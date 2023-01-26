Pinwheel partners with US Mobile to promote digital wellness
Combining Pinwheel’s popular phone for kids and teens with a low-cost cell plan from US Mobile allows families to proactively manage their tech use
This will give many more parents and kids the tools to learn to use technology responsibly.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pinwheel, a smartphone designed for kids and teens, has partnered with industry-leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) US Mobile to bring affordable, kid-friendly cell phones to families across the country.
Every year, the average age that children get their first smartphone is younger, causing many parents to feel concerned over the potential dangers lurking online. With Pinwheel, parents can customize their child’s smartphone features to support healthy growth through their teenage years.
“I am absolutely thrilled about the new partnership between Pinwheel and US Mobile,” said Ryan Werner, Pinwheel’s head of partnerships. “Pinwheel’s cutting-edge technology combined with US Mobile’s high-quality wireless network services will enable the creation of products and services that prioritize the well-being and safety of children in the digital age at an affordable price.”
Pinwheel was created in conjunction with therapists and child development experts to support healthy habits and growth. The phones are real smartphones with Pinwheel’s parental guidance software to allow parents to manage and monitor contacts, screentime and apps. Parents can choose from more than 700 apps in the App Library, which includes proprietary safety ratings and detailed explanations of what to watch out for with each app.
“We are excited to add an affordable US Mobile cell phone plan as an option for Pinwheel families,” Werner said. “This will give many more parents and kids the tools to learn to use technology responsibly.”
About Pinwheel
Pinwheel phones support parents and children in building a healthy relationship with technology. By customizing the contact Safelist settings, screen time schedules and apps, parents can adjust the phone to serve their child as they grow and become more independent. Pinwheel’s App Library offers more than 700 apps with proprietary in-depth safety ratings. Visit www.pinwheel.com to learn more.
About US Mobile
US Mobile is a hybrid network operator that provides plans perfect for friends, family and
businesses with innovative products with exceptional customer service. The company offers
unrivaled value and flexibility with a variety of build-your-own Custom Plans starting as low as
$4/month, Pooled Plans, and Unlimited All family plans with customizable perks and discounts. US Mobile also offers industry-leading features like detailed Usage Analytics, ability to snooze your lines, and high speed eSIM data roaming for free and local rates in over 140 countries, and multi-line perks. More information can be found at www.usmobile.com.
