3,520       23,206  
Commercial:                      
Asset-based   865     -       2,127     -       (1,262 )     -  
Venture capital   -     -       3,809     -       (3,809 )     -  
Other commercial   4,345     385       7,616     265       (3,271 )     120  
Total commercial   5,210     385       13,552     265       (8,342 )     120  
Consumer   166     1,935       367     1,996       (201 )     (61 )
Total held for investment $ 103,778   $ 99,021     $ 89,742   $ 27,026     $ 14,036     $ 71,995  
                       

Loans and leases accruing and 30-89 days past due generally fluctuate from period to period. The $72.0 million increase to $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 was due mainly to an increase in Civic delinquent loans. This was due primarily to an increase in matured loans and an increase in the dollar amount of delinquent loans which correlates with the continued growth in the Civic loan portfolio balance.

CAPITAL

The following table presents capital ratios as of the dates indicated: 

  December 31,   September 30,     December 31,
    2022       2022         2021  
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:   
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   8.70
 %
     8.56
 %
       8.86
 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.60
 %
     10.46
 %
       9.32
 %
Total capital ratio (1)   13.61 %     13.43 %       12.69 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   8.61
 %
     8.63
 %
       6.84
 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) (in thousands)
 $
 33,033,597
     $
 33,042,173
       $
 28,508,808
  
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   5.13
 %     4.85
 %       6.54
 %
Tangible common equity ratio excluding            
the impact of AOCI for securities (2)
   7.12
 %     6.97
 %       6.37
 %
             
(1) Capital information for December 31, 2022 is preliminary.
(2) Non-GAAP measure.            

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET          
           
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:          
Cash and due from banks $ 212,273     $ 216,436     $ 112,548  
Interest-earning deposits in financial institutions   2,027,949       2,244,272       3,944,686  
Total cash and cash equivalents   2,240,222       2,460,708       4,057,234  
           
Securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value   4,843,487       5,891,328       10,694,458  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost,          
net of allowance for credit losses   2,269,135       2,264,601       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   34,290       36,990       17,250  
Total investment securities   7,146,912       8,192,919       10,711,708  
           
Loans held for sale   65,076       15,534       -  
           
Gross loans and leases held for investment   28,726,016       27,775,962       23,026,308  
Deferred fees, net   (116,887 )     (115,921 )     (84,760 )
Total loans and leases held for investment,          
net of deferred fees   28,609,129       27,660,041       22,941,548  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (200,732 )     (189,327 )     (200,564 )
Total loans and leases held for investment, net   28,408,397       27,470,714       22,740,984  
           
Equipment leased to others under operating leases   404,245       338,691       339,150  
Premises and equipment, net   54,315       50,781       46,740  
Foreclosed assets, net   5,022       2,967       12,843  
Goodwill   1,376,736       1,405,736       1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net   31,381       34,010       44,957  
Other assets   1,496,630       1,432,532       1,083,992  
Total assets $ 41,228,936     $ 41,404,592     $ 40,443,344  
           
LIABILITIES:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 11,212,357     $ 12,775,756     $ 14,543,133  
Interest-bearing deposits   22,723,977       21,420,116       20,454,624  
Total deposits   33,936,334       34,195,872       34,997,757  
Borrowings   1,764,030       1,864,815       -  
Subordinated debt   867,087       863,379       863,283  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   710,954       604,581       582,674  
Total liabilities   37,278,405       37,528,647       36,443,714  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   3,950,531       3,875,945       3,999,630  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 41,228,936     $ 41,404,592     $ 40,443,344  
           
Book value per common share $ 28.71     $ 28.07     $ 33.45  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 21.31  
Common shares outstanding   120,222,057       120,314,023       119,584,854  
           
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:          
Securities available-for-sale, net $ (586,450 )   $ (637,346 )   $ 65,968  
Securities held to maturity   (204,453 )     (210,868 )     -  
Total $ (790,903 )   $ (848,214 )   $ 65,968  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.          
           


