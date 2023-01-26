AFGHANISTAN, January 26 -

Cassidy Eissing is a Development Assistant supporting ISW’s Business Development team. Cassidy recently graduated from Old Dominion University with a B.S. in Strategic Communication and was previously the editorial and non-profit management intern for ISW’S 2022 fall semester. Prior to her involvement at ISW, she assisted with the development and launch of a business in Williamsburg VA, operating the business while she finished pursuing her degree. Based out of eastern Virginia, Cassidy has been involved with the successful flourishing of non-profits in her area through offering business management, social media management, and B2B communication support.