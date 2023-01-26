New Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment facility unveiled; new programs announced for Islanders

CANADA, January 26 - Islanders will soon have access to more mental health treatments, clinical care and life skills development through the new Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment facility.

Today, the Government of Prince Edward Island and Health PEI jointly unveiled the new, innovative $4.5 million Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment facility in which two new programs – Structured Residential Program and Day Treatment Program – will be offered to Islanders of any gender identity who are 18 years of age and older.

The Day Treatment Program will welcome the first group of clients beginning Monday, January 30. The Structured Residential Program is expected to begin welcoming clients in the coming weeks.

Mental Health Structured Programming offers clients assistance with reintegration into the community, referrals to community supports and services, clinical pharmacological education and mental health group programming.

The Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment services are staffed by a multi-disciplinary team of health care providers trained in mental health care, including registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, pharmacists, occupational therapists, residential care workers and social workers.

The new Mental Health and Addictions Structured Programming and Day Treatment facility is the second of six infrastructure projects under the Mental Health and Addictions Capital Redevelopment Project of which four are part of the new Mental Health and Addictions Campus site.

Quotes:

“I am pleased to officially open this beautiful, state-of-the-art, supportive Structured Mental Health Programming facility – a first of its kind here in PEI which will offer life-changing care to Islanders. By focusing our efforts on supporting the mental health and addiction needs of Islanders within our community, we can keep people closer to their support systems while providing appropriate treatment and services.” - Hon. Ernie Hudson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“Many Islanders living with mental health challenges are vulnerable to stress and can experience difficulties with everyday life stressors. This can be overwhelming and further impact their mental well-being. What they are feeling is normal and the new programs and supports we are now able to offer them in this beautiful, therapeutic facility are safe places they can turn to for help as we can help them regain life skills while supporting their mental health care needs so they can live independently in the community with greater confidence.”

- Dr. Ida Pienaar, Clinical Psychologist, Health PEI

“We all have our own story, and we all experience ups and downs, but the key to success is how we individually cope or adapt to our environment. From the outset, we sought to design this program based on such real, lived experiences of individual Islanders, based on hearing from many individuals and their families about their own unique journeys. I am confident that we have developed an innovative program that elevates the dignity of our clients, and facilitates greater levels of hope, purpose, and belonging.”

- Thane MacEwen, Director of Mental Health and Addictions Transitions, Health PEI

For immediate mental health and addictions help, including access to the Mobile Mental Health Response Services, call the Mental Health and Addictions phone line toll-free 1-833-553-6983.

For help accessing mental health, addiction and substance use services, Islanders can also contact the Mental Health and Addictions Patient Navigator by emailing MHApatientnavigator@ihis.org.

Background:

About the Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment Facility

The facility measures 10,000 square feet

It is divided into two equally sized wings – one for the Residential Program and one for the Day Treatment Program

Residential Program wing features eight accessible private bedrooms, as well as two common living rooms and a shared kitchen and dining space to support life skills development and practice. The wing also features offices for staff and quiet care spaces for clients.

Day Treatment Program wing features two large breakout rooms for group therapy and several smaller rooms for small group therapy or individual work. This wing includes a shared kitchen and dining space to support life skills development and practice. The wing also features offices for staff.

Each wing has its own secure exterior entrance into the building. Internally, there is secured access from the Residential Program wing to the Day Treatment Program wing for staff to move between program spaces and for Residential Program clients to use when attending the Day Treatment Program.

About programs offered at the Mental Health Structured Programming and Day Treatment Facility

The Structured Residential Program is an independent living program that can support up to eight clients at one time who are wanting a residential experience while attending the Day Treatment Program.

The Day Treatment Program can support up to 20 clients – eight spaces for clients who are part of the Residential Program and 12 spaces for clients living in the community. The program is offered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Both programs are four weeks in length and focus on increasing resiliency and building on a client’s existing strengths to improve emotional intelligence which is known to be an indicator of successful independent living. Some of the topics covered in treatment include recovery goal setting, building coping skills, building community connections, and life skills. Interactive and experiential, the programs encourage clients to actively participate for maximum personal benefit.



Links

Media contacts:

Ron Ryder

Health and Wellness

rrryder@gov.pe.ca

Everton McLean

Health PEI

emclean@gov.pe.ca