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES               
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS        
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $ 404,985     $ 346,550     $ 263,662     $ 1,312,580     $ 996,457  
Investment securities   50,292       53,135       48,469       209,751       153,468  
Deposits in financial institutions   17,746       10,359       2,674       34,158       8,804  
Total interest income   473,023       410,044       314,805       1,556,489       1,158,729  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   117,591       61,288       6,622       200,449       27,808  
Borrowings   19,962       3,081       64       25,645       623  
Subordinated debt   12,531       10,494       7,714       39,633       26,474  
Total interest expense   150,084       74,863       14,400       265,727       54,905  
                   
Net interest income   322,939       335,181       300,405       1,290,762       1,103,824  
Provision for credit losses   10,000       3,000       (6,000 )     24,500       (162,000 )
Net interest income after provision                  
for credit losses   312,939       332,181       306,405       1,266,262       1,265,824  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,178       3,608       3,476       13,991       13,269  
Other commissions and fees   11,208       10,034       10,633       43,635       42,287  
Leased equipment income   12,322       12,835       12,602       50,586       45,746  
Gain on sale of loans and leases   388       58       172       518       1,733  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities   (49,302 )     86       999       (50,321 )     1,615  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments   661       3,228       (1,570 )     (3,389 )     23,115  
Warrant (loss) income   (46 )     292       23,990       2,490       49,341  
Other income   2,635       8,478       7,080       17,317       16,821  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (18,956 )     38,619       57,382       74,827       193,927  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation   106,124       105,933       99,700       406,839       368,450  
Occupancy   14,922       15,574       14,656       60,964       58,422  
Data processing   9,722       9,568       8,171       38,177       30,277  
Other professional services   6,924       10,674       5,946       30,278       21,492  
Insurance and assessments   7,205       7,159       5,032       25,486       17,365  
Intangible asset amortization   2,629       3,649       3,876       13,576       12,734  
Leased equipment depreciation   8,627       8,908       9,569       35,658       35,755  
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net   (108 )     (248 )     (260 )     (3,737 )     (213 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   5,703       -       5,590       5,703       9,415  
Customer related expense   18,197       12,673       6,175       55,273       20,504  
Loan expense   6,150       6,228       5,627       24,572       17,031  
Goodwill impairment   29,000       -       -       29,000       -  
Other expense   11,737       15,500       12,028       51,732       46,185  
Total noninterest expense   226,832       195,618       176,110       773,521       637,417  
                   
Earnings before income taxes   67,151       175,182       187,677       567,568       822,334  
Income tax expense   17,642       43,566       51,632       143,955       215,375  
Net earnings   49,509       131,616       136,045       423,613       606,959  
Preferred stock dividends   9,947       9,392       -       19,339       -  
Net earnings available to                  
common stockholders $ 39,562     $ 122,224     $ 136,045     $ 404,274     $ 606,959  
                   
Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ 1.14     $ 3.37     $ 5.10  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 1.00     $ 1.00  
                   



PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE                
                   
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2021       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Basic Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Net earnings $ 49,509     $ 131,616     $ 136,045     $ 423,613     $ 606,959  
Less: Preferred stock dividends   (9,947 )     (9,392 )     -       (19,339 )     -  
Net earnings available to                  
common stockholders   39,562       122,224       136,045       404,274       606,959  
Less: Earnings allocated to                  
unvested restricted stock (1)   (714 )     (2,331 )     (2,311 )     (7,474 )     (10,248 )
Net earnings allocated to                  
common shares $ 38,848     $ 119,893     $ 133,734     $ 396,800     $ 596,711  
                   
Weighted average basic shares                  
and unvested restricted stock                  
outstanding   120,314       120,342       119,577       120,071       119,349  
Less: weighted average unvested                  
restricted stock outstanding   (2,503 )     (2,556 )     (2,314 )     (2,442 )     (2,255 )
Weighted average basic shares                  
outstanding   117,811       117,786       117,263       117,629       117,094  
                   
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ 1.14     $ 3.37     $ 5.10  
                   
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:                  
Net earnings allocated to                  
common shares $ 38,848     $ 119,893     $ 133,734     $ 396,800     $ 596,711  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares                  
outstanding   117,811       117,786       117,263       117,629       117,094  
                   
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ 1.14     $ 3.37     $ 5.10  
                   
(1) Represents cash dividends paid to holders of unvested stock, net of forfeitures, plus undistributed earnings amounts available to holders of unvested restricted stock, if any.          
           

