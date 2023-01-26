Submit Release
Emmetsburg Child Death Investigation

January 26, 2023

Emmetsburg, Iowa - On January 19, 2023, at approximately 1:33 PM, Palo Alto County 911 Emergency Center received a 911 call of an unresponsive child.  Palo Alto County EMT’s and the Emmetsburg Police were called to 1605 8th Street in Emmetsburg.  Emmetsburg Police and EMT’s responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures before transporting the child to the Palo Alto County Hospital.  Later that afternoon, the child was transported to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.  On January 24th the child passed away.  An Autopsy was conducted on January 25, 2023, at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny, Iowa.

On January 19, 2023, at the request of the Emmetsburg Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation started an investigation into the incident.  The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are being released at this time.

 

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

Emmetsburg Child Death Investigation

