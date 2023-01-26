Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,649 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 344,940 in the last 365 days.

Cassidy Eissing

AFGHANISTAN, January 26 -  

Cassidy Eissing is a Development Assistant supporting ISW’s Business Development team. Cassidy recently graduated from Old Dominion University with a B.S. in Strategic Communication and was previously the editorial and non-profit management intern for ISW’S 2022 fall semester. Prior to her involvement at ISW, she assisted with the development and launch of a business in Williamsburg VA, operating the business while she finished pursuing her degree. Based out of eastern Virginia, Cassidy has been involved with the successful flourishing of non-profits in her area through offering business management, social media management, and B2B communication support. 

 

You just read:

Cassidy Eissing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.