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS                
                       
  Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
  Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/   Average Income/ Yield/
  Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost   Balance Expense Cost
  (Dollars in thousands)
Assets:                      
Loans and leases (1)(2) $ 28,192,953   $ 407,135   5.73 %   $ 27,038,873   $ 348,639   5.12 %   $ 21,367,665   $ 265,549   4.93 %
Investment securities (3)   7,824,915     50,697   2.57 %     8,803,349     54,423   2.45 %     9,964,568     50,710   2.02 %
Deposits in financial                      
institutions   1,881,950     17,746   3.74 %     1,809,809     10,359   2.27 %     5,961,104     2,674   0.18 %
Total interest-earning                      
assets (1)   37,899,818     475,578   4.98 %     37,652,031     413,421   4.36 %     37,293,337     318,933   3.39 %
Other assets   3,252,145           3,189,241           3,064,810      
Total assets $ 41,151,963         $ 40,841,272         $ 40,358,147      
                       
Liabilities and                      
Stockholders' Equity:                    
Interest checking $ 7,146,333     41,427   2.30 %   $ 6,650,477     19,475   1.16 %   $ 7,767,211     2,041   0.10 %
Money market   10,088,641     51,687   2.03 %     10,914,027     31,780   1.16 %     10,226,366     3,400   0.13 %
Savings   616,298     66   0.04 %     649,574     42   0.03 %     634,874     39   0.02 %
Time   3,909,130     24,411   2.48 %     3,000,187     9,991   1.32 %     1,421,859     1,142   0.32 %
Total interest-bearing                      
deposits   21,760,402     117,591   2.14 %     21,214,265     61,288   1.15 %     20,050,310     6,622   0.13 %
Borrowings   1,675,738     19,962   4.73 %     505,482     3,081   2.42 %     234,391     64   0.11 %
Subordinated debt   864,581     12,531   5.75 %     863,719     10,494   4.82 %     862,777     7,714   3.55 %
Total interest-bearing                      
liabilities   24,300,721     150,084   2.45 %     22,583,466     74,863   1.32 %     21,147,478     14,400   0.27 %
Noninterest-bearing                      
demand deposits   12,325,902           13,653,177           14,713,385      
Other liabilities   626,540           593,450           543,017      
Total liabilities   37,253,163           36,830,093           36,403,880      
Stockholders' equity   3,898,800           4,011,179           3,954,267      
Total liabilities and                      
stockholders' equity $ 41,151,963         $ 40,841,272         $ 40,358,147      
Net interest income (1)   $ 325,494         $ 338,558         $ 304,533    
Net interest spread (1)     2.53 %       3.04 %       3.12 %
Net interest margin (1)     3.41 %       3.57 %       3.24 %
                       
Total deposits (4) $ 34,086,304   $ 117,591   1.37 %   $ 34,867,442   $ 61,288   0.70 %   $ 34,763,695   $ 6,622   0.08 %
                       
(1) Tax equivalent.                      
(2) Includes net loan premium amortization of $2.5 million, $3.8 million, and $6.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $0.4 million, $1.3 million, and $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 related to tax-exempt income on investment securities. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on total deposits divided by average total deposits.

 

PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER BALANCE SHEET                  
                   
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
ASSETS:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 212,273     $ 216,436     $ 197,027     $ 205,446     $ 112,548  
Interest-earning deposits in financial                  
institutions   2,027,949       2,244,272       2,192,877       1,865,235       3,944,686  
Total cash and cash equivalents   2,240,222       2,460,708       2,389,904       2,070,681       4,057,234  
                   
Securities available-for-sale   4,843,487       5,891,328       6,780,648       9,975,109       10,694,458  
Securities held-to-maturity   2,269,135       2,264,601       2,260,367       -       -  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   34,290       36,990       33,210       17,250       17,250  
   Total investment securities   7,146,912       8,192,919       9,074,225       9,992,359       10,711,708  
                   
