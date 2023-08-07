Mobility City of Fairfax County Celebrates Four Years Helping Metro DC Residents Improve Mobility and Quality of Life
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Owners Laura and Bennet Helfgott enjoy helping thousands in the DC area with repair, rental, and sale of mobility equipment from their Alexandria VA headquarterBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in $8 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that its Mobility City of Fairfax County location just celebrated its 4-year anniversary in July 2023. Metro DC residents challenged by mobility issues can visit the showroom for equipment repair, rental, and sales. Or, if homebound, they can have a mobile technician come to their home for onsite service.
“Laura and Bennet were our first Virginia franchise owners in 2019, and our second franchise to complete four years of serving people. We are thrilled to see their continued growth and development of their territory,” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. “Many Metro DC residents have come to know the exemplary customer service and products provided by the Fairfax County team. A new location, Mobility City of Southern Maryland, covers the eastern counties near Metro DC from Waldorf, MD. With demand for our services increasing, we expect to see more showrooms opening in Virginia to service the state,” added Diane.
Mobility City of Fairfax County is a woman owned business led by Laura and Bennet Helfgott, who brought a proven track record in healthcare and operations to their business. “I can’t think of more rewarding work than serving the elderly, veterans and those recovering from, and dealing with various health issues and surgeries. Our relationship with customers goes well beyond strictly business,” said Laura Helfgott.
“It has been our pleasure, and quite gratifying to help improve the quality of life for thousands of area residents over the past four years. Seeing people’s response when we deliver a new piece of equipment to their home, or repair their existing equipment brings us as much joy as it does our customers,” said Bennet Helfgott.
“The Mobility City franchise business model features a showroom with service and in your home. Each location employs mobile repair technicians who make house calls in branded vans we call a workshop-on-wheels. Bennet immediately grasped the essentials and has run with it for four years,” said Vincent Baratta, COO for Mobility City. “We are particularly excited to see the growth of Mobility City of Fairfax County. Not only are these owners keeping pace, but their retail location continues to produce strong growth in their territory and the surrounding Metro DC area,” said Vincent.
“Selecting the right owner for expansion is important and requires a thorough process. We could not have done better when selecting business owners than Laura and Bennet for Fairfax County; especially with their local community involvement,” said Diane Baratta, president of Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Franchise opportunities with Mobility City exist in 60 of the top MSA's across the country. Individuals interested in pursuing a franchise are encouraged to visit www.mobilitycity.com/franchise for more information.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of 40+ Mobility City locations in 36 of the largest communities in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters in 24 states.
With over 39 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
