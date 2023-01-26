Funding to help prevent gender-based violence

CANADA, January 26 - Nine Island community organizations will receive funding to help women and girls feel safe from the threat of violence.

More than $120,000 is being invested through the province’s Violence Against Women Prevention Grant, to support projects that will enhance awareness, education, and action towards preventing violence against women in Prince Edward Island.

“Every woman has the right to live her life safely and free of violence. We were excited to receive so many innovative and diverse applications this year. Our main goal is violence prevention. Through this grant, we are working to strengthen supports for Island women and girls by enabling and engaging community organizations in prevention efforts. I want to thank the many organizations who are stepping-up to help end gender-based violence in our province.” - Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Natalie Jameson

“We appreciate this funding as it will allow us to provide peer support training for multiple organizations in PEI. Enhanced peer support is key to providing broad support to Island residents," said Jillian Kilfoil with the Women's Network PEI.

The Violence Against Women Prevention Grant is administered through the Interministerial Women’s Secretariat. For more information on this initiative, visit Violence Against Women Prevention Grant.

This year, additional funding for projects working towards sexual violence prevention and responses was made available through a bilateral agreement with Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE).

Backgrounder

The following projects will be funded by a Violence Against Women Prevention Grant

Actions Femmes - $14,400

The objective of this project is to prevent violence against women and girls in Prince Edward Island by raising awareness among young Francophones about gender-based violence. The project will consist of two main components. The first is to identify and train young people in Grades 10 to 12 to lead workshops in schools on topics related to bullying. Actions Femmes will work closely with other Francophone and youth organizations to develop materials appropriate to the age group of participants. The second part of this project consists of making the modules and the digital material that accompanies them accessible to all facilitators and teachers on a secure digital platform.

BIPOC USHR - $26,300

The overall goal of this project is to bring the Enhanced Assess, Acknowledge, Act Sexual Assault Resistance Education (EAAA) program to PEI and deliver it to university aged BIPOC women on the Island. This program has been shown to be scientifically effective in preventing sexual assault by acquaintances. This project involves three steps: 1) training the trainers; 2) the trainers training facilitators, and 3) the facilitators delivering the program. The grant will fund step 2 - to train three BIPOC women to deliver the program to women in the community. More information about the program can be found at sarecentre.org.

Boys and Girls Club of Summerside - $7,500

The TAKE IT EASY project will help youth develop social and emotional skills; understand the role of media and social media in their lives; understand how to manage conflict in healthy ways; improve their ability to make decisions; and develop positive relationships with their peers and important adult in their lives.

Community Legal Information - $17,700

This initiative will support the Legal Resources for Victims of Intimate Partner Violence project. The legal fees budget pays for legal advice for victims of intimate partner violence.

PEI Coalition for Women in Government - $13,500

The Coalition of Women in Government will work with four political parties to address cyberviolence through policy that includes prevention, response, and support.

Family Services PEI - $11,400

Funding will used for training to provide enhanced supports for children who are victims of abuse and/or who have witnessed domestic or intimate partner violence in the home.

Justice Options for Women - $8,000

This project will raise awareness about alternative justice options. Stakeholders will gain from learning about "circle" processes and how they work. This will take place through a Restorative Justice Community workshop panel that will include a sexual violence survivor with extensive experience in the criminal justice system and circle processes, as well as community voices.

Native Council of Prince Edward Island (NCEPI) - $15,000

This project will provide funding for a cultural retreat focused on addressing gendered violence and allowing for participants to contribute to NCPEI's proposed MMIWG Provincial Action Plan. Teachings will focus on the sacredness of gendered roles, land-based healing, healthy relationships, and supporting women and girls.

Women’s Network PEI - $9,000

Gender-based Violence Prevention - The purpose of this project is to enhance the capacity of organizations (including but not limited to AWAPEI, BIPOC USHR, PEERS Alliance, Black Cultural Society of PEI, Women’s Network PEI and PEI Rape and Sexual Assault Centre) to provide peer support to clients and participants.