Loans held for sale   65,076       15,534       -       -       -  
                   
Gross loans and leases held for investment   28,726,016       27,775,962       26,608,541       24,439,749       23,026,308  
Deferred fees, net   (116,887 )     (115,921 )     (107,404 )     (87,677 )     (84,760 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net of deferred fees   28,609,129       27,660,041       26,501,137       24,352,072       22,941,548  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (200,732 )     (189,327 )     (188,705 )     (197,398 )     (200,564 )
Total loans and leases held for                  
investment, net   28,408,397       27,470,714       26,312,432       24,154,674       22,740,984  
                   
Equipment leased to others under                  
operating leases   404,245       338,691       324,233       325,305   -   339,150  
Premises and equipment, net   54,315       50,781       51,083       51,011       46,740  
Foreclosed assets, net   5,022       2,967       -       304       12,843  
Goodwill   1,376,736       1,405,736       1,405,736       1,405,736       1,405,736  
Core deposit and customer relationship                  
intangibles, net   31,381       34,010       37,659       41,308       44,957  
Other assets   1,496,630       1,432,532       1,355,451       1,208,261       1,083,992  
Total assets $ 41,228,936     $ 41,404,592     $ 40,950,723     $ 39,249,639     $ 40,443,344  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 11,212,357     $ 12,775,756     $ 13,338,029     $ 14,057,051     $ 14,543,133  
Interest-bearing deposits   22,723,977       21,420,116       20,630,123       19,167,844       20,454,624  
Total deposits   33,936,334       34,195,872       33,968,152       33,224,895       34,997,757  
Borrowings   1,764,030       1,864,815       1,592,000       991,000       -  
Subordinated debt   867,087       863,379       863,756       863,880       863,283  
Accrued interest payable and other                  
liabilities   710,954       604,581       548,412       519,269       582,674  
Total liabilities   37,278,405       37,528,647       36,972,320       35,599,044       36,443,714  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (1)   3,950,531       3,875,945       3,978,403       3,650,595       3,999,630  
Total liabilities and stockholders’                  
equity $ 41,228,936     $ 41,404,592     $ 40,950,723     $ 39,249,639     $ 40,443,344  
                   
Book value per common share $ 28.71     $ 28.07     $ 28.93     $ 30.52     $ 33.45  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 16.93     $ 18.42     $ 21.31  
Common shares outstanding   120,222,057       120,314,023       120,288,024       119,601,766       119,584,854  
                   
(1) Includes net unrealized (loss) gain on:                  
Securities available-for-sale, net $ (586,450 )   $ (637,346 )   $ (428,242 )   $ (376,475 )   $ 65,968  
Securities held to maturity   (204,453 )     (210,868 )     (216,508 )     -       -  
Total $ (790,903 )   $ (848,214 )   $ (644,750 )   $ (376,475 )   $ 65,968  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
FIVE QUARTER STATEMENT OF EARNINGS                
                   
  Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:                  
Loans and leases $ 404,985     $ 346,550     $ 293,286     $ 267,759     $ 263,662  
Investment securities   50,292       53,135       52,902       53,422       48,469  
Deposits in financial institutions   17,746       10,359       4,330       1,723       2,674  
Total interest income   473,023       410,044       350,518       322,904       314,805  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   117,591       61,288       15,362       6,208       6,622  
Borrowings   19,962       3,081       2,441       161       64  
Subordinated debt   12,531       10,494       8,790       7,818       7,714  
Total interest expense   150,084       74,863       26,593       14,187       14,400  
                   
Net interest income   322,939       335,181       323,925       308,717       300,405  
Provision for credit losses   10,000       3,000       11,500       -       (6,000 )
Net interest income after provision                  
for credit losses   312,939       332,181       312,425       308,717       306,405  
                   
Noninterest income:                  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,178       3,608       3,634       3,571       3,476  
Other commissions and fees   11,208       10,034       10,813       11,580       10,633  
Leased equipment income   12,322       12,835       12,335       13,094       12,602  
Gain on sale of loans and leases   388       58       12       60       172  
(Loss) gain on sale of securities   (49,302 )     86       (1,209 )     104       999  
Dividends and gains (losses) on equity investments   661       3,228       4,097       (11,375 )     (1,570 )
Warrant (loss) income   (46 )     292       1,615       629       23,990  
Other income   2,635       8,478       3,049       3,155       7,080  
Total noninterest (loss) income   (18,956 )     38,619       34,346       20,818       57,382  
                   
Noninterest expense:                  
Compensation   106,124       105,933       102,542       92,240       99,700  
Occupancy   14,922       15,574       15,268       15,200       14,656  
Data processing   9,722       9,568       9,258       9,629       8,171  
Other professional services   6,924       10,674       6,726       5,954       5,946  
Insurance and assessments   7,205       7,159       5,632       5,490       5,032  
Intangible asset amortization   2,629       3,649       3,649       3,649       3,876  
Leased equipment depreciation   8,627       8,908       8,934       9,189       9,569  
Foreclosed assets (income) expense, net   (108 )     (248 )     (28 )     (3,353 )     (260 )
Acquisition, integration and reorganization costs   5,703       -       -       -       5,590  
Customer related expense   18,197       12,673       11,748       12,655       6,175  
Loan expense   6,150       6,228       7,037       5,157       5,627  
Goodwill impairment   29,000       -       -       -       -  
Other expense   11,737       15,500       12,879       11,616       12,028  
Total noninterest expense   226,832       195,618       183,645       167,426       176,110  
                   
Earnings before income taxes   67,151       175,182       163,126       162,109       187,677  
Income tax expense   17,642       43,566       40,766       41,981       51,632  
Net earnings   49,509       131,616       122,360       120,128       136,045  
Preferred stock dividends   9,947       9,392       -       -       -  
Net earnings available to                  
common stockholders $ 39,562     $ 122,224     $ 122,360     $ 120,128     $ 136,045  
                   
Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33     $ 1.02     $ 1.02     $ 1.01     $ 1.14  
Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets (1)   0.48 %     1.28 %     1.23 %     1.22 %     1.34 %
Pre-provision, pre-goodwill impairment,                  
pre-tax net revenue ("PPNR") return                  
on average assets (1)(2)   1.02 %     1.73 %     1.75 %     1.65 %     1.79 %
Return on average equity (1)   5.04 %     13.02 %     13.44 %     12.66 %     13.65 %
Return on average tangible common                  
equity (1)(2)   14.39 %     24.11 %     24.42 %     20.93 %     22.06 %
Efficiency ratio   53.3 %     51.0 %     49.5 %     50.1 %     46.2 %
Noninterest expense as a percentage                  
of average assets (1)   2.19 %     1.90 %     1.84 %     1.70 %     1.73 %
                   
Average Yields/Costs (1):                  
Yield on:                  
Average loans and leases (3)   5.73 %     5.12 %     4.65 %     4.66 %     4.93 %
Average investment securities (3)   2.57 %     2.45 %     2.32 %     2.17 %     2.02 %
Average interest-earning assets (3)   4.98 %     4.36 %     3.85 %     3.59 %     3.39 %
Cost of:                  
Average interest-bearing deposits   2.14 %     1.15 %     0.31 %     0.13 %     0.13 %
Average total deposits   1.37 %     0.70 %     0.18 %     0.07 %     0.08 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   2.45 %     1.32 %     0.49 %     0.27 %     0.27 %
Net interest spread (3)   2.53 %     3.04 %     3.36 %     3.32 %     3.12 %
Net interest margin (3)   3.41 %     3.57 %     3.56 %     3.43 %     3.24 %
                   
Average Balances:                  
Assets:                  
Loans and leases, net of deferred fees $ 28,192,953     $ 27,038,873     $ 25,499,773     $ 23,433,019     $ 21,367,665  
Investment securities   7,824,915       8,803,349       9,488,653       10,397,709       9,964,568  
Deposits in financial institutions   1,881,950       1,809,809       1,984,751       3,083,159       5,961,104  
Interest-earning assets   37,899,818       37,652,031       36,973,177       36,913,887       37,293,337  
Total assets   41,151,963       40,841,272       40,031,891       39,883,304       40,358,147  
Liabilities:                  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   12,325,902       13,653,177       13,987,398       14,463,667       14,713,385  
Interest-bearing deposits   21,760,402       21,214,265       19,661,618       19,868,395       20,050,310  
Total deposits   34,086,304       34,867,442       33,649,016       34,332,062       34,763,695  
Borrowings   1,675,738       505,482       1,356,616       298,444       234,391  
Subordinated debt   864,581       863,719       863,653       863,572       862,777  
Interest-bearing liabilities   24,300,721       22,583,466       21,881,887       21,030,411       21,147,478  
Stockholders' equity   3,898,800       4,011,179       3,652,368       3,847,481       3,954,267  
                   
(1) Annualized.                  
(2) Non-GAAP measure.                  
(3) Tax equivalent.                  


PACWEST BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES                
FIVE QUARTER SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA                
                   
  At or For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,
    2022       2022       2022       2022       2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Credit Quality Metrics for Loans                  
and Leases Held for Investment:                  
Nonaccrual loans and leases $ 103,778     $ 89,742     $ 78,527     $ 66,538     $ 61,174  
Nonperforming assets   108,800       92,709       78,527       66,842       74,017  
Special mention loans and leases   566,259       463,994       480,261       377,315       391,611  
Classified loans and leases   118,271       96,685       104,264       82,068       116,104  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   200,732       189,327       188,705       197,398       200,564  
Allowance for credit losses   291,803       284,398       283,776       272,469       273,635  
For the quarter:                  
Provision for credit losses   10,000       3,000       10,000       -       (6,000 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   2,595       2,378       (1,307 )     1,166       169  
                   
Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans                  
and leases   0.36 %     0.32 %     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.27 %
Nonperforming assets to loans and                  
leases and foreclosed assets   0.38 %     0.34 %     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.32 %
Special mention loans and leases to                  
loans and leases   1.98 %     1.68 %     1.81 %     1.55 %     1.71 %
Classified loans and leases to loans                  
and leases   0.41 %     0.35 %     0.39 %     0.34 %     0.51 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses                  
to loans and leases   0.70 %     0.68 %     0.71 %     0.81 %     0.87 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans                  
and leases   1.02 %     1.03 %     1.07 %     1.12 %     1.19 %
Allowance for credit losses to                  
nonaccrual loans and leases   281.18 %     316.91 %     361.37 %     409.49 %     447.31 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)                  
to average loans and leases   0.04 %     0.03 %     (0.02 )%     0.02 %     0.00 %
Trailing 12 months net charge-offs                  
(recoveries) to average loans and                  
leases   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %     (0.02 )%     (0.01 )%
                   
PacWest Bancorp Consolidated:                  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   8.70 %     8.56 %     8.24 %     8.64 %     8.86 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.60 %     10.46 %     10.15 %     9.07 %     9.32 %
Total capital ratio (1)   13.61 %     13.43 %     13.12 %     12.27 %     12.69 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1)   8.61 %     8.63 %     8.52 %     7.11 %     6.84 %
Risk-weighted assets (1) $ 33,033,597     $ 33,042,173     $ 33,009,455     $ 30,297,312     $ 28,508,808  
                   
Equity to assets ratio   9.58 %     9.36 %     9.72 %     9.30 %     9.89 %
Tangible common equity ratio (2)   5.13 %     4.85 %     5.15 %     5.83 %     6.54 %
Book value per common share $ 28.71     $ 28.07     $ 28.93     $ 30.52     $ 33.45  
Tangible book value per common share (2) $ 17.00     $ 16.11     $ 16.93     $ 18.42     $ 21.31  
                   
Pacific Western Bank:                  
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.32 %     10.17 %     9.78 %     9.32 %     9.56 %
Tier 1 capital ratio (1)   10.32 %     10.17 %     9.78 %     9.32 %     9.56 %
Total capital ratio (1)   12.34 %     12.16